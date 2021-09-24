VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 2, 2020 and Bluewater Acquisition Corp.'s (the "Company") news release dated June 24, 2021, effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

[formerly ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated September 9, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 28, 2021, the common shares of Coast Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Roughrider Exploration Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

40,935,151 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: COCO New CUSIP Number: 190340109 New

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "All other professional, scientific and technical services" (NAICS Number: 541990).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 30,475,691 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company - Montreal and Toronto and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Brooklyn, NY Trading Symbol: UI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 91725D500 (NEW)

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN: Septembre 24, 2021

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société le 30 mars 2021, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de cinq (5) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 28 septembre 2021. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Tous les autres services professionnels, scientifiques et techniques » (numéro de SCIAN : 541990).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 30 475 691 sont émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées: Aucune







Agent des transferts: Société de fiducie AST (Canada) - Montréal et Toronto et American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Brooklyn, NY Symbole au téléscripteur: UI (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 91725D500 (NOUVEAU)

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA") ("VZLA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 13,800,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VZLA.WT CUSIP Number: 92859G129

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated June 3, 2021, and amended September 20, 2021, pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 28, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $3.25 per share and will expire on December 3, 2022. In addition, on exercise, each holder will receive 1/3 of a common share of Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated April 19, 2021, between the Company and Vizsla Copper Corp.

NEX COMPANY:

STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated May 7, 2020, and July 6, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

21/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,714 common shares at a deemed price of $0.14 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $11,300:

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 23, 2021.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 24 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 80 714 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,14 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 11 300 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 septembre 2021.

BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.00 pursuant to the terms of a severance package to a former officer and director of the Company.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,300,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 1, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 1, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,300,000 shares with 14,300,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 17, 2019.

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT, ELVT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2021 the terms of the Warrants have been updated as follows:

Every six (6) whole warrants are exercisable to acquire one post-consolidated common share for an exercise price of $4.80 per post-consolidated common share and warrants may only be exercised in a sufficient number to acquire whole numbers of post-consolidation common shares.

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Business Combination Agreement dated May 11, 2021, as amended on July 27, 2021, (the "Agreement") among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 21,428,572 common shares at a deemed price of $0.70 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 28, 2021, May 12, 2021, June 28, 2021, July 12, 2021, July 30, 2021, August 17, 2021 and August 25, 2021.

FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 68,350,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 28, 2021, October 2, 2021 and October 12, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2022, April 2, 2022 and April 12, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15, subject to an acceleration right

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 68,350,000 shares with 68,350,000 share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2021.

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share



Warrants: 750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.35 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $90,000 cash and 45,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $2.00 per share for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:41 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,333,340 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,333,340 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,333,340 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 10, 2021 and September 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated September 8, 2021:

Number of Securities: 3,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 3,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share until March 17, 2023



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Michel Bouchard Y 100,000 Dominique Doucet Y 350,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 17, 2021.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 septembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 3 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 17 mars 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 9 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Michel Bouchard Y 100 000 Dominique Doucet Y 350 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 septembre 2021.

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 10, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in 767 claims covering 19,175 hectares of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property located in the Central Newfoundland (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors staking fees of $49,885 and will issue an aggregate 2,000,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2021.

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated June 17, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the self-storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Ontario store owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company issued $3,600,000 worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 30 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 8, 2021 and August 23, 2021.

NEX COMPANIES :

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,050,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Warrants: 525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 525,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Marcell Robillard Y 10,000 Ian Harris Y 20,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP. ("RCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,100,000 [3 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

