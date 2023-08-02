TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
02 Aug, 2023, 20:36 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EVP CAPITAL INC. ("EVP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 9, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 11, 2023, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $460,000 (4,600,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Listing Date:
|
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 3, 2023.
|
Commence Date:
|
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, August 4, 2023, upon confirmation of closing.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 4, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,545,200 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
3,945,200 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EVP.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
26929F109
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Agent's Options:
|
460,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 60 months from the date of the listing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 9, 2023.
|
Company Contact:
|
Lorne Sugarman, Chief Executive Officer
|
Company Address:
|
121 King Street West, Suite 2150
|
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(416) 943-0808
______________________________________
HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM") ("HAM.R") ("HAM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt-Subscription Receipts, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreements, Delist-Subscription Receipts, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Halt-Subscription Receipts
Effective at the open, Thursday, August 3, 2023, trading in the subscription receipts of the Company will be halted as a result of the Company's closing of the Company's acquisitions of Castlegate Energy Ltd., Boulder Energy Ltd. and Shale Petroleum Ltd. (the "Acquisitions").
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Castlegate Energy Ltd. for cash consideration of $37,600,000, subject to closing adjustments.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$ 37,600,000
|
Nil Common Shares
|
$ Nil
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Boulder Energy Ltd. for total consideration of $98,000,000, subject to closing adjustments, paid via $75,000,000 cash, the issuance of 1,500,000 Company common shares at $6.00 per share, and a $14,000,000 note payable to a shareholder of Boulder Energy Ltd.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$ 75,000,000
|
1,500,000 Common Shares
|
$ Nil
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Shale Petroleum Ltd. for consideration of 1,277,030 Company common shares at $7.05 per share.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$ Nil
|
1,277,030 Common Shares
|
$ Nil
For further information on the Acquisitions, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 5, 2023, July 10, 2023, July 27, 2023 and August 3, 2023.
Delist-Subscription Receipts
Effective at the close of business, Thursday, August 3, 2023, the subscription receipts will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. This action results from the closing of the Acquisitions.
As a result of the closing of the Acquisitions, trading of the subscription receipts under the symbol "HAM.R" was halted and there will be no further trading of the subscription receipts on the Exchange as the subscription receipts will be exchanged into common shares and warrants of the Company. An aggregate of 5,833,333 common shares and 2,916,666 warrants of the Company will be issued upon exchange of the subscription receipts.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR+ on July 12, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated July 5, 2023, July 10, 2023, July 27, 2023, August 1, 2023 and August 3, 2023.
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the open, Friday, August 4, 2023, the warrants of the Company issued upon exchange of the subscription receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Extraction' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization (Common Shares):
|
unlimited common shares with no par
|
value of which 15,114,327 common shares
|
are issued and outstanding
|
Capitalization (Warrants):
|
2,916,666 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 27, 2023 of which
|
2,916,666 warrants are issued and
|
outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Warrant Trading Symbol:
|
HAM.WT
|
Warrant CUSIP Number:
|
43127Q 13 4
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 28, 2023, the warrants were issued upon exchange of the subscription receipts pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement Offering. 2,916,666 warrants entitle holders to purchase 2,916,666 shares at a price of $7.50 per share and will expire on August 3, 2026.
________________________________________
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per CDN unit: Cdn$0.0003
Distribution per US unit: Cdn$0.0003
Payable Date: August 15, 2023
Record Date: August 8, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: August 4, 2023
________________________________________
SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.00095
Payable Date: September 29, 2023
Record Date: September 15, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: September 14 2023
________________________________________
23/08/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 02, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on October 1, 2021. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$520,892 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 as set out below.
The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of US$520,892.
|
Agents:
|
Roth Capital Partners, LLC
|
Offering:
|
188,819 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2023
|
Share Price:
|
Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of US$2.7587 per share
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
None
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
None
|
Agents' Commission:
|
2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$14,325 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 1, 2021, the Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2022, and the news release dated April 10, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
C$8,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture
|
Conversion Price:
|
The principal outstanding under the debenture shall be convertible, at the option of the holder thereof, into units at a price of C$0.105 per unit. Each such unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at C$0.105 for a period of 3-years from the date of issuance of such warrant.
|
Maturity date:
|
July 20, 2026
|
Interest rate:
|
9% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Convertible Debenture ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
29,244,756 preferred A shares. Each preferred A share is convertible into one common share at the election of the holder for no further consideration.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.29 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 02, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2023 and July 12, 2023.
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,833,334 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,916,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,916,667 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
51 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
4,400,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
1,395,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$30,731.52
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,533,999 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
[4 Existing Insiders]
|
Y
|
984,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
[5 Pro Group Members]
|
P
|
2,566,666
|
Finder's Fees:
|
None.
The Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 to confirming the closing of the Private Placement.
__________________________________
TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:32 a.m. PST, Aug. 02, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
