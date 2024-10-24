VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

KOVO+ HOLDINGS INC. ("KOVO")

[formerly KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the directors on September 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, October 28, 2024, the common shares of Kovo+ Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kovo HealthTech Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

133,131,711 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: KOVO (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 500742101 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3136

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 15, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 25, 2024, the common shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,846,780 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 923,642 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MDCX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 58471K202 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3137

METAVISTA3D INC. ("DDD")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, October 28, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

The reference price for trading purposes is $0.45 per common share.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

112,371,149 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 42,000,000 common shares subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow







Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: DDD CUSIP Number: 59142H107

For further information, please refer to the Company's filing statement dated October 15, 2024, as well as the October 22, 2024 news release, both of which are available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Jeffrey Carlson, CEO Company Address: c/o Fish Purdy LLP

409 – 22 Leader Lane

Toronto, ON

M5E 0B2 Company Phone Number: (818) 693-0827 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3138

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 28, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3139

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.NT.U") ("WRLG.WT") ("WRLG.WT.A") ("WRLG.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at opening on Monday, October 28, 2024, the common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia.



Capitalization: 41,666,800 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated October 24, 2024 of which 41,666,800 Warrants are issued and outstanding.



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per Warrant for a 36-month period.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: WRLG.WT.B (new) CUSIP Number: 95556L168 (new)



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated October 21, 2024, and the Company's news release(s) dated October 17, 2024, October 18, 2024, and October 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3140

ARGENTA SILVER CORP. ("AGAG")

[formerly Butte Energy Inc. ("BEN.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Bonuses, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

NEX Company

Argenta Silver Corp. (formerly Butte Energy Inc.) (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Monday, October 28, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 1 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 28, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BEN.H to AGAG.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

169,114,377 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Acquisition of all of the shares of Silex Argentina S.A.:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated September 27, 2024, between the Company and Golden Minerals Company ("Golden"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the current issued and outstanding common shares in the capital Silex Argentina S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden that owns a 100% interest in the El Quevar project in Argentina, in exchange for the purchase price of USD$3,500,000 in cash.

A finder's fee of 1,575,000 Shares was paid in connection with the Acquisition.

For further information, see the Company's news release dated September 3, 2024 and October 24, 2024 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Private Placement – Non-Brokered:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $15,270,230.40 Offering: 101,801,536 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 3, 2024 and September 20, 2024.

Name Change:

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on September 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name from Butte Energy Inc. to Argenta Silver Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 28, 2024, the common shares of Argenta Silver Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Butte Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

169,114,377 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AGAG (new) CUSIP Number: 039944103 (new)

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated October 4, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Vendor's right title and interest in, to and under the corporate name "Argenta Metals Corp.". By way of consideration, the Company will issue 75,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.155 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 24, 2024.

Shares for Bonuses:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue total 9,800,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at CAD$0.16 per share for a period of one year, in consideration of the amount of the loan of US$500,000 pursuant to Agreement dated August 30, 2024, and the loan of $925,000 pursuant to Agreement dated September 13, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 3, 2024, September 20, 2024 and October 24, 2024.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Monday, October 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Argenta Silver Corp.

_______________________________________

24/10/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3141

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3142

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 52, 375 shares to settle outstanding debt for $7,980.

Number of Creditors: 1 arm's length creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: N/A



















The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3143

ELECTRUM DISCOVERY CORP. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement







Gross Proceeds: $2,281,849.78







Offering: 32,597,854 Listed Shares with 32,597,854 warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Shares







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a three-year period.







Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 849,599















Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a two-year period.







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 23, 2024, October 2, 2024 and October 10, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3144

GABO MINING LTD. ("GAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,175,000.00



Offering: 11,750,000 Listed Shares with 11,750,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for three-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 26, 2024, October 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3145

Gold Terra Resource Corp. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $572,500.00



Offering: 11,450,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) 0 0







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3146

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Yava Property, that consists of one mining lease of 1,304 hectares and is located in the Mackenzie Mining District, Territory of Nunavut, approximately 450 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife (the "Property"), pursuant to a mineral property purchase agreement dated October 1, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Honey Badger Silver Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the acquisition of the Property, the Company issued 4,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.08 to the Vendor on closing.

The Property is subject to a 10% net profit interest royalty, which the Company has the right to repurchase for $1,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 2, 2024 and October 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3147

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $338,772 Offering: 322,640 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 20, 2024 and October 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3148

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 9, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 11, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 235,294,118 shares at a price of $0.034 were issued for gross proceeds of $8 million.

Pursuant to the stand-by commitment agreement, 33,173,748 non-transferable bonus warrants were issued to the stand-by guarantor. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a 36-month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3149

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,225,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.19

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,225,000 shares with 1,225,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3150

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,666,617 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 10, 2026 and June 6, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.19

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,666,617 shares with 6,666,617 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 19, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3151

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, October 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3152

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3153

SACNDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $132,500



Offering: 2,650,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,325,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 20, 2024.

SACNDIUM CANADA LTD. (« SCD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 132 500 $



Placement : 2 650 000 actions inscrites accréditives et 1 325 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,05 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,10 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois, sous réserve du droit de devancer l'expiration des bons de souscription.



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 20 septembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3154

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,379,361

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 27, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 27, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,112,080 shares with 4,112,080 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 31, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3155

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,146,809 common shares of the Company (the "Bonus Shares") to four members of the executive management of the Company to settle the amount of $182,479 owing in discretionary compensation for 2023.

The issuance of the Bonus Shares was approved by the disinterested shareholders at the shareholder meeting that was held on September 25, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 7, 2024 and October 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3156

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, October 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3157

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3158

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") bulletin that was issued on October 23, 2024, the Exchange issues a correction as follows:

Offering Price: $0.750 per Unit



Gross Proceeds: $41,415,220.50







Corrected Offering Price: $0.075 per Unit



Corrected Gross Proceeds: $4,141,522.05

All other terms of the Private Placement Exchange bulletin remain unchanged. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2024, and October 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3159

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.NT.U") ("WRLG.WT") ("WRLG.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering.



Gross Proceeds: $28,750,092 including full exercise of the over-allotment option.



Offering: 41,666,800 common share units of the Company ("Units"), inclusive of the fully exercised over-allotment option by the underwriter. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.69 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per Warrant for a 36-month period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated October 21, 2024, and the Company's news release(s) dated October 17, 2024, October 18, 2024, and October 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3160

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, October 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

