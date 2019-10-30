VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GENESIS ACQUISITION CORP. ("REBL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 28, 2019, effective at market open on Friday, November 1, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on October 30, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $460,000 (2,300,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

________________________________________

KARMIN EXPLORATION INC. ("KAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, November 1, 2019, the common shares of Karmin Exploration Inc. ("Karmin" or the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from a business combination between Karmin and Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. ("VM Canada"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa") – a TSX listed company – under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) pursuant to a definitive arrangement agreement dated August 26, 2019 (the "Agreement").

Under terms of the Agreement, Karmin will amalgamate with VM Canada following the closing of the transaction. Karmin shareholders will receive US$0.770467 for each share held. Concurrently, Karmin shareholders will also receive, by way of dividend, shares on a pro rata basis of a newly formed private company Kar Gold Inc. ("SpinCo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Karmin. Nexa has also provided Karmin a US$700,000 demand loan to cover certain related expenses.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 18, 2019 and news releases dated August 26, 2019, September 20, 2019, October 16, 2019 and October 24, 2019.

________________________________________

19/10/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated October 18, 2019 between the Company and Karl Schimann whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 9 claims known as the Axis Lake property located in the northern Athabasca Region of Saskatchewan. Consideration is $20,000 and 1,750,000 common shares.

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 356,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANEX METALS INC ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,120,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 31 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Shane Ebert Y 300,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 2,880,000

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 25, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 100,000 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow through share Warrants: 100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, October 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, October 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("GNF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 220,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $11,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PHYSINORTH ACQUISITION CORPORATION INC. ("PSN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated October 21, 2019, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

CORPORATION D'ACQUISITION PHYSINORTH INC. (" PSN.P ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : SCD – Circulaire de sollicitation de procurations, Arrêt maintenu

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt par la société, d'une circulaire de sollicitation de procurations de SCD datée du 21 octobre 2019, aux fins de mise à la poste aux actionnaires et dépôt sur SEDAR.

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 8 février 2019, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 300,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.56 per unit



Warrants: 225,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 225,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a period of 15 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 23, 2019.

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. («PYR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 300 000 unités



Prix : 0,56 $ par unité



Bons de souscription: 225 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 225 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons: 0,75 $ pour une période de 15 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 octobre 2019.

________________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,050,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,050,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.17



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years, subject acceleration if. at any time following the date that is four months from the closing date of the offering, the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.25 or greater per common share during any 10 consecutive trading day period the Warrants will expire at 4.00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to warrantholders.



Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /Pro-Group=P # of Shares Rob Grey Y 100,000 Alejandro Adams Y 50,000 Jonathan Hermanson Y 100,000 Berenvy Pty Limited Trustee for



Paul Joyce Superannuation Fund Y 500,000 (Joyce Paul)



Rowen Company Ltd. Y 2,000,000 (Bryce Roxburgh)



Robert Reynolds Y 500,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial $1,000.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,500.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $2,750.00 cash

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,118,078 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $105,883.60.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STROUD RESOURCES LTD. ("SDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,857,605 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $578,641.51.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ ProGroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Howard Atkinson Y $83,750.11 $0.15 558,333 Walsh Leadership Inc. (Grant Walsh) Y $66,250.00 $0.15 441,666 Scott Jobin-Bevans Y $66,250.00 $0.15 441,666 Mirsad Jakubovic Y $220,500.00 $0.15 1,469,999

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 23, 2019, August 30, 2019 and October 30, 2019.

________________________________________

STROUD RESOURCES LTD. ("SDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 4,444,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,444,444 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of one year



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $158,200 in cash and 933,333 finders' warrants payable to West Harbour Capital. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 for a period of 2 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 23, 2019, August 30, 2019, and October 30, 2019.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 833,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 17, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 17, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 833,333 shares with 833,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 16, 2019.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,000,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,333 shares with 2,000,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 2, 2018.

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, October 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, October 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,519,967 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 4,519,967 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,519,967 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.13



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

________________________________________

