TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2506
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.045
Payable Date: September 13, 2024
Record Date: August 30 , 2024
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2024
BULLETIN V2024-2507
HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.025
Payable Date: September 13, 2024
Record Date: August 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2024
BULLETIN V2024-2508
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0065
Payable Date: September 13, 2024
Record Date: August 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2024
BULLETIN V2024-2509
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: October 15, 2024
Record Date: September 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024
BULLETIN V2024-2510
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the merger involving Timberline Resources Corporation ("Timberline"), McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen") and Lookout Merger Sub, Inc., a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of McEwen, pursuant to the terms of an agreement and plan of merger dated April 16, 2024 (the "Merger").
Pursuant to the terms of the Merger, each holder of shares of common stock of Timberline (each, a "Timberline Share") will receive 0.01 of one share of common stock in the capital of McEwen in exchange for each Timberline Share held.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Merger by stockholders of Timberline was received at a special meeting of stockholders held on August 16, 2024. The Exchange has been advised that the Merger closed on August 19, 2024. The full particulars of the Merger are set forth in Timberline's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A dated July 12, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available under Timberline's profile on SEDAR+.
Delist:
Further to the completion of the Merger effective at the close of business Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the Timberline Shares will be delisted from the Exchange at the request of Timberline.
24/08/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2511
1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2024-2512
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 common shares
at a deemed price of $0.03 to settle outstanding debt for $12,000, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 2, 2024.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 1, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-2513
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2024-2514
FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,183,402
|
Offering:
|
4,058,269 common shares with 2,029,135 warrants attached
|
4,464,286 flow-through shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.23 per common share
|
$0.28 per flow-through share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.35 per warrant for a period of 24 months
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Brokers (total)
|
N/A
|
446,859
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.23 for a period of 24 months.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 7, 2024, and June 27, 2024.
RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 août 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
2 183 402 $
|
Placement :
|
4 058 269 actions ordinaires et 2 029 135 bons de souscriptions
|
4 464 286 actions accréditives
|
Prix offert :
|
0,23 $ par action ordinaire
|
0,28 $ par action accréditive
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,35 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions
|
Bons de souscription
|
Intermédiaires (total)
|
S/O
|
446 859
|
Modalités des commissions :
|
Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,23 $ pendant une période de 24 mois.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 7 juin 2024 et du 27 juin 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-2515
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$75,000.00
|
Offering:
|
1,500,000 Flow-Through Shares with 1,500,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Flow-Through Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a five-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders 0 0
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 3, 2024 and August 16, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-2516
HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:27 a.m. PST, Aug. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2024-2517
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 24, 2024:
|
Financing Type :
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds :
|
$600,000
|
Offering :
|
1,463,415 Flow-through Common Shares and 731,708 Warrants
|
Offering Price :
|
$ 0.41 per unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$ 0.52 per Listed Share for a 3-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
73,170
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.41 for a 2-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 15, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
BULLETIN V2024-2518
SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, Aug. 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
