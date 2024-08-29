VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, September 6, 2024, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Rights expire September 6, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 6, 2024.

TRADE DATES

September 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 6, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

24/08/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2599

BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")

BULLETIN TYPE : Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE : August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering : $786,510 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,369,499

Listed Shares. Conversion Price : $0.18 per Listed Share Maturity date : February 27, 2026 Interest rate : 13.5% per annum, payable in cash. Any issuance of securities to settle interest

will require the prior approval of TSXV Venture Exchange. Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2600

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 22, 2021, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement :

# of Warrants: Expiry Date of Warrants: Forced Exercise Provision: Original Exercise Price of Warrants:



New Exercise Price of Warrants: 16,025,000 November 11, 2026 If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.15 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant

holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. $0.95 $0.12



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $25,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures with 16,025,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2601

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 21, 2022, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement :

# of Warrants: Expiry Date of Warrants: Forced Exercise Provision: Original Exercise Price of Warrants: New Exercise Price of Warrants: 6,000,000 June 9, 2027 If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.15 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. $0.54, $0.79, $1.04, $1.29, $1.54 $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2602

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100 per cent of a private Wyoming company that has an exclusive option in two phases to earn up to a 90-per-cent interest over eight years in the Copper Chief project. The Company entered into an executed binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) dated May 30, 2024, the consideration is as follows:

CONSIDERATION

Non-Convertible Senior Secured Debt USD $500,000 Maturity Date September 5, 2027 Interest Rate 8% accrued and compound quarterly until the Maturity Date

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2603

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: $1,395,250 Offering: 27,905,000 common shares with 27,905,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.05 per common share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per warrant for a 3-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Finder's Warrants

N/A 399,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for three years from the date of issuance. Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2024, July 15, 2024 and August 26, 2024.



BULLETIN V2024-2604

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,664,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,964,000 shares with 5,964,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 13, 2021.

BULLETIN V2024-2605

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,666,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2023 and October 1, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2025 and October 1, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.09

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 15, 2020.

BULLETIN V2024-2606

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, August 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2607

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds : $514,194.97

Offering : 7,910,691 Common Shares

Offering Price : $ 0.065 per unit

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 17, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-2608

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $180,000,000.25 Offering: 102,857,143 Listed Shares Offering Price: $1.75 per Listed Share Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's new

s release(s) dated August 14, 2024, July 17, 2024 and July 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2609

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE : Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE : August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering : $250,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 5,000,000 common shares Conversion Price : $0.05 per common share Maturity date : On the earlier of (a) the closing date of the proposed arrangement between

NewOrigin Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Harfang Exploration Inc. as described

in the Company's August 9, 2024 news release, and (b) January 31, 2025 (the "Maturity Date") Interest rate : Prime plus 5% per annum Disclosure : Refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2024 and August 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2610

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 7, 2023, the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):

Previous Maturity Date: August 29, 2024 Amended Convertible

Debentures Maturity Date: August 29, 2025

The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $290,000 from the Previous Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Previous Convertible Debentures.

The convertible debenture/s was issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 7, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2611

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $499,800



Offering: 7,140,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) NA NA Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 20, 2024 and August 29,

2024.





BULLETIN V2024-2612

VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $413,800



Offering: 8,276,000 Listed Shares with 4,138,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 4-Year period.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 15, 2024, May 22, 2024,

June 24, 2024, July 11, 2024, August 9, 2024 and August 28, 2024.





