VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1974

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2024, regarding its proposed acquisition of an interest the Puquios Project, a construction-ready copper project located in Chile, approximately 130 km northeast of La Serena, Coquimbo region, the proposed transaction constitutes a reverse takeover (the 'Reverse Takeover') which remains subject to regulatory and other approvals.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reverse Takeover, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1975

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading.

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a Natural Hydrogen Lease Acquisition Agreement to acquire the exclusive right and option to acquire the rights and obligations under lease agreements covering approximately 519.17 net acres of land in Kansas, USA. The landowners are entitled to a 12.5% royalty from any production on the properties.



CASH SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $300,000 2,000,000 Common shares $3,000,000



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 18, 2024 and June 27, 2024.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $882,500 Offering 8,825,000 common shares Offering Price: $0.10 per share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



RESUME TRADING:

Effective at open of market July 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1976

ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 1, 2023, and ONEnergy Inc.'s news release dated June 26, 2024, effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/06/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1977

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,130,459,95



Offering: 13,891,333 flow-through shares and 17,056,333 Listed Shares with 17,056,333 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per flow-through share and $0.12 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per warrant for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 334,230





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 24, 2024, May 9, 2024, June 6, 2024 and June 20, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1978

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,090,000



Offering: 6,812,500 Flow-Through (FT) Shares

12,500,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Shares



Offering Price: $0.16 per FT share

$0.16 per NFT share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 397,500





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 24, 2024, June 7, 2024, and June 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1979

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition to acquire the outstanding 2.0% NSR from the Check-Mate claim and the outstanding 3.5% NSR from the Stuart claims, which are both located on the Company's Thorn Project.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 2,500,000 Common Shares N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1980

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1981

ESSTRA INDUSTRIES INC. ("ESS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,320,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $132,000.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $94,750 $0.10 947,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1982

FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 24, 2024, the warrant exercise terms was stated incorrectly and the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a three-year period

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1983

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an assignment agreement dated May 30, 2024, whereby the Company assigns and transfers all rights, titles, benefits and interests held under an option agreement dated December 20, 2022, on mineral claims located in Ontario to an arm's length party.

The Company will receive $200,000 cash as consideration.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, and June 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1984

MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1985

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1986

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length mineral claims purchase agreement with 2 private vendors to acquire 100 per-cent interest in 1 mining claim (17 mining cells) in Duckworth Township, Ontario. The Company paid $2,200 in cash and 250,000 shares.

The vendors will retain a 1.25 per-cent NSR and the Company has the right to buyback 0.75 per-cent NSR from the vendors for the amount of $200,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1987

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $650,000



Offering: 3,250,000 Listed Shares with 1,625,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a three year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 35,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a one - year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 4, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1988

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $20,949,423.38



Offering: 8,849,500 premium flow-through shares

6,702,500 flow-through shares

6,556,318 non-flow through shares



Offering Price: $1.13 per premium flow-through share

$0.90 per flow-through share

$0.75 per non-flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Clarus Securities Inc. (Lead Agent) N/A 596,925

Cormak Securities Inc. N/A 397,950

Ventrum Financial Corp. N/A 198,975

H&P Advisory Ltd. N/A 66,325

Raymond James Ltd. N/A 66,325





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.95 for an eighteen (18)-month period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 10, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1989

WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, June 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1990

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Assignment Agreement dated May 30, 2024 ("Assignment Agreement"), among the Company, Lithium One Metals Inc. ("LONE"), Bounty Gold Corp ("Bounty"), and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort", together with Bounty, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Assignment Agreement the Company will acquire 100% of all rights, titles, benefits, obligations and interests held by LONE in the Root Lake South Property Option Agreement dated December 20, 2022 ("Option Agreement"), among LONE, Bounty, and Last Resort. In consideration for the assignment, the Company has paid $200,000 cash to LONE. The Company will assume all rights and obligations under the Option Agreement, including the 2% net smelter royalty return ("NSR") and option to buy back half of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash. In order for the Company to acquire the Red Lake mining district, Ontario, under the Option Agreement it will:

issue to the Optionors an aggregate of 260,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") and pay to the Optionors an aggregate of $29,000 in cash (of which, $19,000 has already been paid); and





in cash (of which, has already been paid); and on or prior to January 11, 2025 , issue an additional 530,000 Shares to the Optionors and pay an additional $38,500 in cash to the Optionors.

The Transaction is determined to involve Non-Arm's Length parties as the CFO of the Company is also the CFO of LONE. The Company is at arm's length to each of the Optionors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, and June 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]