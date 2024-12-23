TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Dec 23, 2024, 19:44 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLETIN V2024-3837
AZN CAPITAL CORP. ("AZN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3838
BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3839
CANADIAN OIL RECOVERY & REMEDIATION ENTERPRISES LTD. ("CVR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3840
CAMROVA RESOURCES INC. ("CAV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3841
CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3842
CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3843
EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3844
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3845
EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Eve & Co Incorporated (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3846
FIELD TRIP HEALTH & WELLNESS LTD. ("FTHW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3847
ESREY RESOURCES LTD. ("ESR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3848
HANDA MINING CORPORATION ("HAND.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3849
H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3850
INFINITO GOLD LTD. ("IG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3851
INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC. ("IPCI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3852
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD. ("ICAU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3853
KNIGHTHAWK INC. ("KHA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3854
LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3855
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3856
LIFESTYLE GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED ("GBE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3857
MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Magna Gold Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3858
NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3859
ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3860
PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3861
SAMCO GOLD LIMITED ("SGA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3862
SMARTCOOL SYSTEMS INC. ("SSC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3863
SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Sphinx Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3864
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3865
TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3866
VIRIDIS HOLDINGS CORP. ("VRD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3867
VIVIONE BIOSCIENCES INC. ("VBI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3868
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Voti Detection Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3869
WESTCORE ENERGY LTD. ("WTR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3870
YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
24/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3871
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Fourth Amending Agreement dated November 24, 2024 (the "Amendment") to a property option agreement dated April 20, 2022, as amended on July 3, 2023, September 13, 2023 and April 20, 2024 (the "Original Agreement") between Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire 265 claims and boundary cells comprising 12,528 acres located within the Shabandowan Greenstone Belt within the Wawa-Abitibi Terrane in the Province of Ontario (the "Property").
Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company must now provide the following consideration to the Optionors by the extended date of August 31, 2027: (i) an aggregate of $100,000 in cash, of which $40,000 were already paid; (ii) issue aggregate of 2,600,000 common shares, of which 1,000,000 were already issued; and (iii) incur $700,000 of exploration expenditures, to earn a 100% interest in the Property.
On exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 3% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Property, of which the Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (1.5%) for $2,500,000 cash payment. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3872
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,088,956.40
|
Offering:
|
2,722,391 Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,361,196 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.40000 per Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.31 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3873
DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,377,317.68
|
Offering:
|
11,988,824 Charity Flow-Through Common Shares ("CFT Shares")
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.24 per CFT Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 10, 2024, December 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3874
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$371,000.00
|
Offering:
|
10,600,000 Flow-Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.035 per Flow-Through Listed Shares
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 957,142
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a two-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 26, 2024 and December 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3875
NICAN LIMITED ("NICN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$269,798.93
|
Securities Issued:
|
300,000 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.899 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3876
OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3877
RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,070,309.16
|
Offering:
|
5,946,162 Flow-through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.18 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 432,898
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 5, 2024 and December 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3878
SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000.04
|
Offering:
|
5,555,556 Listed Shares with 5,555,556 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.09 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.14 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 68,446
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 26, 2024, and December 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3879
THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$10,000,000.20
|
Offering:
|
16,666,667 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.60 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 0
|
Clarus Securities Inc. (Co-lead) 0 300,000
|
Cormark Securities Inc.(Co-lead) 0 300,000
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. 0 125,000
|
H&P Advisory Ltd. 0 100,000
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. 0 75,000
|
Raymond James Ltd. 0 50,000
|
Ventum Financial Corp. 0 50,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for an eighteen (18)-month period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024 and December 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3880
WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Pending Clarification of News, this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article