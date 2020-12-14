VANCOUVER, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DALMAC ENERGY INC. ("DAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 5, 2020, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the common shares of Dalmac Energy Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

FIRST GLOBAL DATA LIMITED ("FGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Sustaining Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 7, 2018, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the common shares of First Global Data Limited (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to pay their Sustaining Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

________________________________________

JABBO CAPITAL CORP. ("JAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 10, 2020, effective at the open of market December 16, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. ("PIPE")("PIPE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, under the symbol "PIPE" and "PIPE.WT", respectively.

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "PIPE" and "PIPE.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after December 15, 2020, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")

[formerly Elephant Hill Capital Inc. ("EH.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since January 10, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the common shares of Real Luck Group Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "LUCK".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Esports Limited (doing business as Luckbox) in consideration of 37,773,489 shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per share. Concurrent with the acquisition, Luckbox completed a private placement of 10,847,320 subscription receipt units at $0.42 per unit.

6,722,839 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 11,571,973 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period in accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 476,190 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Stevens Y 4,205,581 Quentin Martin Y 1,341,246 Drew Green Y 654,762 Lee Hills Y 401,250 Maruf Raza Y 120,000

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 9, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Real Luck Group Ltd."

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the common shares of Real Luck Group Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Elephant Hill Capital Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, which

is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an "Esports/Betting" company.

Capitalization (post-consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

50,287,475 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 18,771,002 shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol:





LUCK (new)

CUSIP #: 75602A 10 1







Company Contact: Quentin Martin, CEO and Director

Company Address: 1250, 639 – 5th Ave SW



Calgary, AB T2P 0M9







Company Phone Number: +44 1624 682500

Company Email Address: [email protected]



_______________________________

WILDSKY RESOURCES INC. ("WSK")

[formerly Wildsky Resources Inc. ("WSK.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated October 2, 2019 (the "Agreement") with 1187935 B.C. Ltd (the "Vendor), a private B.C. company. The Vendor holds 9,900,000 (of 10,000,000 total) common shares in the capital of Zijin Midas Nigeria Limited. ("ZMNL"). ZMNL holds a 100% interest in the Nasarawa Nb-Ta Project, Nigeria.

The purchase price for the acquisition of ZMNL is US$96,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 2 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kathleen Li Y 4,000,000 10997919 Canada Limited (Baohua Zhang) Y 4,000,000

[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Refer to the Company's news release dated December 11, 2020 for further information.

Effective at the opening, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from WSK.H to WSK. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,839,813 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Company Contact: Andrea Yuan

Company Address: Suite 890 - 580 Hornby Street



Vancouver, BC



V6C 3B6







Company Phone Number: (778) 889-4966

Company Email Address: [email protected]



________________________________________

20/12/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,125,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,562,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,562,500 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.21 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash commission totaling $12,250 and 153,125 common share purchase warrants to purchase 153,125 common shares at a price of $0.21 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 10, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 3 125 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,16 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 562 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 562 500 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,21 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Leede Jones Gable Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 12 250 $ et 153 125 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 153 125 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,21 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 8, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 950,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 17, 2020 to December 16, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. (Matt Malowney)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,650,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 3,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,650,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 350,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 22, 2020, November 16, 2020, November 17, 2020 and November 24, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Royalty Assets Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 24, 2020 (the "Agreement") between EMX Royalty Corporation (the "Company") and Frontline Gold Corporation (the "Seller") whereby the Company will acquire a portfolio of mineral royalty and property interests (the "Portfolio") from the Seller. The portfolio consists of 41 legacy claims distributed over four properties, consisting the Gullrock Lake Property, Duchess Property, Red Lake Property and Tilly Property, located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, all of which are currently optioned to, or operated by Pacton Gold Inc. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to make a cash payment of $400,000 and an issuance of 103,271 common shares at a deemed price of $3.87. The Company retains optionality from NSR royalty interests ranging from 0.25% to 2.25% on the four properties.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020.

________________________________________

ESSTRA INDUSTRIES INC. ("ESS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD. ("HOCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLRATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1) 300,000 flow-through shares

2) 704,908 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: 1) $0.25 per flow-through share

2) $0.22 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 1,004,908 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,004,908 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Fourth Amendment to the Limited Partnership Agreement Kingston Road Financial LP (the "Agreement") dated November 30, 2020, to the Limited Partnership Agreement dated July 3, 2018, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary has agreed to be admitted as a limited partner of the Kingston Road Financial LP, an Ontario limited partnership with $220 million in assets under management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $3,500,000 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2020.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,210,525 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.095 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $24,000 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Glores Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 5, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date and the reduction of the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,400,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50, subject to accelerated expiry. The Company has added an accelerated clause to the Warrants providing that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to twenty (20) days, if for any ten (10) consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the VWAP of the closing price of the Company's listed shares exceeds the price of $0.70 cents per share.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 24,000,000 common shares, with 24,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 5, 2018. Later, the Company consolidated its shares on a 1:10 basis effective at the opening July 6, 2018, and the warrants have been adjusted accordingly.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 10, 2020.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 15, 2019, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 3,200,000 warrants expiring on December 18, 2020 and 1,800,000 warrants expiring on January 18, 2021.



New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 31, 2023



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20, subject to accelerated expiry. The Company has added an accelerated clause to the Warrants providing that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to twenty (20) days, if for any ten (10) consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the VWAP of the closing price of the Company's listed shares exceeds the price of $0.30 cents per share.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 common shares, with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 15, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 10, 2020.

________________________________________

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,704,001 shares



Purchase Price: $3.20 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 17, 2020 between the Company and Colibri Resource Corporation (the Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 50% interest in the Jackie Au-Ag property located in Sonora, Mexico. As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendor US$25,000 and $25,000 in common shares of the Company upon Exchange acceptance and US$25,000 and $25,000 in common shares of the Company within 12 months of Exchange approval.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 30, 2020.

________________________________________

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Addendum to an Option Agreement dated December 7, 2020, which amends the terms of an Option Agreement dated December 15, 2019 between Tempus Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and the optionors, Thomas Illidge and David White, of the certain minerals claims and crown grants, located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, known as the Elizabeth Property. Pursuant to the addendum, the Company will purchase 1% of the net smelter return royalty for $500,000 and 2,173,910 shares.

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,109,600 shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $458,220.02.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Chelmer Consuting Corp.







(Darren Devine) Y $95,116 $0.075 1,268,213 Blair Garron Y $20,382 $0.075 271,760

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option to Purchase Agreement dated November 30, 2020 between Universal Copper Ltd. (the "Company") and Doctors Investment Group Ltd., pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire 15 mining claims totaling 864 hectares in Lac Villebon Township, Quebec, known as the Lac Villebon Project.

In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $225,000 and issue a total of 750,000 shares as follows:



CASH SHARES Upon approval $25,000 750,000 Year 1 $50,000 nil Year 2 $50,000 nil Year 3 $100,000



The acquisition is subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty that can be purchased for $1,000,000 at any time.

________________________________________

VANADIUMPCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:43 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VANADIUMPCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YSS CORP. ("YSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 16, 2019 between the Company, 102014474 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Target") and the Target's shareholders (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue common shares equal in value to $675,000 based on a price per common share of $0.135.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 16, 2020 and December 11, 2020.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ATORO CAPITAL CORP. ("TTO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,630,233 shares







Purchase Price: $0.075 per share







Number of Placees: 18 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Clive Brookes Y 200,000 Peter Lee Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 203,400 [2 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

