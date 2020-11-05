TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 05, 2020, 17:02 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on November 4, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
AMH
|
2
|
Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2020/06/30
|
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
|
2020/06/30
|
Certification of the annual filings for the year.
|
2020/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
EMBLEM CORP. ("EMC.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening November 12, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 16, 2020 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 16, 2020.
TRADE DATES
November 12, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 16, 2020
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, November 9, 2020, the securities of Castlebar Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 4, 2020, a news release was issued on November 4, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
CLARMIN EXPLORATIONS INC. ("CX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business November 9, 2020, the common shares of Clarmin Explorations Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on NEO under the name Cybin Inc. and the trading symbol CYBN as a result of an amalgamation. For more information, see the news release dated June 29, 2020 and October 19, 2020.
________________________________________
HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 3, 2020, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Monday, November 9, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("NICL")
[formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc. ("BFF")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution of directors passed October 21, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday, November 9, 2020, the common shares of Nickel Rock Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Nevada Energy Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
32,484,153
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NICL
|
(new)
|
CUSIP number:
|
654014109
|
(new)
________________________________________
20/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
19,625,699
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 5, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 5, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.125
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,625,699 shares with 19,625,699 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2017.
________________________________________
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated November 4, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the number of shares to be issued pursuant to services provided under an advertising agreement dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Agora Internet Relations Corp. should be 271,200 shares, not 268,800 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,510,000 shares
|
6,666,666 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
$0.5325 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
8,588,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,588,333 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for an 18-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
127 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Peter Espig
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Dylan Sidoo
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Amrik Virk
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
358,500
|
[5 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $469,209.97 and 1,202,366 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for an 18-month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated October 7, 2020 and October 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
31,420,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
31,420,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,420,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,200,000
|
[3 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,000.00 and 80,000 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$4,000.00 and 80,000 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$5,200.00 and 104,000 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$20,000.00 and 400,000 Broker Warrants payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
|
Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at price of $0.05 until October 28, 2022
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated October 29, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated August 28, 2020 and October 8, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
26,666,666 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.015 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
26,666,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 26,666,666 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 15, 2020.
ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 28 août 2020 et 8 octobre 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
26 666 666 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,015 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
26 666 666 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 26 666 666 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,05 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
1 souscripteur
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 octobre 2020.
________________________________________
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 8, 2020 between Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") and Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms"), the Company has agreed to sell to Village Farms the remaining shares of Pure Sunfarms Corp. (representing 41.3% interest) not previously held by Village Farms, for an aggregate purchase price of $79,900,000, a combination of $60,000,000 in cash at closing and a secured promissory note of $19,900,000 issuable at closing.
________________________________________
GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 75,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $11,300.00.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2020.
________________________________________
HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 05, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option and earn-in agreement dated January 30, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 40% interest in the Fenton Property ("the Property"), a mineral property located in Omineca mining district, BC.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 25% interest in the Property by paying to the Vendor, an initial CDN$1,000,000 by January 30, 2021. Further, on exercise of the initial option, the Company will have an option to acquire an additional 15% interest in the Property for a consideration of CDN$1,500,000 by October 30, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2020 and February 10, 2020.
________________________________________
JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,320,000 at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $66,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering
Effective July 13, 2020, the Company's final prospectus supplement dated July 13, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 1,095,890 units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $3.65 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,999,998.50.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 13, 2020.
|
Offering:
|
1,095,890 units
|
Unit Price:
|
$3.65 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $4.75 until expiry on July 13, 2025.
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Not applicable
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$4.75 per share to July 13, 2025.
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:.
|
Not applicable
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
Not applicable
For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 13, 2020 and news releases dated July 16, 2020.
____________________________________
MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 8, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,750,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.00 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Agent's Fee:
|
$448,500 cash commissions payable to Cormark Securities Inc.
|
$138,000 cash commissions payable to Eight Capital
|
$103,500 cash commissions payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a new release on October 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 23, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
7,917,158 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
7,917,158 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,917,158 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Mario Paradis
|
Y
|
769,230
|
Marie Bélanger
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Kevin Cole
|
Y
|
155,000
|
9206-8618 Québec Inc. (André Rancourt)
|
Y
|
769,230
|
Fiducie de la Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette)
|
Y
|
3,846,154
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 28, 2020 and November 4, 2020.
PRODUITS NATURELS MONDIAS INC. (« NHP »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 octobre 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
7 917 158 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,065 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
7 917 158 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 917 158 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
11 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Mario Paradis
|
Y
|
769 230
|
Marie Bélanger
|
Y
|
150 000
|
Kevin Cole
|
Y
|
155 000
|
9206-8618 Québec Inc (André Rancourt)
|
Y
|
769 230
|
Fiducie de la Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette)
|
Y
|
3 846 154
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 28 octobre 2020 et 4 novembre 2020.
________________________________________
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 226,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 9, 2020 with AGORA Internet Relations Corp.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective October 30, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated October 30, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering occurred on November 4, 2020, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000.
Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on November 4, 2020.
|
Underwriters:
|
Haywood Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., and Sprott Capital Partners LP.
|
Offering:
|
18,750,000 shares
|
Share Price:
|
$0.80 per share
|
Underwriters' Fee:
|
The Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission of $780,000.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION ("VDO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 14, 2020 and further amended on October 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a one year period from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Stichting Depositary Plethora Previous Metals Fund
|
(Douwe Johannes Van Hees)
|
Y
|
1,500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
275,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]