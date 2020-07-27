VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None.

20/07/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:35 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:40 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANTERA VENTURES I CORP. ("ANTI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANTERA VENTURES I CORP. ("ANTI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 3, 2020:

Number of Securities: 12,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.40 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 49 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Birchpoint Holdings Inc. (Dan Whittaker) Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (9 Placees) P 2,100,000





Finder's Fee: Numus Capital Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and PowerOne Capital Markets

Limited received a cash commission totaling $203,350 and 813,400 common

share purchase warrants to purchase 813,400 common shares at a price of

$0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private

placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 22, 2020.

________________________________________

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 8, 2020 and further amended on July 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,461,538 shares





Purchase Price: $0.26 per share





Warrants: 13,461,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,461,538 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $40 for a one year period





Number of Placees: 89 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placees] P 1,156,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $24,442.60 in cash payments

Haywood Securities Inc. – $29,120.00 in cash payments

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $57,766.80 in cash payments

Canaccord Capital Corp. – $75,348.73 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 07, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 6,000,000 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow through share





Non Flow-Through Shares:







Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,000,000 non flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per non flow through share





Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year





Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Scholz Y 1,875,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 562,500

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,333,333 shares





Purchase Price: $0.06 per share





Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 600,000





Finder's Fee:



RedPlug Inc. $4,800.00 cash; 80,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Industrial Alliance Securites Inc. $16,000.00 cash; 266,667 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will

entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Generic Capital $9,360.00 cash; 156,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Haywood Securities Inc. $5,760.00 cash; 96,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will

entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Mackie Research $1,440.00 cash; 24,000 warrants; Compensation units. Each compensation unit shall entitle the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.09 per unit, exercisable for a period of 30 months. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will

entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable for a period of 30 months.





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.09





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 30 months

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FORT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 21, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,577,977 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period July 29, 2020 to July 28, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,962,500 shares





Purchase Price: $4.00 per share





Warrants: 981,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 981,250 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $4.95 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 109 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placees] P 72,500





Agent's Fee:



$170,054 and 42,514 Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $242,935 and 60,734 Warrants payable to Clarus Securities Inc. $24,293 and 6,073 Warrants payable to Eventus Capital Corp. $14,576 and 3,644 Warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp. $34,010 and 8,503 Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.





Agent's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40





Agent's Warrant Expiry: July 21, 2022

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 21, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 9,960,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 9,960,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,960,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.10 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. (Frank Hogel) Y 300,000 Paul Sobara Y 500,000 Wardisa Investments Limited (Edward Sorbara) Y 500,000

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $12,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 2, 2020.

________________________________________

MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020 and June 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 49,999,993 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common

share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant");

and







11,111,109 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share issued on a CEE flow-through basis ("CEE Share") and one flow-through

warrant ("FT Warrant").





Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit and $0.09 per FT Unit





Warrants: 49,999,993 Warrants to purchase 49,999,993 Common Shares; and







11,111,109 FT Warrants to purchase 11,111,109 Common Shares





Warrant Exercise Price: Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the closing date; and





Each FT Warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.





Number of Placees: 79 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Marco Roque Y 571,429 Units Stephen Letwin Y 5,333,333 FT Units Hugh Tyler Rice Y 1,194,444 FT Units











Finder's Fee: $7,365 cash and 103,309 Broker Warrants issued to PI Financial Corp.







$209,421 cash and 2,932,018 Broker Warrants issued to Emerging Markets

Capital Limited







84,000 Broker Warrants issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp.







Each Broker Warrant is exercisable until July 10, 2022 at $0.12 per Common

Share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 529,195 common shares at a deemed value of $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $66,149.38.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Michael Sweatman Y $10,203.73 $0.125 81,629 MBP Management Ltd. Y $11,025.00 $0.125 88,200 Rhodanthe Corporate Services Y $7,938.00 $0.125 63,504 Warren Stanyer Y $13,230.00 $0.125 105,840 Charles Roy Y $7,500.00 $0.125 60,000 Suraj Ahuja Y $7,500.00 $0.125 60,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NORAM VENTURES INC. ("NRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,190,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.075 per share





Warrants: 1,190,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,190,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years





Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Cyrus Driver Y 200,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,222,258 flow-through shares and

16,000,000 common shares





Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow-through share

$0.05 per common share





Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 56 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Stichting Depositary Plethora









Precious Metals Fund Y 2,800,000





(Douwe van Hees)









Keith Henderson Y 600,000 Brad Peters Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placee(s)] P 3,430,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $32,976 in cash and 617,490 finders' warrants payable to

Haywood Securities Inc., Odlum Brown Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,245,826 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$127,374.79.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,777,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.1125 per share





Warrants: 2,777,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,777,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 17 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares James Grieg Y 300,000 Toby Pierce Y 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placee(s)] P 880,000





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $24,993, plus 222,160 broker warrants, each exercisable into

one common share at a price of $0.1125 for a period of 2 years, payable to

Hampton Securities Limited and Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.175 for a 42 month period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Torque Esports Corp. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,058,535 shares to settle outstanding debt for $63,512.19.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

