VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0947

DXSTORM.COM INC. ("DXX.H")

[formerly DXStorm.com Inc. ("DXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of April 4, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from DXX to DXX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated November 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0948

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.007

Payable Date: April 30, 2024

Record Date: April 16, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 15, 2024

_______________________________________

24/04/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0949

BOCANA RESOURCES CORP. ("BOCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0950

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,064,286 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per common share



Warrants: 2,064,286 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,064,286 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 per common share for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 700,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000 common shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,560 N/A 77,000 finders' warrants

Finders' Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of 18 months.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 27 février 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 064 286 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,28 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 064 286 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 064 286 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 18 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 6 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 1 700 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: 1 100 000 actions ordinaires



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 21 560 $ S/O 77 000 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 mars 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0951

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 6, 2024, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 6, 2024 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated April 25, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commissions on March 6, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. The preliminary prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. A receipt for the preliminary prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 26, 2024, for gross proceeds of $14,999,985.

Underwriters: Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriter, and including Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters).



Offering: 14,285,700 common shares of the Company on a charity-flow-through basis ("Charity FT Shares").



Unit Price: $1.05 per Charity FT Share.



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate cash payment of $749,999.25.



Over-Allotment Option: None.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2024, and March 26, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0952

EVOME MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EVMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:13 a.m. PST, April 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0953

EVOME MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EVMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0954

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 25, 2024:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,648,069 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,648,069 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $75,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 25, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0955

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:

Number of Units: 5,500,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.11 per unit



Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of three years, subject to accelerated expiry.



Number of Placee: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 4 4 920,000 900,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 12,449.14 N/a N/a





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 19, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0956

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 800,000 charity flow-through shares

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 28 mars 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 5 000 000 actions accréditives de charité



Prix : 0,125 $ par action accréditive de charité



Bons de souscription : 2 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 16 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: S/O S/O Participation total de Groupe Pro: 2 800 000 actions accréditives de charité

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 mars 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0957

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 6, 2024, and amended February 13, 2024:

Number of Shares: 23,350,009 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 23,350,009 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,350,009 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 9,265,263 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 110,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,950 N/A 119,000

Finder's Warrants Terms:

42,000 non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

77,000 non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on February 20, 2024, and April 2, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0958

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2024 and February 21, 2024:

Number of Shares: 12,645,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: N/A







Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 125,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 2,300,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,967.50 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0959

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Loan Agreements (each an "Agreement"; together the "Agreements") between the Company and four lenders (each a "Lender"; together the "Lenders"), of which three of the Lenders are arm's length from the Company, and one Lender is a Non-Arm's Length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreements, the Lenders will lend to the Company an aggregate amount of $300,000 bearing an interest rate of 14% per annum and will mature 6 months from the date the loans are issuance ("Maturity Date"). If the Company repays the loan prior to the Maturity Date, it will pay to the Lenders a minimum of 6 month's interest.

As an incentive for the loan, the Company has paid to the Lenders an aggregate of 3,000,000 bonus share purchase warrants (the "Bonus Warrants"). Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share until the date that is 12 months following the date that the Company issues the Bonus Warrants to the Lenders. The Bonus Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision that allows the Company to accelerate the expiry of the Bonus Warrants should the Shares trade on the Exchange at or above $0.20 for any 10 consecutive trading days.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 6, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0960

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:

Number of Shares: 7,926,182 common shares on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.23 per FT Share.



Number of Placees: 28 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of FT Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[4 Pro Group Members] P 998,400



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [9 Finders] $ 107,448.99 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on March 11, 2024, and on March 28, 2024 to confirm the closings of the Private Placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]