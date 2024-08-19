VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN V2024-2495

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $265,097.68

Offering: 3,313,721 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 28, 2024, July 23, 2024, July 26, 2024, and August 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2496

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,825,715



New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2025



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (Unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,825,715 shares with 4,825,715 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 8, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2497

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:56 a.m. PST, August 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2498

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $522,000.00



Offering: 4,350,000 Flow Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 25, 2024 and August 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2499

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,598,750 shares and 2,598,750 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $51,975.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 2,598,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,598,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2500

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 172,048 common shares at a deemed price of US$1.89 per common share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$325,171 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 19 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 172 048 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 1,89 $US par action ordinaire, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 325 171 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

En vertu des billets, la société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2501

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:31 a.m. PST, Aug. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2502

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2503

RAMP METALS INC. ("RAMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,937,125.58



Offering: 4,090,546 Charity Flow-Through Shares

3,175,454 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.78 per Charity Flow-Through Share

$0.55 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants





Finders (Aggregate): N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and August 12, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2504

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), in consideration of director and management services provided to the Company by a Non-Arm's length person, pursuant to the First Amended Services Agreement to the Original Services Agreement dated July 4, 2024, for the quarter period ending July 24, 2024:

Number of Service Providers: 1

Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares $ 7,500 $0.05 150,000



For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024; March 6, 2024; May 13, 2024; and August 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2505

TRANSITION OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TOP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

