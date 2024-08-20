VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2506

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: September 13, 2024

Record Date: August 30 , 2024

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2507

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: September 13, 2024

Record Date: August 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2508

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: September 13, 2024

Record Date: August 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2509

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: October 15, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2510

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the merger involving Timberline Resources Corporation ("Timberline"), McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen") and Lookout Merger Sub, Inc., a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of McEwen, pursuant to the terms of an agreement and plan of merger dated April 16, 2024 (the "Merger").

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger, each holder of shares of common stock of Timberline (each, a "Timberline Share") will receive 0.01 of one share of common stock in the capital of McEwen in exchange for each Timberline Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Merger by stockholders of Timberline was received at a special meeting of stockholders held on August 16, 2024. The Exchange has been advised that the Merger closed on August 19, 2024. The full particulars of the Merger are set forth in Timberline's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A dated July 12, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available under Timberline's profile on SEDAR+.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Merger effective at the close of business Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the Timberline Shares will be delisted from the Exchange at the request of Timberline.

_______________________________________

24/08/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2511

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2512

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 common shares

at a deemed price of $0.03 to settle outstanding debt for $12,000, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 2, 2024.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:











Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2513

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2514

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $2,183,402











Offering: 4,058,269 common shares with 2,029,135 warrants attached

4,464,286 flow-through shares











Offering Price: $0.23 per common share





$0.28 per flow-through share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per warrant for a period of 24 months











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Brokers (total) N/A 446,859







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.23 for a period of 24 months.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 7, 2024, and June 27, 2024.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance









Type de financement : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier







Produit brut : 2 183 402 $











Placement : 4 058 269 actions ordinaires et 2 029 135 bons de souscriptions









4 464 286 actions accréditives











Prix offert : 0,23 $ par action ordinaire





0,28 $ par action accréditive











Modalités d'exercice des





bons de souscription : 0,35 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois







Commissions en titres :









Actions Bons de souscription Intermédiaires (total) S/O 446 859







Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,23 $ pendant une période de 24 mois.







Communication de





l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 7 juin 2024 et du 27 juin 2024.









_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2515

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $75,000.00



Offering: 1,500,000 Flow-Through Shares with 1,500,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a five-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants





Finders 0 0



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 3, 2024 and August 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2516

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:27 a.m. PST, Aug. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2517

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 24, 2024:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement







Gross Proceeds : $600,000







Offering : 1,463,415 Flow-through Common Shares and 731,708 Warrants





Offering Price : $ 0.41 per unit







Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.52 per Listed Share for a 3-year period













Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 73,170





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.41 for a 2-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 15, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2518

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

