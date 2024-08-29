TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 29, 2024, 18:14 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2598
MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, September 6, 2024, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Rights expire September 6, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 6, 2024.
TRADE DATES
September 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 6, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
24/08/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2599
BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")
BULLETIN TYPE : Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE : August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type :
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering :
|
$786,510 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,369,499
|
Conversion Price :
|
$0.18 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date :
|
February 27, 2026
|
Interest rate :
|
13.5% per annum, payable in cash. Any issuance of securities to settle interest
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2600
CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 22, 2021, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement :
|
# of Warrants:
Expiry Date of Warrants:
Forced Exercise Provision:
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
16,025,000
November 11, 2026
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.15 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant
$0.95
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $25,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures with 16,025,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2021.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2601
CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 21, 2022, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement :
|
# of Warrants:
Expiry Date of Warrants:
Forced Exercise Provision:
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
6,000,000
June 9, 2027
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.15 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
$0.54, $0.79, $1.04, $1.29, $1.54
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2602
FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100 per cent of a private Wyoming company that has an exclusive option in two phases to earn up to a 90-per-cent interest over eight years in the Copper Chief project. The Company entered into an executed binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) dated May 30, 2024, the consideration is as follows:
CONSIDERATION
|
Non-Convertible Senior Secured Debt
|
USD $500,000
|
Maturity Date
|
September 5, 2027
|
Interest Rate
|
8% accrued and compound quarterly until the Maturity Date
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2603
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
$1,395,250
|
Offering:
|
27,905,000 common shares with 27,905,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Finder's Warrants
|
N/A
|
399,000
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for three years from the date of issuance.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2024, July 15, 2024 and August 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2604
GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,664,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 10, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 10, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.08
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,964,000 shares with 5,964,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 13, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2605
GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
9,666,667
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 24, 2023 and October 1, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 24, 2025 and October 1, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.09
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 15, 2020.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2606
HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, August 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2607
METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024:
|
Financing Type :
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds :
|
$514,194.97
|
Offering :
|
7,910,691 Common Shares
|
Offering Price :
|
$ 0.065 per unit
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 17, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2608
MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$180,000,000.25
|
Offering:
|
102,857,143 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.75 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's new
s release(s) dated August 14, 2024, July 17, 2024 and July 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2609
NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")
BULLETIN TYPE : Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE : August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type :
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering :
|
$250,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 5,000,000 common shares
|
Conversion Price :
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Maturity date :
|
On the earlier of (a) the closing date of the proposed arrangement between
|
Interest rate :
|
Prime plus 5% per annum
|
Disclosure :
|
Refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2024 and August 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2610
PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 7, 2023, the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):
|
Previous Maturity Date:
|
August 29, 2024
|
Amended Convertible
|
Debentures Maturity Date:
|
August 29, 2025
The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $290,000 from the Previous Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Previous Convertible Debentures.
The convertible debenture/s was issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 7, 2023.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2611
SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$499,800
|
Offering:
|
7,140,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.07 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
NA
|
NA
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 20, 2024 and August 29,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2612
VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$413,800
|
Offering:
|
8,276,000 Listed Shares with 4,138,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 4-Year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 15, 2024, May 22, 2024,
_______________________________________
