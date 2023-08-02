VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EVP CAPITAL INC. ("EVP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 9, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 11, 2023, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $460,000 (4,600,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 3, 2023.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, August 4, 2023, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 4, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,545,200 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,945,200 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: EVP.P CUSIP Number: 26929F109 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 460,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 60 months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 9, 2023.

Company Contact: Lorne Sugarman, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 121 King Street West, Suite 2150

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9 Company Phone Number: (416) 943-0808

______________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM") ("HAM.R") ("HAM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt-Subscription Receipts, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreements, Delist-Subscription Receipts, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Halt-Subscription Receipts

Effective at the open, Thursday, August 3, 2023, trading in the subscription receipts of the Company will be halted as a result of the Company's closing of the Company's acquisitions of Castlegate Energy Ltd., Boulder Energy Ltd. and Shale Petroleum Ltd. (the "Acquisitions").

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Castlegate Energy Ltd. for cash consideration of $37,600,000, subject to closing adjustments.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $ 37,600,000 Nil Common Shares $ Nil

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Boulder Energy Ltd. for total consideration of $98,000,000, subject to closing adjustments, paid via $75,000,000 cash, the issuance of 1,500,000 Company common shares at $6.00 per share, and a $14,000,000 note payable to a shareholder of Boulder Energy Ltd.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $ 75,000,000 1,500,000 Common Shares $ Nil

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Shale Petroleum Ltd. for consideration of 1,277,030 Company common shares at $7.05 per share.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $ Nil 1,277,030 Common Shares $ Nil

For further information on the Acquisitions, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 5, 2023, July 10, 2023, July 27, 2023 and August 3, 2023.

Delist-Subscription Receipts

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, August 3, 2023, the subscription receipts will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. This action results from the closing of the Acquisitions.

As a result of the closing of the Acquisitions, trading of the subscription receipts under the symbol "HAM.R" was halted and there will be no further trading of the subscription receipts on the Exchange as the subscription receipts will be exchanged into common shares and warrants of the Company. An aggregate of 5,833,333 common shares and 2,916,666 warrants of the Company will be issued upon exchange of the subscription receipts.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR+ on July 12, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated July 5, 2023, July 10, 2023, July 27, 2023, August 1, 2023 and August 3, 2023.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the open, Friday, August 4, 2023, the warrants of the Company issued upon exchange of the subscription receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Extraction' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization (Common Shares): unlimited common shares with no par

value of which 15,114,327 common shares

are issued and outstanding



Capitalization (Warrants): 2,916,666 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 27, 2023 of which

2,916,666 warrants are issued and

outstanding

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Warrant Trading Symbol: HAM.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 43127Q 13 4

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 28, 2023, the warrants were issued upon exchange of the subscription receipts pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement Offering. 2,916,666 warrants entitle holders to purchase 2,916,666 shares at a price of $7.50 per share and will expire on August 3, 2026.

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN unit: Cdn$0.0003

Distribution per US unit: Cdn$0.0003

Payable Date: August 15, 2023

Record Date: August 8, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: August 4, 2023

________________________________________

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: September 29, 2023

Record Date: September 15, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: September 14 2023

________________________________________

23/08/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 02, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on October 1, 2021. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$520,892 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of US$520,892.

Agents: Roth Capital Partners, LLC



Offering: 188,819 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of US$2.7587 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$14,325 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021, the Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2022, and the news release dated April 10, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2023:

Convertible Debenture C$8,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture



Conversion Price: The principal outstanding under the debenture shall be convertible, at the option of the holder thereof, into units at a price of C$0.105 per unit. Each such unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at C$0.105 for a period of 3-years from the date of issuance of such warrant.



Maturity date: July 20, 2026



Interest rate: 9% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 29,244,756 preferred A shares. Each preferred A share is convertible into one common share at the election of the holder for no further consideration.



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 02, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2023 and July 12, 2023.

Number of Shares: 11,833,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 5,916,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,916,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 4,400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 1,395,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $30,731.52 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,533,999 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Share.



Number of Placees: 22 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[4 Existing Insiders] Y 984,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[5 Pro Group Members] P 2,566,666





Finder's Fees: None.



The Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 to confirming the closing of the Private Placement.

__________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:32 a.m. PST, Aug. 02, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

