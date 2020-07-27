TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:35 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:40 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ANTERA VENTURES I CORP. ("ANTI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ANTERA VENTURES I CORP. ("ANTI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 3, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
12,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
49 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Birchpoint Holdings Inc. (Dan Whittaker)
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (9 Placees)
|
P
|
2,100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Numus Capital Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and PowerOne Capital Markets
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 22, 2020.
________________________________________
BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 8, 2020 and further amended on July 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,461,538 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.26 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,461,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,461,538 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$40 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
89 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,156,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. – $24,442.60 in cash payments
|
Haywood Securities Inc. – $29,120.00 in cash payments
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $57,766.80 in cash payments
|
Canaccord Capital Corp. – $75,348.73 in cash payments
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
________________________________________
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 07, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
6,000,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per flow through share
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
3,000,000 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Michael Scholz
|
Y
|
1,875,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
562,500
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,333,333 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
|
P
|
600,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
RedPlug Inc.
|
$4,800.00 cash; 80,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months.
|
Industrial Alliance Securites Inc.
|
$16,000.00 cash; 266,667 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will
|
Generic Capital
|
$9,360.00 cash; 156,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months.
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$5,760.00 cash; 96,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will
|
Mackie Research
|
$1,440.00 cash; 24,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.09
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
30 months
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FORT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 21, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,577,977 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period July 29, 2020 to July 28, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,962,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$4.00 per share
|
Warrants:
|
981,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 981,250 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$4.95 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
109 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
72,500
|
Agent's Fee:
|
$170,054 and 42,514 Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$242,935 and 60,734 Warrants payable to Clarus Securities Inc.
|
$24,293 and 6,073 Warrants payable to Eventus Capital Corp.
|
$14,576 and 3,644 Warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.
|
$34,010 and 8,503 Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
|
Agent's Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Agent's Warrant Expiry:
|
July 21, 2022
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 21, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
9,960,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,960,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,960,000 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. (Frank Hogel)
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Paul Sobara
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Wardisa Investments Limited (Edward Sorbara)
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Two finders received a cash commission totaling $12,000.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 2, 2020.
________________________________________
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020 and June 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
49,999,993 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
11,111,109 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share issued on a CEE flow-through basis ("CEE Share") and one flow-through
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per Unit and $0.09 per FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
49,999,993 Warrants to purchase 49,999,993 Common Shares; and
|
11,111,109 FT Warrants to purchase 11,111,109 Common Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the closing date; and
|
Each FT Warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.
|
Number of Placees:
|
79 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Marco Roque
|
Y
|
571,429 Units
|
Stephen Letwin
|
Y
|
5,333,333 FT Units
|
Hugh Tyler Rice
|
Y
|
1,194,444 FT Units
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$7,365 cash and 103,309 Broker Warrants issued to PI Financial Corp.
|
$209,421 cash and 2,932,018 Broker Warrants issued to Emerging Markets
|
84,000 Broker Warrants issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Each Broker Warrant is exercisable until July 10, 2022 at $0.12 per Common
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 529,195 common shares at a deemed value of $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $66,149.38.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
7 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Michael Sweatman
|
Y
|
$10,203.73
|
$0.125
|
81,629
|
MBP Management Ltd.
|
Y
|
$11,025.00
|
$0.125
|
88,200
|
Rhodanthe Corporate Services
|
Y
|
$7,938.00
|
$0.125
|
63,504
|
Warren Stanyer
|
Y
|
$13,230.00
|
$0.125
|
105,840
|
Charles Roy
|
Y
|
$7,500.00
|
$0.125
|
60,000
|
Suraj Ahuja
|
Y
|
$7,500.00
|
$0.125
|
60,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NORAM VENTURES INC. ("NRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,190,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,190,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,190,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Cyrus Driver
|
Y
|
200,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,222,258 flow-through shares and
|
16,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per flow-through share
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
56 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Stichting Depositary Plethora
|
Precious Metals Fund
|
Y
|
2,800,000
|
(Douwe van Hees)
|
Keith Henderson
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Brad Peters
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
3,430,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $32,976 in cash and 617,490 finders' warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,245,826 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$127,374.79.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,777,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,777,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,777,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.23 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
James Grieg
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Toby Pierce
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
880,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
an aggregate of $24,993, plus 222,160 broker warrants, each exercisable into
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.175 for a 42 month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
Torque Esports Corp. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,058,535 shares to settle outstanding debt for $63,512.19.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
