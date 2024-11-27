VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3539

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: December 31, 2024

Record Date: December 20, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 20, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3540

LOMBARD STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("LSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 26, 2024, the following Company email should have read as follows:

Company email: [email protected]

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-3541

NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: December 20, 2024

Record Date: December 16, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 16, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3542

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 9, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 20, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time), the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which the Company issued 38,083,380 units ("Units") at a subscription price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,523,335.20. Each Unit consisted of one common share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months from the issue date of the Units, subject to an acceleration right.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2024, November 13, 2024, November 19, 2024 and November 27, 2024.

24/11/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3543

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,428,459 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company from March 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2024.

Number of Service Providers: 1

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 29, 2024 and October 29, 2024.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 541,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Number of Service Providers: 1

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2024 and October 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3544

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, November 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3545

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 31, 2023 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 3, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the combined quarter ends of October 31, 2023, January 31, 2024, April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2024, occurred for gross proceeds of $3,714,635.75.

Agents: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.



Offering: 1,269,624 common shares ("Shares")



Share Price: Varying prices during the combined quarter ends of October 31, 2023, January 31, 2024, April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2024, with an average sale price of approximately $2.39 per Share.



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Agents' Fees: 2% of the gross proceeds of the offering, being $55,719.55 in aggregate for the combined quarter ends of October 31, 2023, January 31, 2024, April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2024.



For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 3, 2023, Prospectus Supplement dated August 31, 2023 and filed on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated September 1, 2023, January 29, 2024, and June 13, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3546

INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $250,000



Offering: 8,333,333 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 3, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3547

INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $209,500



Offering: 5,237,500 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3548

NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 26, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,820,044 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized Canadian marketplaces, during the period of November 27, 2024 to November 26, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-3549

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $85,621



Offering: 342,484 Listed Shares with 342,484 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 19, 2024, November 8, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3550

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $570,000 Offering: 5,700,000 Listed Shares with 5,700,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 276,500





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3551

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,199,999.30 Offering: 7,333,331 Listed Shares with 7,333,331 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a 3-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 178,999





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 3-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 22, 2024, November 19, 2024 and November 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3552

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $890,000.00



Offering: 4,450,000 Listed Shares with 4,450,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 7, 2024, October 24, 2024, and November 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3553

RUA GOLD INC. ("RUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement, dated July 12, 2024, as amended by an amending agreement dated October 18, 2024 (collectively, the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Reefton Acquisition Corp., Siren Gold Limited (the "Vendor") and the Vendor's subsidiary, Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton"), whereby the Company has acquired, through Reefton Acquisition Corp., from the Vendor all the issued and outstanding shares in Reefton, which owns certain tenements comprising of the Reefton project.

According to the Agreement, the purchase price is A$20,000,000 (C$18,400,000), comprising A$2,000,000 million in cash (with A$1,000,000 already paid at the signing of the Agreement on July 12, 2024, and the remaining A$1,000,000 paid at the closing) subject to customary adjustments following the closing, and 83,927,383 shares of the Company issued to the Vendor, subject to phased trading restrictions and valued at A$18,000,000. Additionally, the Company acquired 10,000,000 shares of the Vendor at A$0.20 each, totalling A$2,000,000 (C$1,800,000).

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2024, October 21, 2024, October 28, 2024 and November 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3554

THE FRESH FACTORY B.C. LTD. ("FRSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 25, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,968,041 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 2, 2024 to December 1, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Clarus Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-3555

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $174,900 Offering: 2,915,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 27, 2024 and October 10, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3556

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $19,335 Securities Issued: 128,900 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 6, 2024 and November 22, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3557

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,880,424.21



Offering: 16,829,049 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.29 per Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 12, 2024.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 4 880 424,21 $



Placement : 16 829 049 actions inscrites accréditives



Prix offert : 0,29 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication

de l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 12 novembre 2024.

