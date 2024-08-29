TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2598

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, September 6, 2024, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Rights expire September 6, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 6, 2024.

TRADE DATES

September 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 6, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

24/08/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2599

BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")
BULLETIN TYPE :  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE :  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type :  

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering :    

$786,510 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,369,499
Listed Shares.

Conversion Price :

$0.18 per Listed Share

Maturity date :

February 27, 2026

Interest rate :

13.5% per annum, payable in cash. Any issuance of securities to settle interest
will require the prior approval of TSXV Venture Exchange.

Non-Cash Commissions:

N/A

Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2600

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 22, 2021, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement :

# of Warrants:

Expiry Date of Warrants:

Forced Exercise Provision:

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

New Exercise Price of Warrants:                                                                     

16,025,000

November 11, 2026

If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.15 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant
holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

$0.95

$0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $25,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures with 16,025,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2601

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 21, 2022, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement :

# of Warrants:

Expiry Date of Warrants:

Forced Exercise Provision:

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

New Exercise Price of Warrants:                                                                     

6,000,000

June 9, 2027

If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.15 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

$0.54, $0.79, $1.04, $1.29, $1.54

$0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2602

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100 per cent of a private Wyoming company that has an exclusive option in two phases to earn up to a 90-per-cent interest over eight years in the Copper Chief project. The Company entered into an executed binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) dated May 30, 2024, the consideration is as follows:

CONSIDERATION

Non-Convertible Senior Secured Debt  

USD $500,000

Maturity Date         

September 5, 2027

Interest Rate 

8% accrued and compound quarterly until the Maturity Date

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2603

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX") 
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:   

$1,395,250

Offering:    

27,905,000 common shares with 27,905,000 warrants attached

Offering Price:   

$0.05 per common share

Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.08 per warrant for a 3-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: 

Shares

Finder's Warrants

N/A

399,000

Commission Terms:    

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for three years from the date of issuance.

Public Disclosure:   

Refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2024, July 15, 2024 and August 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2604

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:          

5,664,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:  

September 10, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:  

September 10, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:  

$0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,964,000 shares with 5,964,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 13, 2021.

BULLETIN V2024-2605

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:        

9,666,667

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 24, 2023 and October 1, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 24, 2025 and October 1, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.09

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 15, 2020.

BULLETIN V2024-2606

HANK PAYMENTS CORP.  ("HANK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, August 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2607

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024:

Financing Type  :

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds            :

$514,194.97

Offering            :

7,910,691 Common Shares

Offering Price   :

$ 0.065 per unit

Commissions in Securities:     

Shares   

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)        

N/A      

N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 17, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-2608

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:

Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$180,000,000.25

Offering:       

102,857,143 Listed Shares

Offering Price:   

$1.75 per Listed Share

Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's new

s release(s) dated August 14, 2024, July 17, 2024 and July 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2609

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")
BULLETIN TYPE :  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE :  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type :

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering :

$250,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 5,000,000 common shares

Conversion Price :

$0.05 per common share

Maturity date :  

On the earlier of (a) the closing date of the proposed arrangement between
NewOrigin Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Harfang Exploration Inc. as described
in the Company's August 9, 2024 news release, and (b) January 31, 2025 (the "Maturity Date")

Interest rate :

Prime plus 5% per annum 

Disclosure :  

Refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2024 and August 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2610

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Convertible Debentures, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 7, 2023, the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):

Previous Maturity Date:   

August 29, 2024

Amended Convertible

Debentures Maturity Date:

August 29, 2025

The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $290,000 from the Previous Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Previous Convertible Debentures.

The convertible debenture/s was issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 7, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2611

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:  

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$499,800

Offering:   

7,140,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price:    

$0.07 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions:       

  Shares 

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)         

  NA                   

NA

Public Disclosure:     

Refer to the company's news releases dated August 20, 2024 and August 29,
2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2612

VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:  

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$413,800

Offering:      

8,276,000 Listed Shares with 4,138,000 warrants attached

Offering Price:  

$0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.10 per warrant for a 4-Year period.

Non-Cash Commissions:   

   Shares         

  Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                             

   N/A                  

N/A

Commission Terms: N/A

Public Disclosure:    

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 15, 2024, May 22, 2024,
June 24, 2024, July 11, 2024, August 9, 2024 and August 28, 2024.

