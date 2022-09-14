VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening September 16, 2022, 125,000,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: 125,000,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated May 12, 2022 of which

125,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AEC.WT CUSIP Number: 03464C122

Further to the bulletin dated May 13, 2022, the warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 125,000,000 of Subscription Receipts that are convertible into units whereby each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.18 per share at any time prior to the expiry at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 12, 2027.

ATLAS SALT INC. ("SALT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Notice of Distribution:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with Atlas Salt Inc.'s ("Atlas") proposed distribution to Atlas shareholders, on a pro rata basis, as a return of capital, of 23,750,000 common shares (the "Triple Point Shares") of Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point") held by Atlas (the "Distribution"). Triple Point is a company incorporated by Atlas to finance, hold and operate certain mineral claims in the Fischells Brook Salt Dome located in the Bay St. George Basin in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Distribution will be effected pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") and s. 86 (Income Tax Act) rollover, which will result in the reduction of stated capital of Atlas in respect of the common shares in an amount equal to the value of the 23,750,000 Triple Point Shares so distributed at the effective time of the Distribution.

In connection with the expected closing of the Arrangement, Atlas will make the following share distribution:

Share Distribution:

Distribution per common share: approximately 0.279 of a Triple Point Share

Payable Date: September 27, 2022 Record Date: September 22, 2022 Ex-Distribution Date: September 21, 2022

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by the shareholders of Atlas at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2022 and approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 7, 2022.

The Arrangement is scheduled to close on September 22, 2022.

For further information, see the Atlas Management Information Circular, dated as of July 14, 2022 and news releases dated June 30, 2022, July 25, 2022, August 4, 2022, August 23, 2022, September 1, 2022 and September 8, 2022, which are available under Atlas's profile on SEDAR.

GHP NOETIC SCIENCE-PSYCHEDELIC PHARMA INC. ("PSYF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 3, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 16, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD., ("ICAU.H")

[Formerly Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. ("ICAU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 16, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of September 16, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ICAU to ICAU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND.P")

[Formerly COLUMN CAPITAL CORP. ("CPC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted – Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors' of Column Capital Corp. (the "Company") on April 14, 2022, the Company will consolidate its capital on a 7.547 old for 1 new basis and will change its name to Largo Physical Vanadium Corp., as detailed below.

Effective at the opening on Thursday September 15, 2022, the consolidated common shares of Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange but remain halted and the common shares of Column Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Capital Pool Company" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

457,135 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 278,256 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VAND.P (new) CUSIP Number: 51710H205 (new)

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

Further to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2022, the Company expects to close its Qualifying Transaction on or about September 15, 2022. For more information, please see the Company's filing statement dated September 13, 2022 which is posted on SEDAR.

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors on August 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 16, 2022, the shares of M3 Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,274,727 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MT (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 55379R206 (New)

22/09/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMV CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:35 a.m. PST, Sept.14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,288,626 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: September 29, 2022 & October 1, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,644,737 shares with 8,322,368 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 6, 2020. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or greater than $0.70 for 20 consecutive trading days. Of the 8,322,368 warrants originally issued, 33,742 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,213,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,213,333 shares with 1,213,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 26, 2020.

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 26, 2022:

Convertible Debenture C$33,000,000 in aggregate principle amount of unsecured convertible

debenture ("Debenture")

Conversion Price: The holder of the Debenture shall have the right to convert all or a portion of

the principal amount into common shares of the Company four months plus one day after

closing date of the offering at a conversion price of C$0.50 per common share upon meeting

the following conditions:





















the mutual agreement by both parties on or after the date that which the Company files a quarterly financial statement which reports a positive stable net income; or









written notice from the holder within a 90 day period after the Company files a quarterly financial statement which reports a positive stable net income. The holder shall continue to have such conversion right on or after the 90 day period have passed from the filing date of the applicable quarterly financial statement.

Maturity date: Three (3) years from the closing date of the offering

Interest rate: 7% per annum, payable semi-annually in cash unless converted into shares (subject to Exchange approval at the time)

Additional Provisions: The Company will have the right, after four months plus one day and upon

mutual agreement, to require the holder to convert the Debenture into common shares on not

less than 30 days' written notice in the event that (i) the daily volume weighted average

trading price of the common shares of the Company is greater than $1.00 for any 20

consecutive trading days; and (ii) the Company files a quarterly financial statement which

reports a positive stable net income.

Number of Placees: 1 placee

The Company issued a news release on August 31, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 29,004,265 shares Purchase Price: $0.80 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 29,004,265

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:59 a.m. PST, Sept.13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,814,445 shares Purchase Price: $0.35 per share Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 5,600,087 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 571,500



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,001.50 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 8, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 647,728 shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Please refer to the Company's news release dated September 2, 2022 for further details.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,170,731 common shares and 585,365 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$240,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 US$240,000 US$0.205 1,170,731 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 585,365 share purchase warrants to purchase 585,365 shares Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.234 for a period of 24 months

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,390,243 shares Purchase Price: US$0.205 per share Warrants: 2,195,121 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,195,121 shares Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.27 for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $36,000 N/A 746,341

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of US$0.205 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:40 a.m. PST, Sept.14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Sept.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 02, 2022 and upsized on August 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,327,635 flow-through units ("FT Units") Purchase Price: $0.45 per FT unit Warrants: 1,663,816 common share purchase warrants ("Warrant") to purchase 1,663,816 common shares of the company. Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period. Number of Placees: 48 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name # of Placee (s) # of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Group Involvement 2 71,100 Common Shares,

35,500 Warrants, Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 3 1,155,723 Common Shares

577,861 Warrants

Finder's Fee: Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Aggregate Finder's Fees $ 54,964.55 N/A 26,143

Finder's Warrants Terms: | Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $ 0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 02, 2022 and upsized on August 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,192,500 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units")

Purchase Price: $0.40 per NFT unit

Warrants: 596,250 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 596,250 common shares of the company.

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period.

Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name # of Placee (s) # of Securities

Aggregate Existing Insider Group Involvement 1 100,000 Common Shares,

50,000 Warrants

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 1 25,000 Common Shares,

12,500 Warrants,

Finder's Fee: Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Aggregate Finder's Fees $ 6,840.00 N/A 17,100

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $ 0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,085,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.27 per share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,406,700

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on June 29, 2022 and September 13, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 51% of the outstanding securities of Desarrollo de Sistemas Hidraulicos S.A.



CASH ($) SECURITIES

CONSIDERATION US$ 2,000,000 5,686,364 Common Shares



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2022.

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN") ("WHN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, Sept. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN") ("WHN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

