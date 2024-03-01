VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0661

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the common shares of SITKA GOLD CORP. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

249,944,939 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 0 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SIG CUSIP Number: 860647106

Company Contact: Corwin Coe Company Address: 1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2 Company Phone Number: 604-979-0509 Company Email Address: [email protected]

24/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0662

ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 28, 2024, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR+.

BULLETIN V2024-0663

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, March 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0664

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, March 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-0665

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in return for a $5,000,000 USD advance (the "Advance") under the $28,500,000 USD accordion loan facility (the "Facility") with the Lender, as announced by the Company on December 11, 2023. Proceeds from this Advance will be used to fund a $5,000,000 USD gold stream on the Galaxy gold mine in South Africa owned by Golconda Gold Ltd., as previously announced by the Company on November 23, 2023.

Pursuant to the terms of the Facility agreement dated December 5, 2023 (the "Agreement"), the Company may draw up to a maximum of $28,500,000 USD from the Lender. The Company's initial advance of $3,500,000 (the "Initial Advance") under the Facility (as announced on December 11, 2023) was used to repay the existing loan with an affiliate of the Lender, and for working capital purposes. All drawn amounts will bear an interest rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate plus 7.5% per annum. An arrangement fee of 2% from each draw will be added to the aggregate drawn amount. The amounts drawn from the Initial Advance and future drawdowns will mature 3-years from the date of the draw, and will be secured against the existing investment assets of the Company.

Each of the Bonus Warrants shall be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The Bonus Warrants are subject to a four-month plus one-day hold period.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated November 23, 2023; December 5, 2023; and December 11, 2023, February 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0666

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of two theatre shows pursuant to a Purchase of Business Contracts Agreement dated January 31, 2024. Consideration is 200,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated XX

BULLETIN V2024-0667

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,173,400 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 11,173,400 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,173,400 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per common share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $19,500.12 N/A 650,004

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2024 and February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0668

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated February 15, 2024:

Number of Securities: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: US$2 per common share



Warrants: 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 common shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: US$2.38 per share for a period ending at the earlier of the date upon which investors complete the financing relating to FID and five years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Agent's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. received US$1,250,000 in cash

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 28, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 mars 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 février 2024:

Nombre d'actions: 25 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 2 $ US par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 25 000 000 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 25 000 000 d'actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 2.38 $ US par action pour une période se terminant à la première des dates suivantes - la date à laquelle les investisseurs finalisent le financement relatif au FID ou à cinq ans à compter de la date d'émission



Nombre de souscripteurs: 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: BMO Marchés des capitaux a reçu 1 250 000 $ US en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 février 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0669

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP. ("OZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, March 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0670

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2024 and January 24, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,468,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share common share



Warrants: 6,468,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,468,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 376,646 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 210,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,473.60 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0671

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 23, 2024, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 23, 2024 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 29, 2024, for gross proceeds of $34,500,000 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Underwriter"), and Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters").



Offering: 23,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") (including those shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option).



Share Price: $1.50 per Share.



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate cash payment of $2,070,000, being equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Supplement offering. 1,380,000 non-transferable compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") were issued to the Underwriters, and may be exercised into Shares at a price of $1.50 per Share at any time prior to February 28, 2026.







Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional Shares of up to 15% of the offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at closing, equal to 3,000,000 Shares at $1.50 per Share.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 21, 2024, and February 29, 2024, for further details.

