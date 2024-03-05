VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0687

ALTEREGO VENTURES 24 CORP. ("ALTR.P")

[Formerly A-Labs Capital V Corp. ("ALBA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 29, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Alterego Ventures 24 Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 7, 2024, the common shares of Alterego Ventures 24 Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of A-Labs Capital V Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,751,281 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 4,001,281 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ALTR.P (NEW) CUSIP Number: 02157H109 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0688

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 7, 2024, the common shares of Vaxil Bio Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.

Vaxil Bio Ltd. announced on March 4, 2024 that further to press release from January 10, 2024 with Copper Bullet Mines Inc., ("CBMI"), the Company has received a notice of termination of the letter of intent between the Company and CBMI.

_______________________________________

24/03/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0689

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of five non-core resource properties and $60,000 cash to an arm's length supplier, pursuant to a settlement agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0690

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0691

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0692

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0693

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,716,666 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 12,716,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,716,666 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

















Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

783,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,800 N/A 560,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement and on March 1, 2024 confirming the amount of Finder's Fee payable in connection with the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0694

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 7, 2016, and various amendments accepted by the TSX between 2018 and 2023, the Exchange has consented to a new replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.

Convertible Debenture CDN$5,200,000 principal amount of unsecured Convertible Debenture (unchanged)



Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into 34,666,666 common shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per share. (unchanged)



Original Maturity Date: February 28, 2024



Replacement Maturity Date: February 28, 2025 (new)



Interest rate: 20% for the period from and including April 30, 2018 to and excluding March 31, 2019 and 7% for the period from and including March 31, 2019 to and excluding February 28, 2025 (unchanged). Any accrued interest and fees payable in securities is subject to prior Exchange acceptance at the time it becomes payable.



Number of Placees: 1 placee (unchanged)

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 6, 2024 and February 28, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0695

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,253,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 13, 2022 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: Feb 13, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 13, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 of Warrants: 2,101,612 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2022 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: January 24, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were previously amended and accepted for filing by the Exchange on July 27, 2022. These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,844,894 shares with 3,422,446 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 12, 2020. The Exchange has been informed that the Company stated there were originally 6,844,894 shares with 3,422,446 share purchase warrants attached, but due to that the shares were returned to treasury for cancellation pursuant to an error on the original treasury order, it should have been 6,709,894 shares with 3,354,945 share purchase warrants attached.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0696

GOOD GAMER ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("GOOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of an analytics and artificial intelligence software product, also known as a Risk Management Platform, pursuant to a master services and license agreement dated February 9, 2024 between the Company and an arm's length developer. Consideration is as follows:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Upon Exchange Approval $250,000 833,333 Common Shares NIL Upon Company's acceptance of the fire analysis and management platform NIL 833,333 Common Shares NIL Upon Company's acceptance of crime analysis and modelling platform NIL 833,333 Common Shares NIL Upon Company's acceptance of disaster analysis and modelling platform NIL 833,333 Common Shares NIL









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 8, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0697

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $1,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 1,666,667 subordinate voting shares at $0.60 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date: five (5) years from date of issuance



Interest Rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0698

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,760,456 shares at a deemed price of $0.02174 and 1,200,000 warrants for the first quarter and 4,824,528 shares at a deemed price of $0.01244 and 1,200,000 warrants for the second quarter, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated July 5, 2023. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.05 per share for 5 years from issuance.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 9, 2023 and February 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0699

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 3, 2024:

First Tranche

Number of Shares: 56,916,100 units



Purchase Price: $0.025 per unit



Warrants: 56,916,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 56,916,100 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 9 44,516,100 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,000,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,800 N/A 272,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 5, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0700

MAWSON GOLD LIMITED ("MAW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0701

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,581,433 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $376,050.76.

Number of Creditors: 36 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $51,332.35 $0.105 488,879

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0702

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, March 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0703

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 16, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,106,250 units



Purchase Price: $0.08 per unit



Warrants: 6,106,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,106,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $10,440 N/A 130,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

