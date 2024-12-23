VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-3837

AZN CAPITAL CORP. ("AZN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3838

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3839

CANADIAN OIL RECOVERY & REMEDIATION ENTERPRISES LTD. ("CVR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3840

CAMROVA RESOURCES INC. ("CAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3841

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3842

CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3843

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3844

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3845

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Eve & Co Incorporated (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3846

FIELD TRIP HEALTH & WELLNESS LTD. ("FTHW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3847

ESREY RESOURCES LTD. ("ESR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3848

HANDA MINING CORPORATION ("HAND.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3849

H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3850

INFINITO GOLD LTD. ("IG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3851

INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC. ("IPCI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3852

INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD. ("ICAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3853

KNIGHTHAWK INC. ("KHA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3854

LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3855

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3856

LIFESTYLE GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED ("GBE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3857

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Magna Gold Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3858

NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3859

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3860

PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3861

SAMCO GOLD LIMITED ("SGA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3862

SMARTCOOL SYSTEMS INC. ("SSC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3863

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Sphinx Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3864

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3865

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3866

VIRIDIS HOLDINGS CORP. ("VRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3867

VIVIONE BIOSCIENCES INC. ("VBI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3868

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, securities of Voti Detection Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3869

WESTCORE ENERGY LTD. ("WTR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3870

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

24/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3871

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Fourth Amending Agreement dated November 24, 2024 (the "Amendment") to a property option agreement dated April 20, 2022, as amended on July 3, 2023, September 13, 2023 and April 20, 2024 (the "Original Agreement") between Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire 265 claims and boundary cells comprising 12,528 acres located within the Shabandowan Greenstone Belt within the Wawa-Abitibi Terrane in the Province of Ontario (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company must now provide the following consideration to the Optionors by the extended date of August 31, 2027: (i) an aggregate of $100,000 in cash, of which $40,000 were already paid; (ii) issue aggregate of 2,600,000 common shares, of which 1,000,000 were already issued; and (iii) incur $700,000 of exploration expenditures, to earn a 100% interest in the Property.

On exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 3% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Property, of which the Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (1.5%) for $2,500,000 cash payment. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3872

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,088,956.40



Offering: 2,722,391 Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,361,196 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.40000 per Flow Through Listed Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.31 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3873

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,377,317.68 Offering: 11,988,824 Charity Flow-Through Common Shares ("CFT Shares")

2,941,176 Hard Dollar Units ("HD Units")



Offering Price: $0.24 per CFT Shares

$0.17 per HD Units



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 10, 2024, December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3874

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $371,000.00



Offering: 10,600,000 Flow-Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.035 per Flow-Through Listed Shares



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 957,142





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 26, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3875

NICAN LIMITED ("NICN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $269,798.93



Securities Issued: 300,000 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.899 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3876

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3877

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,070,309.16



Offering: 5,946,162 Flow-through Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 432,898





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 5, 2024 and December 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3878

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000.04 Offering: 5,555,556 Listed Shares with 5,555,556 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.14 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 68,446





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 26, 2024, and December 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3879

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $10,000,000.20



Offering: 16,666,667 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.60 per Listed Share







Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 0

Clarus Securities Inc. (Co-lead) 0 300,000

Cormark Securities Inc.(Co-lead) 0 300,000

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. 0 125,000

H&P Advisory Ltd. 0 100,000

Canaccord Genuity Corp. 0 75,000

Raymond James Ltd. 0 50,000

Ventum Financial Corp. 0 50,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for an eighteen (18)-month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024 and December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3880

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Clarification of News, this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

