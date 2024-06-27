TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 27, 2024, 23:27 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1974
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
Further to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2024, regarding its proposed acquisition of an interest the Puquios Project, a construction-ready copper project located in Chile, approximately 130 km northeast of La Serena, Coquimbo region, the proposed transaction constitutes a reverse takeover (the 'Reverse Takeover') which remains subject to regulatory and other approvals.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reverse Takeover, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1975
LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading.
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a Natural Hydrogen Lease Acquisition Agreement to acquire the exclusive right and option to acquire the rights and obligations under lease agreements covering approximately 519.17 net acres of land in Kansas, USA. The landowners are entitled to a 12.5% royalty from any production on the properties.
|
CASH
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$300,000
|
2,000,000 Common shares
|
$3,000,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 18, 2024 and June 27, 2024.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2024:
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$882,500
|
Offering
|
8,825,000 common shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
RESUME TRADING:
Effective at open of market July 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-1976
ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 1, 2023, and ONEnergy Inc.'s news release dated June 26, 2024, effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/06/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1977
ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,130,459,95
|
Offering:
|
13,891,333 flow-through shares and 17,056,333 Listed Shares with 17,056,333 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per flow-through share and $0.12 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.18 per warrant for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 334,230
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 24, 2024, May 9, 2024, June 6, 2024 and June 20, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1978
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,090,000
|
Offering:
|
6,812,500 Flow-Through (FT) Shares
|
12,500,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.16 per FT share
|
$0.16 per NFT share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 397,500
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 24, 2024, June 7, 2024, and June 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1979
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition to acquire the outstanding 2.0% NSR from the Check-Mate claim and the outstanding 3.5% NSR from the Stuart claims, which are both located on the Company's Thorn Project.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
2,500,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1980
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1981
ESSTRA INDUSTRIES INC. ("ESS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,320,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $132,000.
Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
5
|
$94,750
|
$0.10
|
947,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1982
FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 24, 2024, the warrant exercise terms was stated incorrectly and the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a three-year period
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1983
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an assignment agreement dated May 30, 2024, whereby the Company assigns and transfers all rights, titles, benefits and interests held under an option agreement dated December 20, 2022, on mineral claims located in Ontario to an arm's length party.
The Company will receive $200,000 cash as consideration.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, and June 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1984
MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1985
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1986
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length mineral claims purchase agreement with 2 private vendors to acquire 100 per-cent interest in 1 mining claim (17 mining cells) in Duckworth Township, Ontario. The Company paid $2,200 in cash and 250,000 shares.
The vendors will retain a 1.25 per-cent NSR and the Company has the right to buyback 0.75 per-cent NSR from the vendors for the amount of $200,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1987
TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$650,000
|
Offering:
|
3,250,000 Listed Shares with 1,625,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per warrant for a three year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 35,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a one - year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 4, 2024 and June 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1988
THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$20,949,423.38
|
Offering:
|
8,849,500 premium flow-through shares
|
6,702,500 flow-through shares
|
6,556,318 non-flow through shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.13 per premium flow-through share
|
$0.90 per flow-through share
|
$0.75 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Clarus Securities Inc. (Lead Agent) N/A 596,925
|
Cormak Securities Inc. N/A 397,950
|
Ventrum Financial Corp. N/A 198,975
|
H&P Advisory Ltd. N/A 66,325
|
Raymond James Ltd. N/A 66,325
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.95 for an eighteen (18)-month period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 10, 2024 and June 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1989
WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1990
XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Assignment Agreement dated May 30, 2024 ("Assignment Agreement"), among the Company, Lithium One Metals Inc. ("LONE"), Bounty Gold Corp ("Bounty"), and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort", together with Bounty, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Assignment Agreement the Company will acquire 100% of all rights, titles, benefits, obligations and interests held by LONE in the Root Lake South Property Option Agreement dated December 20, 2022 ("Option Agreement"), among LONE, Bounty, and Last Resort. In consideration for the assignment, the Company has paid $200,000 cash to LONE. The Company will assume all rights and obligations under the Option Agreement, including the 2% net smelter royalty return ("NSR") and option to buy back half of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash. In order for the Company to acquire the Red Lake mining district, Ontario, under the Option Agreement it will:
- issue to the Optionors an aggregate of 260,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") and pay to the Optionors an aggregate of $29,000 in cash (of which, $19,000 has already been paid); and
- on or prior to January 11, 2025, issue an additional 530,000 Shares to the Optionors and pay an additional $38,500 in cash to the Optionors.
The Transaction is determined to involve Non-Arm's Length parties as the CFO of the Company is also the CFO of LONE. The Company is at arm's length to each of the Optionors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, and June 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
