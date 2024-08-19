TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 19, 2024, 21:17 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None today
24/08/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2495
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $265,097.68
Offering: 3,313,721 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 28, 2024, July 23, 2024, July 26, 2024, and August 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2496
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,825,715
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 25, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,825,715 shares with 4,825,715 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 8, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2497
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:56 a.m. PST, August 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2498
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$522,000.00
|
Offering:
|
4,350,000 Flow Through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders 0 0
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 25, 2024 and August 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2499
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,598,750 shares and 2,598,750 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $51,975.00.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Warrants:
|
2,598,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,598,750 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2500
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 172,048 common shares at a deemed price of US$1.89 per common share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$325,171 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:
Number of Creditors: 1 creditor
Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2024.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 19 août 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 172 048 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 1,89 $US par action ordinaire, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 325 171 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :
Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier
En vertu des billets, la société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 juillet 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2501
PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:31 a.m. PST, Aug. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2502
PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2503
RAMP METALS INC. ("RAMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,937,125.58
|
Offering:
|
4,090,546 Charity Flow-Through Shares
|
3,175,454 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.78 per Charity Flow-Through Share
|
$0.55 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate): N/A N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and August 12, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2504
ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), in consideration of director and management services provided to the Company by a Non-Arm's length person, pursuant to the First Amended Services Agreement to the Original Services Agreement dated July 4, 2024, for the quarter period ending July 24, 2024:
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
$ 7,500
|
$0.05
|
150,000
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024; March 6, 2024; May 13, 2024; and August 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2505
TRANSITION OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TOP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article