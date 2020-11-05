VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on November 4, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AMH 2 Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.









Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/06/30















Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2020/06/30















Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2020/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

EMBLEM CORP. ("EMC.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening November 12, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 16, 2020 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 16, 2020.

TRADE DATES

November 12, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 16, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 9, 2020, the securities of Castlebar Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 4, 2020, a news release was issued on November 4, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

CLARMIN EXPLORATIONS INC. ("CX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business November 9, 2020, the common shares of Clarmin Explorations Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on NEO under the name Cybin Inc. and the trading symbol CYBN as a result of an amalgamation. For more information, see the news release dated June 29, 2020 and October 19, 2020.

________________________________________

HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 3, 2020, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 9, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("NICL")

[formerly Nevada Energy Metals Inc. ("BFF")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution of directors passed October 21, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, November 9, 2020, the common shares of Nickel Rock Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Nevada Energy Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,484,153 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NICL (new) CUSIP number: 654014109 (new)

________________________________________

20/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 19,625,699 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,625,699 shares with 19,625,699 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2017.

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated November 4, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the number of shares to be issued pursuant to services provided under an advertising agreement dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Agora Internet Relations Corp. should be 271,200 shares, not 268,800 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,510,000 shares



6,666,666 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



$0.5325 per flow-through share







Warrants: 8,588,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,588,333 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for an 18-month period







Number of Placees: 127 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Espig Y 400,000 Dylan Sidoo Y 100,000 Amrik Virk Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 358,500 [5 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $469,209.97 and 1,202,366 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for an 18-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated October 7, 2020 and October 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 31,420,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 31,420,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,420,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 37 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,200,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$4,000.00 and 80,000 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.



$4,000.00 and 80,000 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.



$5,200.00 and 104,000 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.



$20,000.00 and 400,000 Broker Warrants payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.



Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at price of $0.05 until October 28, 2022





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated October 29, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated August 28, 2020 and October 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 26,666,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per common share



Warrants: 26,666,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 26,666,666 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 15, 2020.

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 28 août 2020 et 8 octobre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 26 666 666 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,015 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 26 666 666 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 26 666 666 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 8, 2020 between Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") and Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms"), the Company has agreed to sell to Village Farms the remaining shares of Pure Sunfarms Corp. (representing 41.3% interest) not previously held by Village Farms, for an aggregate purchase price of $79,900,000, a combination of $60,000,000 in cash at closing and a secured promissory note of $19,900,000 issuable at closing.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 75,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $11,300.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2020.

________________________________________

HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option and earn-in agreement dated January 30, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 40% interest in the Fenton Property ("the Property"), a mineral property located in Omineca mining district, BC.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 25% interest in the Property by paying to the Vendor, an initial CDN$1,000,000 by January 30, 2021. Further, on exercise of the initial option, the Company will have an option to acquire an additional 15% interest in the Property for a consideration of CDN$1,500,000 by October 30, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2020 and February 10, 2020.

________________________________________

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,320,000 at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $66,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective July 13, 2020, the Company's final prospectus supplement dated July 13, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 1,095,890 units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $3.65 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,999,998.50.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 13, 2020.

Offering: 1,095,890 units



Unit Price: $3.65 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $4.75 until expiry on July 13, 2025.



Underwriter(s): Not applicable



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $4.75 per share to July 13, 2025.



Underwriter(s) Commission:. Not applicable



Over-Allotment Option: Not applicable

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 13, 2020 and news releases dated July 16, 2020.

____________________________________

MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share



Number of Placees: 34 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agent's Fee: $448,500 cash commissions payable to Cormark Securities Inc.

$138,000 cash commissions payable to Eight Capital

$103,500 cash commissions payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a new release on October 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 23, 2020:

Number of Securities: 7,917,158 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share



Warrants: 7,917,158 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,917,158 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mario Paradis Y 769,230 Marie Bélanger Y 150,000 Kevin Cole Y 155,000 9206-8618 Québec Inc. (André Rancourt) Y 769,230 Fiducie de la Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette) Y 3,846,154





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 28, 2020 and November 4, 2020.

PRODUITS NATURELS MONDIAS INC. (« NHP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 octobre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 7 917 158 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,065 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 7 917 158 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 917 158 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 11 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mario Paradis Y 769 230 Marie Bélanger Y 150 000 Kevin Cole Y 155 000 9206-8618 Québec Inc (André Rancourt) Y 769 230 Fiducie de la Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette) Y 3 846 154





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 28 octobre 2020 et 4 novembre 2020.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 226,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 9, 2020 with AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 30, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated October 30, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering occurred on November 4, 2020, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000.

Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on November 4, 2020.

Underwriters: Haywood Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., and Sprott Capital Partners LP.



Offering: 18,750,000 shares



Share Price: $0.80 per share



Underwriters' Fee: The Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission of $780,000.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION ("VDO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 14, 2020 and further amended on October 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period from the date of issuance







Number of Placees: 21 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Stichting Depositary Plethora Previous Metals Fund



(Douwe Johannes Van Hees) Y 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 275,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

