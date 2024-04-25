TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Apr 25, 2024, 22:25 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1200
LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, May 2, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 6, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 6, 2024.
TRADE DATES
May 2, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2024
May 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – May 6, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1201
SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225
Payable Date: September 16, 2024
Record Date: September 03, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: September 03, 2024
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-1202
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, April 29, 2024, the securities of Canada Energy Partners Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2023, a news release was issued on April 25, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3, section 5.6(d)
_______________________________________
24/04/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1203
CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1204
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2023:
Number of Shares: 1,116,666 Flow-Through Shares (post-consolidation)
Purchase Price: $0.60 per Flow-Through Share (post-consolidation)
Number of Placees: 6 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Flow-Through
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
1,016,666
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. The private placement closed prior to the Company's consolidation of one new share for 15 old shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2024. The pre-consolidation terms of the private placement were 16,750,000 pre-consolidation Flow-Through Shares at a purchase price of $0.04 per pre-consolidation Flow-Through Share.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1205
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 473,114 shares at $ 0.19 to settle outstanding debt for $ 89,891.74.
Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated April 05, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1206
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, April 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1207
PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2024:
Number of Shares: 30,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.045 per common share
Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 24 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
1,189,351
|
1,189,351
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1208
RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 6,400,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 12, 2022, subsequently extended to May 12, 2024.
New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 12, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,400,000 shares with 6,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2020.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1209
SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 2,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 26, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 26, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1210
TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 29, 2023, as amended on September 28 and October 31, 2023, (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Meritus Group Management Inc., which provides professional condo management services primarily to the Greater Toronto Area (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Target in exchange for paying up to $400,000 in cash, writing $300,000 principal amount non-convertible promissory note (the "Note") and issuing up to 395,833 common shares to the Vendor. The Note accrues interest at 7% per annum and is repayable in three equal installments over the period of three years, with final installment to be made on November 30, 2026.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 29, 2023 and December 18, 2023.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article