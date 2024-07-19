VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2226

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 10, 2023, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2227

YANGAROO INC. ("YOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-2228

ARKADIA CAPITAL CORP. ("AKC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2229

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2230

FORTEM RESOURCES INC. ("FTM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2231

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

24/07/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2232

GREEN RISE FOODS INC. ("GRF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $300,000



Offering: 500,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.60 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 3, 2024 and July 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2233

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO") ("LIO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:03 p.m. PST, July 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2234

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO") ("LIO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2235

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length royalty agreement dated June 28, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between Lithium Ionic Bandeira Corp. (the "Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and an arms-length party - Appian Capital Advisory LLP (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser 's affiliate, ANRF LI (JSY) Ltd., has been granted a 2.25% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the Company's Bandeira Lithium Project (the "Project") which is located in the Lithium Valley in Minas Gerais State, Brazil.

As consideration for the GRR, the Company will receive US$20,000,000 on closing.

Additionally, the Company will have the option to buy back the GRR for USD$67,500,000 payable in cash within 5 years from closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 28, 2024 and July 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2236

MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $344,000 Offering: 6,350,000 flow through Listed Shares with 3,175,000 warrants

2,250,000 non-flow through Listed Shares with 2,250,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per non-flow Listed Share for an 18-month period for warrants attached to flow through Listed Shares

$0.08 per non-flow through Listed Share for a 24-month period for warrants attached to non-flow through Listed Shares

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 26, 2024, and July 4, 2024





____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2237

MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP. ("MRVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000 Offering: 5,000,000 Listed Shares with 5,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.10 per Unit Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 252,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for 1

common share at $0.15 per share for a 2-year period, subject to an

acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 16, 2024, June 21, 2024

and July 19, 2024.

_________________

BULLETIN V2024-2238

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Hornby Property, located in Nunavut Territory. In order to acquire the property, the Company will acquire all the outstanding shares of a private numbered company in exchange for 5,100,000 common shares of the Company. In addition, the 2,550,000 million outstanding warrants of the private company, which are exercisable at $0.075 until May 27, 2025, and 400,000 options of the private company exercisable at a price of $0.20 until June 1, 2026, will be replaced by warrants and options (respectively) of the company on the same terms.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 23, 2024, and July 16, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2239

SILVER STORM MINING LTD. ("SVRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 972,200 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $175,000 at a deemed price of $0.18 per common share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2240

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's filing of the Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 26, 2024 ("Bid"). Pursuant to the Bid, the Company may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,707,931 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the 12-month period commenced on July 15, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited (Justin Gilman) on behalf of the Company.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]