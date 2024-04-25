VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1200

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, May 2, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 6, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 6, 2024.

TRADE DATES

May 2, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 3, 2024

May 3, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1201

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: September 16, 2024

Record Date: September 03, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 03, 2024

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1202

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, April 29, 2024, the securities of Canada Energy Partners Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2023, a news release was issued on April 25, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3, section 5.6(d)

_______________________________________

24/04/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1203

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1204

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,116,666 Flow-Through Shares (post-consolidation)

Purchase Price: $0.60 per Flow-Through Share (post-consolidation)

Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Flow-Through

Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,016,666

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. The private placement closed prior to the Company's consolidation of one new share for 15 old shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2024. The pre-consolidation terms of the private placement were 16,750,000 pre-consolidation Flow-Through Shares at a purchase price of $0.04 per pre-consolidation Flow-Through Share.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1205

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 473,114 shares at $ 0.19 to settle outstanding debt for $ 89,891.74.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated April 05, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1206

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, April 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1207

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2024:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.045 per common share

Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 1,189,351 1,189,351

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1208

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,400,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 12, 2022, subsequently extended to May 12, 2024.

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 12, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,400,000 shares with 6,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2020.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1209

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 26, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 26, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1210

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 29, 2023, as amended on September 28 and October 31, 2023, (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Meritus Group Management Inc., which provides professional condo management services primarily to the Greater Toronto Area (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Target in exchange for paying up to $400,000 in cash, writing $300,000 principal amount non-convertible promissory note (the "Note") and issuing up to 395,833 common shares to the Vendor. The Note accrues interest at 7% per annum and is repayable in three equal installments over the period of three years, with final installment to be made on November 30, 2026.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 29, 2023 and December 18, 2023.

_______________________________________

