TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.14

Payable Date: July 14, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the securities of Galaxy Ventures Inc., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 9, 2020, a news release was issued on June 15, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.005

Payable Date: June 30, 2023

Record Date: June 23, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 22, 2023

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.146575342

Payable Date: July 17, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2023

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated June 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

23/06/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 22,175,533

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 24,390,500 shares with 24,390,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 30, 2021.

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated May 13, 2019 and June 15, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a non-arm's purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between Galleon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (the "Vendor"), a company controlled by Eric Sprott, whereby the Company will acquire the remaining 20% interest in the Neal Idaho Project, Boise, Idaho (the "Project") and acquire the Vendor's 100% interest in a stockpile of mineralized material located on the Project. As a result, the Company will hold a 100% leasehold interest in the Project.

As consideration, the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2023 and June 15, 2023.

LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 29, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 33,120,534 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 19, 2023 to June 18, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Peters & Co. Limited on behalf of the Company.

LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of certain non-strategic and non-operated assets ("Assets") located in the North Dakota Bakken and Three Forks owned by PetroShale (US), inc., ("PetroShale") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated June 15, 2023 between the Company, PetroShale and certain arm's length purchasers, the Company will receive an aggregate of US$104,606,852.00, subject to customary closing adjustments, in cash consideration ("Cash Consideration") for the disposition of the Assets to the purchasers.

US$5M out of the Cash Consideration to be provided to the Company will be deferred, subject to any bona fide indemnity claims made by the purchasers, with the amount to be paid in full before June 15, 2024 if no indemnity claims exist.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. assisted the Company as a financial advisor for this transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2023.

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrant: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 Share

Warrant Purchase Price: $0.40 for 2 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placee: 08 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 09, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2023, and June 15, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $2,700,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,432,208 shares at $1.8852.

Maturity date: October 7, 2024

Interest rate: 8 % per annum, except 8.5% per annum from October 1, 2022 until September 30, 2023.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Debenture value





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $2,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation pertaining to a term sheet dated April 29, 2023 (the "Term Sheet") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller") whereby the Company will acquire a 15% interest in the exploration permit PR15130 located in Walikale district of the North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In consideration, the Company will issue 5,000,000 units to the Seller. Each unit comprises one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.50 per share for two years from the date of issuance. The five (5) million units will not be issuable until certain closing conditions, as outlined in the Term Sheet, have been met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023 and June 12, 2023.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,000 N/A N/A



The Company issued news releases on June 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY :

SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 5, 2023:

Non-Insider Units

Number of Shares: 3,366,071 shares

Purchase Price: $0.056 per share

Warrants: 3,366,071 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,366,071 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period

Insider Units

Number of Shares: 3,035,712 shares

Purchase Price: $0.056 per share

Warrants: 1,517,856 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,517,856 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5

3,035,712 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

