TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mar 05, 2024, 20:34 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0687
ALTEREGO VENTURES 24 CORP. ("ALTR.P")
[Formerly A-Labs Capital V Corp. ("ALBA.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 29, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Alterego Ventures 24 Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 7, 2024, the common shares of Alterego Ventures 24 Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of A-Labs Capital V Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
6,751,281
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
4,001,281
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ALTR.P (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
02157H109 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0688
VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 7, 2024, the common shares of Vaxil Bio Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.
Vaxil Bio Ltd. announced on March 4, 2024 that further to press release from January 10, 2024 with Copper Bullet Mines Inc., ("CBMI"), the Company has received a notice of termination of the letter of intent between the Company and CBMI.
_______________________________________
24/03/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0689
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of five non-core resource properties and $60,000 cash to an arm's length supplier, pursuant to a settlement agreement.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0690
CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0691
CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0692
CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0693
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,716,666 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
12,716,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,716,666 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per common share for a period of two (2) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
783,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$16,800
|
N/A
|
560,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement and on March 1, 2024 confirming the amount of Finder's Fee payable in connection with the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0694
EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 7, 2016, and various amendments accepted by the TSX between 2018 and 2023, the Exchange has consented to a new replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.
|
Convertible Debenture
|
CDN$5,200,000 principal amount of unsecured Convertible Debenture (unchanged)
|
Conversion Price:
|
The principal amount is convertible into 34,666,666 common shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per share. (unchanged)
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
February 28, 2024
|
Replacement Maturity Date:
|
February 28, 2025 (new)
|
Interest rate:
|
20% for the period from and including April 30, 2018 to and excluding March 31, 2019 and 7% for the period from and including March 31, 2019 to and excluding February 28, 2025 (unchanged). Any accrued interest and fees payable in securities is subject to prior Exchange acceptance at the time it becomes payable.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee (unchanged)
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 6, 2024 and February 28, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0695
GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,253,333
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 13, 2022
|
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
Feb 13, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 13, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
|
of Warrants:
|
2,101,612
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 24, 2022
|
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 24, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 24, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were previously amended and accepted for filing by the Exchange on July 27, 2022. These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,844,894 shares with 3,422,446 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2020. The Exchange has been informed that the Company stated there were originally 6,844,894 shares with 3,422,446 share purchase warrants attached, but due to that the shares were returned to treasury for cancellation pursuant to an error on the original treasury order, it should have been 6,709,894 shares with 3,354,945 share purchase warrants attached.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0696
GOOD GAMER ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("GOOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of an analytics and artificial intelligence software product, also known as a Risk Management Platform, pursuant to a master services and license agreement dated February 9, 2024 between the Company and an arm's length developer. Consideration is as follows:
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
Upon Exchange Approval
|
$250,000
|
833,333 Common Shares
|
NIL
|
Upon Company's acceptance of the fire analysis and management platform
|
NIL
|
833,333 Common Shares
|
NIL
|
Upon Company's acceptance of crime analysis and modelling platform
|
NIL
|
833,333 Common Shares
|
NIL
|
Upon Company's acceptance of disaster analysis and modelling platform
|
NIL
|
833,333 Common Shares
|
NIL
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 8, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0697
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$1,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to 1,666,667 subordinate voting shares at $0.60 principal amount per share until maturity
|
Maturity Date:
|
five (5) years from date of issuance
|
Interest Rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Convertible Debenture ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0698
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,760,456 shares at a deemed price of $0.02174 and 1,200,000 warrants for the first quarter and 4,824,528 shares at a deemed price of $0.01244 and 1,200,000 warrants for the second quarter, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated July 5, 2023. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.05 per share for 5 years from issuance.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 9, 2023 and February 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0699
LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 3, 2024:
First Tranche
|
Number of Shares:
|
56,916,100 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.025 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
56,916,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 56,916,100 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
9
|
44,516,100
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$6,800
|
N/A
|
272,000
|
Finder's Warrants Terms:
|
Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 5, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0700
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED ("MAW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0701
PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,581,433 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $376,050.76.
Number of Creditors: 36 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
5
|
$51,332.35
|
$0.105
|
488,879
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0702
TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0703
VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 16, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,106,250 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
6,106,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,106,250 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$10,440
|
N/A
|
130,500
|
Finder's Warrants Terms:
|
Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
