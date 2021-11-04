VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 11, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 15, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 15, 2021.

TRADE DATES

November 11, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 15, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on November 3, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GBE 2 Lifestyle Global Brands

Limited Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis

and certification of the annual filings for the year. 2021/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on November 3, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TGS 2 TGS Esports Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2021/06/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2021/06/30





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2021/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Abitibi Royalties Inc.'s ("Abitibi Royalties"; the "Company") news releases dated September 7, 2021, October 8, 2021 and October 29, 2021, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of a plan of arrangement with Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") (NYSE: GROY). As a result of the arrangement, Gold Royalty will acquire all of the Company's common shares in exchange for 4.6119 Gold Royalty common shares for each Abitibi Royalties share held.

The arrangement will close concurrently with a plan of arrangement between Gold Royalty and the Company's major shareholder, Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. ("Golden Valley") (TSXV:GZZ), pursuant to which Gold Royalty will acquire all of Golden Valley's common shares in exchange for 2.1417 Gold Royalty common shares for each Golden Valley share held.

The arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on October 29, 2021.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 1, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.

LES REDEVANCES ABITIBI INC. (« RZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite aux communiqués de presse de Les redevances Abitibi Inc. (« Les redevances Abitibi »; la « société ») émis le 7 septembre 2021, le 8 octobre 2021 et le 29 octobre 2021, les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le vendredi 5 novembre 2021.

La radiation de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société résulte de la réalisation d'un plan d'arrangement avec Gold Royalty Corp. (« Gold Royalty ») (NYSE : GROY). Dans le cadre de cet arrangement, Gold Royalty aura acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires de la société en échange de 4,6119 actions de Gold Royalty pour chaque action de la société détenue.

L'arrangement va clôturer en même temps qu'un plan d'arrangement entre Gold Royalty et l'actionnaire majoritaire de la société, Les Mines et Redevances de la Vallée de l'Or Ltée (« Golden Valley ») (TSXV : GZZ), par lequel Golden Royalty va acquérir la totalité des actions ordinaires de Golden Valley en échange de 2,1417 actions de Gold Royalty pour chaque action de Golden Valley détenue.

L'arrangement a été approuvé par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 29 octobre 2021.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 1 octobre 2021 disponible sur SEDAR.

_______________________________________

AXMIN INC. ("AXM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 2, 2021, effective at the opening on

Monday, November 8, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________________

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

[Formerly BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP ("BZBZ.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name

Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing BuzBuz Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its non-offering prospectus dated September 29, 2021. As a result, on Monday, November 8, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a Business Combination Agreement dated October 1, 2020, the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of Inolife R&D Inc. ("Inolife") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 64,272,411 post-consolidation shares to the shareholders of Inolife, 1,656,348 shares to two finders as well as the common shares issued under the private placements below.

Following the QT, shareholders of the resulting issuer have entered into escrow agreements, or other resale restriction agreements, for a total of 18,168,007 shares of the resulting issuer held by principals and a further 7,908,333 shares held by non-principals. In addition, the 3,500,000 CPC shares (post-consolidation) remained within escrow.

For further information, please refer to the Company's non-offering prospectus dated September 29, 2021 and to the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2021.

Private Placement–Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Inolife completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares

Number of Warrants 7,500,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.70 for 12 months

Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share

Number of placees: 113 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of Common S

hares Buzbuzian Capital Y 20,000

Commission: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received a cash commission of $395,519 as well as 211,202

subscription receipts, 1,200,000 broker units warrants, each exercisable at $0.40 for 2 years

for one share and half a warrant with same terms as the subscription receipt warrants, and

$50,000 as corporate finance fee.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its non-offering prospectus dated September 29, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 2 old basis. Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "NuGen Medical Devices Inc."

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 8, 2021, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NGMD, and the common shares of BuzBuz Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

86,014,961 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: 29,576,340 common shares (including the CPC escrowed shares)

of which 2,574,233 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NGMD (new) CUSIP Number: 67054F 100 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Medical equipment and supplies manufacturing" company (NAICS: 339110).

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletins dated August 6 and 7, 2020 and October 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Monday, November 8, 2021 under the symbol "NGMD".

Company Contact: Michael Wright, President, CEO and Director Company Address: 1 Yonge Street, Suite 1801, Toronto, ON M5E 1W7 Company Phone Number: 1-833-285-2666 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.nugenmd.com

_____________________________________________________

GOLDEN VALLEY MINES AND ROYALTIES LTD. ("GZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.'s ("Golden Valley"; the "Company") news releases dated September 7, 2021, October 8, 2021 and October 29, 2021, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of a plan of arrangement with Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") (NYSE: GROY). As a result of the arrangement, Gold Royalty will acquire all of the Company's common shares in exchange for 2.1417 Gold Royalty common shares for each Golden Valley share held.

The arrangement will close concurrently with a plan of arrangement between Gold Royalty and the Company's non-wholly owned subsidiary Abitibi Royalties Inc. ("Abitibi Royalties") (TSXV:RZZ), pursuant to which Gold Royalty will acquire all of Abitibi Royalties' common shares in exchange for 4.6119 Gold Royalty common shares for each Abitibi Royalty share held.

The arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on October 29, 2021.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 1, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.

LES MINES ET REDEVANCES DE LA VALLÉE DE L'OR LTÉE (« GZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite aux communiqués de presse de Les Mines et Redevances de la Vallée de l'Or Ltée (« Vallée de l'Or »; la « société ») émis le 7 septembre 2021, le 8 octobre 2021 et le 29 octobre 2021, les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le vendredi 5 novembre 2021.

La radiation de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société résulte de la réalisation d'un plan d'arrangement avec Gold Royalty Corp. (« Gold Royalty ») (NYSE : GROY). Dans le cadre de cet arrangement, Gold Royalty aura acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires de la société en échange de 2,1417 actions de Gold Royalty pour chaque action de la société détenue.

L'arrangement va clôturer en même temps qu'un plan d'arrangement entre Gold Royalty et une filiale pas entièrement possédée par la société, Les Redevances Abitibi Inc. (« Abitibi Royalties ») (TSXV: RZZ), par lequel Gold Royalty va acquérir toutes les actions d'Abitibi Royalties en échange de 4,6119 actions ordinaires pour chaque action d'Abitibi Royalties détenue.

L'arrangement a été approuvé par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 29 octobre 2021.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 1 octobre 2021 disponible sur SEDAR.

_______________________________________

21/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 04, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,872,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 23, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 23, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,872,000 shares with 4,872,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 26, 2018.

________________________________________

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 5,780,500 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a one-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on September 10, 2021 and expired on October 11, 2021.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 2,600,000 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $130,000.00 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 2,600,000 Common Shares and 2,600,000 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 2,600,000 common shares Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.05 per share Incentive Warrants: 2,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,600,000 shares. Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a one-year period Number of Placees: 9

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.05 per common share until April 29, 2022 and May 7, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 12, 2021.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 3, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 30, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions"). The Prospectus Supplement was filed with the regulators in each of the Jurisdictions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 3, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $28,095,031.44

Agent: H.C. Wainwright & Co. Offering: 22,297,644 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one common share purchase warrant. Unit Price: $1.26 per unit Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.50 per share for a period of 3 years after the Closing Date. Agents' Compensation: $1,545,266.73 cash and 1,226,370 non-transferable warrants exercisable to

purchase one share at $1.575 per share at any time on or before May 3, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 1, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated April 30, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2021 and May 3, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:58 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2021 and October 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,150,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 16,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,150,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 105 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 1,100,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $163,200 cash and 408,000 finder's warrants

Nathan Rotstein - $263,168 cash and 657,920 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for a period of three-years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. ("MNRL")

[formerly Monumental Gold Corp. ("MGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NETWORK MEDIA GROUP INC. ("NTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2021, October 4, 2021 and October 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,833,333 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Bullheart Capital Inc.

(Ali Pejman) Y 1,333,333





Tim Gamble Y 1,000,000 Brian Gersh Y 20,651 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[7 placee(s)] P 1,800,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:53 a.m. PST, November 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.02 p.m. PST, November 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mining Property Acquisition Agreement dated October 12, 2021 between QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the Company) and 9219-8845 Quebec Inc., Operating as Canadian Mining House (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 38 mining claims located in Scott and Levy Townships, Quebec. Consideration is $10,000 cash and 150,000 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR, with the Company having the right to purchase one half of the NSR (1%) for $500,000.

________________________________________

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,666,667 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 1,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,667 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 18 month from issuance

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aberdeen International Inc. Y 1,666,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on September 28, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,680,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 1,680,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,680,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placee(s)] P 475,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per share

Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 5,327,628 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.28 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 89 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mark Fedosiewich Y 375,000 Eric Desaulniers Y 150,000 Charles-Olivier Tarte Y 100,000 Laurent Eustache Y 70,000 Ingrid Martin Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $58,552.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 22, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 5 327 628 actions accréditive ordinaires

Prix : 0,28 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs: 89 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mark Fedosiewich Y 375 000 Eric Desaulniers Y 150 000 Charles-Olivier Tarte Y 100 000 Laurent Eustache Y 70 000 Ingrid Martin Y 100 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 58 552 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 octobre 2021.

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 7, 2021, October 20, 2021 and October 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,223,921 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 8,111,961 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,111,961 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right

Number of Placees: 84 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

11 placees P 1,377,500

Finder's Fee: MJP Justus Inc. (Joanna Pound & Michael Pound) – $22,400 cash and

56,000 finder's warrants.

MMP MunichMining Partners GmbH (Benjamin Langenhan, Peter Krah and

Andreas Becker) – $7,350 cash and 24,675 finder's warrants.

Viking Infrastructure Systems Inc. (Linda Yule) - $11,760 cash and 29,400

finder's warrants.

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $2,520 cash.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $32,480 cash and 81,200 finder's warrants.

PI Financial Corp. - $2,800 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants.

Richardson Wealth Limited - $87,780 cash and 219,450 finder's warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $71,050 cash and 177,625 finder's warrants.

Cormark Securities Inc. - $14,000 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants.

Research Capital Corporation - $10,500 cash and 26,250 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 30, 2021, October 6, 2021 and October 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

