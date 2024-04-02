TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Apr 02, 2024, 22:32 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0947
DXSTORM.COM INC. ("DXX.H")
[formerly DXStorm.com Inc. ("DXX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of April 4, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from DXX to DXX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated November 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0948
LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.007
Payable Date: April 30, 2024
Record Date: April 16, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: April 15, 2024
_______________________________________
24/04/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0949
BOCANA RESOURCES CORP. ("BOCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0950
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,064,286 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,064,286 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,064,286 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 per common share for a period of 18 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
700,000 common shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
100,000 common shares
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$21,560
|
N/A
|
77,000 finders' warrants
Finders' Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of 18 months.
The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0951
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective March 6, 2024, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 6, 2024 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated April 25, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commissions on March 6, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. The preliminary prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. A receipt for the preliminary prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the instrument have been satisfied.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 26, 2024, for gross proceeds of $14,999,985.
|
Underwriters:
|
Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriter, and including Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters).
|
Offering:
|
14,285,700 common shares of the Company on a charity-flow-through basis ("Charity FT Shares").
|
Unit Price:
|
$1.05 per Charity FT Share.
|
Underwriter's Commission:
|
An aggregate cash payment of $749,999.25.
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
None.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2024, and March 26, 2024, for further details.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0952
EVOME MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EVMT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:13 a.m. PST, April 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0953
EVOME MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EVMT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0954
MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 25, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
50,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,648,069 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,648,069 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$75,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 25, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0955
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:
|
Number of Units:
|
5,500,000 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a period of three years, subject to accelerated expiry.
|
Number of Placee:
|
35 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
4
|
920,000
900,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
12,449.14
|
N/a
|
N/a
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 19, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0956
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 charity flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per charity flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
800,000 charity flow-through shares
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0957
SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 6, 2024, and amended February 13, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,350,009 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
23,350,009 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,350,009 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
36 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
7
|
9,265,263
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
110,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,950
|
N/A
|
119,000
Finder's Warrants Terms:
42,000 non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
77,000 non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on February 20, 2024, and April 2, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0958
TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2024 and February 21, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,645,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.025 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
125,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
2,300,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$18,967.50
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0959
TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Loan Agreements (each an "Agreement"; together the "Agreements") between the Company and four lenders (each a "Lender"; together the "Lenders"), of which three of the Lenders are arm's length from the Company, and one Lender is a Non-Arm's Length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreements, the Lenders will lend to the Company an aggregate amount of $300,000 bearing an interest rate of 14% per annum and will mature 6 months from the date the loans are issuance ("Maturity Date"). If the Company repays the loan prior to the Maturity Date, it will pay to the Lenders a minimum of 6 month's interest.
As an incentive for the loan, the Company has paid to the Lenders an aggregate of 3,000,000 bonus share purchase warrants (the "Bonus Warrants"). Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share until the date that is 12 months following the date that the Company issues the Bonus Warrants to the Lenders. The Bonus Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision that allows the Company to accelerate the expiry of the Bonus Warrants should the Shares trade on the Exchange at or above $0.20 for any 10 consecutive trading days.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 6, 2024, and March 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0960
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,926,182 common shares on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per FT Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of FT Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
[4 Pro Group Members]
|
P
|
998,400
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[9 Finders]
|
$ 107,448.99
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on March 11, 2024, and on March 28, 2024 to confirm the closings of the Private Placement.
_______________________________________
