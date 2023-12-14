VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0265

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.UN") ("PVF.PR.U") ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 23, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Preferred Shares of Partners Value Investments Inc., a 100% subsidiary of Partners Value Investments L.P. ("PVF.PR.V"), issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement.

The Preferred Shares' details are clarified as follows:

Symbol: PVF.PR.V (no change)



CUSIP: 70214W203 (no change)



Currency: USD (no change)



Terms: The dividend rate for the Preferred Shares is 4% per annum equal to US$0.01 per Preferred Share each quarter, rather than US$0.04 per Preferred Share each quarter.



Maturity: November 27, 2030 (no change)



Capitalization 70,671,137 Preferred Shares are issued and outstanding.





Trading in the Preferred Shares of Partners Value Investments Inc. ("PVF.PR.V") will resume at the close on Friday, December 15, 2023.

For more information on the terms of these Preferred Shares, please refer to the Company's press release issued on December 13, 2023 and the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated November 23, 2023.

Furthermore, the following is clarified with respect to issued and outstanding amount of Equity Units ("PVF.UN") and Preferred Units, Series 1 ("PVF.PR.U"):

Equity Units

Capitalization: 70,671,137



Trading Symbol: PVF.UN (no change)





Preferred Units, Series 1

Capitalization: 18,767,012



Trading Symbol: PVF.PR.U (no change)





There are no other changes to the terms and trading status of Equity Units ("PVF.UN") and Preferred Units, Series 1 ("PVF.PR.U").

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0266

ROCKMOUNT CAPITAL CORPORATION ("RSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 12, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 18, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0267

WAROONA ENERGY INC. ("WHE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Waroona Energy Inc. ("WHE") and Frontier Energy Limited ("Frontier") pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated October 6, 2023, and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, each holder of a Waroona common share (the "Waroona Shares") will receive 0.2342 (the "Exchange Ratio") of an ordinary share in the capital of Frontier in exchange for each whole Waroona Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Waroona was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 8, 2023 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on December 13, 2023. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on December 14, 2023. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Waroona's Information Circular dated November 6, 2023, which is available under Waroona's profile on SEDAR.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Friday December 15, 2023, the common shares of Waroona will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of Waroona.

_______________________________________

23/12/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0268

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the notice for filing the documentation relating to a share disposition agreement between the Company and arm's length parties dated August 29, 2023, in connection with the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Groupe Neos Inc. (the "Acquisition"). The aggregate consideration payable by the Company for the Acquisition is $3,107,572 and consists of $250,000 paid cash, the issuance of 48,421,827 common shares of the Company, the issuance of $825,000 of convertible debentures and the assumption of outstanding debts. The 1-year interest-free convertible debentures are convertible in common shares at $0.05 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 21, 2022, June 28, 2023 and August 30, 2023.

ATW TECH INC. (" ATW ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention de vente d'actions entre la société et des parties agissant à distance en date du 29 août 2023 concernant l'acquisition de 100 % des valeurs mobilières émises et en circulation de Goupe Neos Inc. (l'« Acquisition »). La considération globale payable par la société pour l'Acquisition est de 3 107 572 $ et consiste en un paiement en espèces de 250 000 $, l'émission de 48 421 827 actions ordinaires de la société, l'émission de 825 000 $ en débentures convertibles et la prise en charge de dettes en circulation. Les débentures convertibles d'un an sans intérêts sont convertibles en actions ordinaires à 0,05 $ par action ordinaire.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 21 juin 2022, 28 juin 2023 et 30 août 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0269

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Shares: 24,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per common share



Warrants: 24,333,333 common share purchase warrants to purchase 24,333,333 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of common shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 3 6,666,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement - None







The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ATW TECH INC. (" ATW ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé les 1er mai 2023 :

Nombre d'actions: 24 333 333 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,03 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 24 333 333 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 24 333 333 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs # total d'actions ordinaires Total des initiés existants : 3 6 666 666 Total du groupe pro - Aucune







La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 août 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0270

BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. ("BEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that purchases pursuant to the Normal Course Issuer Bid accepted by the Exchange on June 2, 2023, will now be made by Beacon Securities Limited.

All other details remain the same.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023, and December 13, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0271

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023, and increased on November 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,506,250 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 25 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $228,000 N/A 570,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 3, 2023, November 22, 2023, and December 13, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0272

CANADIAN GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2023, October 31, 2023 and November 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,831,812 non-flow-through common shares

8,289,250 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per non-flow-through common share

$0.205 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,831,812 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,831,812 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.215 per share for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 41 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 4,548,994 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 1,813,761



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $108,824.37 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0273

CEAPRO INC. ("CZO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0274

CEAPRO INC. ("CZO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0275

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11 and October 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 52,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 26,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement

[1 Placee] Y 2,000,000







Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0276

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated December 1, 2023, (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% right, title, and interest in seven mineral claims in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora"). Aurora covers 17 kilometres of the southeastern rim of the Athabasca Basin between Key Lake and the GMZ uranium discovery.

By way of consideration, the Company paid $20,000 in cash to the Vendor and issued 150,000 shares to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.50 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 4, 2023 and December 13, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0277

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 13, 2023, between the Company and Graph Blockchain Inc. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold DataMetrex Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc. (the "Subsidiary").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell Subsidiary in exchange for 15,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and is also entitled to up to $3,000,000 earn out payment in cash subject to achievement of certain budget projections by the Subsidiary in the next 3 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 7, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0278

GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 63,300 shares at a deemed price of $6.00 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 2, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0279

HISPANIA RESOURCES INC. ("ESPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 3,166,665 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 16, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2025





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,333,334 units with 3,166,665 share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was completed prior to the completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction on March 31, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0280

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0281

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0282

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 flow-through shares and 5,777,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through share and $0.045 per common share



Warrants: 10,388,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,388,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 per share for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,777,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,000 N/A 900,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0283

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $125,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0284

POPREACH CORPORATION ("INIK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a draft Asset Contribution and Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 20, 2023, among the Company, Shift44, Inc., a Company's subsidiary organized under the laws of New York (the "Subsidiary"), and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired, through the Subsidiary, all assets of S44 LLC, a lead generation and performance marketing platform (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for the following consideration:

up to US$17,750,000 cash payment; issuance of up to 4,790 Class B non-voting shares of the Subsidiary, exchangeable into up to 44,250,020 common shares of the Company at any time; issuance of up to US$16,750,000 principal amount non-interest bearing convertible debenture, convertible at any time at the holder's option into the Company's common shares at US$0.78 per common share until maturity on November 30, 2026 ; assumption of US$1,000,000 of current liabilities of the Target.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0285

ROCKMOUNT CAPITAL CORPORATION ("RSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0286

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:42 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0287

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,352,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 676,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 676,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 25 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 80,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,000 N/A 6,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.50 for a 24-month period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0288

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Subscription Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 7, 2023, between the Company and Cenovus Environmental Opportunity Fund Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold 54.1% interest in Green Star Royalties Ltd. (the "Subsidiary").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell part of the Subsidiary in exchange for $21,201,930 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 7, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0289

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0290

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, December 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0291

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 19, 2023, June 8, 2023, July 11, 2023, August 8, 2023 and September 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,742,938 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,750,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,820 0 141,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 8, 2023 and September 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Please note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

