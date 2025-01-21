VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0229

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors dated January 6, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 23, 2025, the common shares of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,396,457 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PEX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 694798604 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0230

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A") ("RHC.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 20, 2025, and the Company's press release issued January 20, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

25/01/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0231

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,099,999.98



Offering: 36,666,666 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 31, 2024, and January 20, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0232

CAPITAN SILVER CORP. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:13 p.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0233

CAPITAN SILVER CORP. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0234

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated February 14, 2023 and February 14, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") as announced on November 11, 2024:

Convertible Debentures: $4,759,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible Debentures



Current Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.30 per share.



Amended Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.24 per share.



Current Maturity Date: November 9, 2024



Amended Maturity Date: November 9, 2025



Interest Rate: 10% per annum (unchanged)



The original $4,884,000 unsecured convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally announced on October 24, 2022 and accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 14, 2023. The Exchange has later accepted for filing a replacement debenture effective February 14, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0235

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement dated December 04, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Issuer has entered into an agreement to acquire the Ball Creek West project (the "BAM Project"). The BAM Project comprises 54 claims totaling 18,893 hectares and is located immediately west and contiguous with the Issuer's HWY 37 Project in Northwest British Columbia within the Golden Triangle.

In Consideration, the Company shall issue 1,515,151 common shares and make cash payments totaling C$ 1,000,000 to the Vendor at closing. In addition, the BAM Property is subject to underlying royalty agreements that include a 1-2 percent net smelter return to be retained by subsidiaries of the Vendor and a provision for the Vendor to buy down 1% of the net smelter return for C$1,000,000 and the right to up to C$4,100,000 in milestone payments.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 05, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0236

KIRKLAND LAKE DISCOVERIES CORP. ("KLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,341,199.64



Offering: 12,552,852 Flow through units with 6,276,426 warrants





9,250,000 Non Flow-through units with 9,250,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.07 per flow-through unit and $0.05 per non-flow-through unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.12 per Flow through Listed Share and 0.08 per Non Flow through Listed Share for a 3-year period. Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/a 871,199



Commission Terms: 17,500 warrants (non-transferable) is exercisable at $ 0.08 until December 23, 2027





853,699 warrants (non-transferable) is exercisable at $ 0.12 until December 23, 2027



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 23, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0237

MOGOTES METALS INC. ("MOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length mining option and exploration agreement (the "Agreement") between Mogotes Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 70% interest (the "Initial Option") in certain mining properties forming part of the Cuyano project, located at Tierra Amarilla, Atacama Region, Chile (the "Properties").

In order to exercise the Initial Option, the Company must pay the Optionor: (i) an aggregate of USD$300,000 in cash (the "Cash Consideration"); (ii) issuance of up to 23,484,592 common shares over a five (5) year period (the "Term"); and (iii) incur an aggregate of USD$5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Properties during the Term.

Further, on exercise of the Initial Option, the Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Properties.

On exercise of the Initial Option, the Company will have the option to increase its interest in the Properties by 10% (aggregate of 80% interest) by completing a preliminary economic assessment on the Properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 15, 2025.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0238

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a definitive agreement (the "Agreement"), between Nova Leap Health Corp. (the "Company") and non-arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the shares of two affiliated home care services companies with operations in Nova Scotia (the "Acquisition") for total consideration of $1,380,000 cash, subject to closing adjustments. The Acquisition is on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The Acquisition was approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company at a meeting of shareholders held on January 8, 2025.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 29, 2024, January 8, 2025 and January 20, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0239

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures



Offering: $1,173,000 principal amount of convertible debentures, convertible into common share units of the Company ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Shares") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Conversion Price and Terms: $0.08 per Unit for the first 12 months; $0.10 per Unit after the first 12 months until the Maturity Date.



Maturity Date: 18 months from the date of issuance.



Interest Rate: 15% per annum.



Forced Conversion Provision: The Company may, at its option, force the conversion of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price on thirty days' notice if the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV is greater than $0.30 for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days ("Acceleration Right").



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Share for the first 12 months, then $0.10 for the remaining 6 months thereafter, subject to an Acceleration Right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) NIL 449,750



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 2-year period, subject to an Acceleration Right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 5, 2024, November 28, 2024, December 18, 2024, January 17, 2025.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2025-0240

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

