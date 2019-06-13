VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - CENTURY METALS INC. ("CMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 10, 2019, effective at the opening Monday, June 17, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 3, 2019 and news release dated June 12, 2019, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders June 10, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 17, 2019, the common shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

42,857,124 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GWA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38383Q802 (NEW)

________________________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")("MKO.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on June 18, 2019, rights to purchase shares of the Company. 0.860792876 transferable rights will be issued for each one (1) common share held. One whole right and $0.10 are required to purchase one Share. The rights offering will expire on July 15, 2019. As at June 10, 2019 the Company had 313,664,306 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, June 17, 2019, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: 0.860792876 Rights exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.10 per Share. Record Date: June 18, 2019 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: June 17, 2019 Rights Called for Trading: June 17, 2019 Rights Trade for Cash: July 10, 2019 Rights Expire: July 15, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (ET), Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 15, 2019 and delisted at the close.

July 11, 2019 - TO SETTLE – July 12, 2019

July 12, 2019 - TO SETTLE – July 15, 2019

July 15, 2019 - TO SETTLE – July 15, 2019

Trading in rights and warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon ET and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

Rights Trading Symbol: MKO.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 56089A111 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated June 10, 2019.

________________________________________

VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, June 17, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

YSS CORP. ("YSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders May 29, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) six old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 17, 2019, the common shares of YSS Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Miscellaneous Store Retailers' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

111,677,475 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 15,703,333 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: YSS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98817Q208 (NEW)

________________________________________

19/06/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,901,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,901,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,901,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at or greater than

$0.15 for 15 consecutive trading days.







Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Anthony Balme Y 740,000 Kiki Smith Y 530,000 Martyn Element Y 720,000 Phillip Thomas Y 1,500,000





Finder's Fee Haywood Securities will receive a finder's fee of $1,440 and 28,800 Finder's

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 11, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 19,480,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2019 (16,501,667)

July 11, 2019 (2,978,333)





New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2020 (16,501,667)

July 11, 2020 (2,978,333)





Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 13, 2016.

________________________________________

ESREY RESOURCES LTD.("ESR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 16, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment of convertible debentures as announced on June 11, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $5,029,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: The price at which the Debentures can be forced to convert into common shares is increased from $0.15 to $0.25 per share



Maturity Date: February 28, 2022 Warrants: Each warrant certificate held by a Debenture holder will be deemed to have been amended, so that the number of common shares that are subject to purchase under the warrant certificate is increased by 122.22%, provided that, the exercise price per common share will not decrease. Interest rate: 10% per annum

For further details, please refer the Company's news release dated June 11, 2019.

________________________________________

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 208,333 shares to an arm's length service provider at a deemed price of $0.12, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 23, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,781,196 shares







Purchase Price: $0.14 per share







Warrants: 6,016,598 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,016,598 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.







Number of Placees: 60 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Waterfront Capital Partners Inc. (Douglas Mason) Y 1,000,000 Kal-Mad Enterprises Inc. (Bryan Carson) Y 1,500,000 1105953 BC Ltd. (Jon Craig Goodwin) Y 1,500,000 Hazmagic Holdings Inc. (Sead Hamzagic) Y 435,000





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,848 cash and 13,200 warrants payable.



PI Financial Corp. $47,138 cash and 462,700 warrants payable.



-Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at $0.21 for two years from closing.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 846,406 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$203,029.95.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing

(USD) Deemed Price per

Share (USD) # of

Shares Palmira Associates Inc. (Alex Blyumkin) Y $98,029.95 $0.27 363,073

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:17 a.m. PST, June 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.01 per share







Number of Placees: 19 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Jaelky Holdings Inc. (Andrew Davidson) Y 2,500,000 Jeff Sheppard Y 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,000,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. receives $6,750.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 4, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 5,625,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,812,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 1,673,784 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,673,784 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,673,784 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $25,000.00 cash; 78,125 warrants

PI Financial Corp. $4,032.00 cash; 12,600 warrants

BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. $43,768.00 cash; 131,775 warrants

Richardson GMP Ltd. $60,000.00 cash

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.32



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years from closing date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an acquisition agreement dated May 29, 2019 between the Company and Huakan International Mining Inc. whereby the Company will acquire certain mineral claims and surface rights comprising the Armelia Gold Mine near Baldy Mountain Resort in southern British Columbia in consideration of 212,888 common shares.

________________________________________

YSS CORP. ("YSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, June 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YSS CORP. ("YSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, June 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

