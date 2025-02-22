VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0528

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: March 17, 2025

Record Date: February 28, 2025

Ex-distribution Date: February 28, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0529

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on February 21, 2025, the common shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The voluntary delisting has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors with a resolution dated January 29, 2025.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 11, 2025.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will continue trading on Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the trading symbol MDCX.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0530

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: March 14, 2025

Record Date: February 28, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0531

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 10, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 24, 2025, the common shares of Sterling Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Junior Natural Resource Mining" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

24,838,793 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: SAG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 85941M880 (New)

_______________________________________

25/02/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0532

ABEN MINERALS LTD. ("ABM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $316,000.02



Offering: 4,514,286 Listed Shares with 4,514,286 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 42,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a

two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 20, 2025, February 6,

2025, and February 10, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0533

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the Option agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 04, 2025, between an arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Big One property located along the 11km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement at Galore Creek, in the heart of Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

As consideration, the Company shall issue a total of 18,000,000 units on or before April 2, 2027, and 18,000,000 units on or before April 2, 2033, and a cash payment of USD $1 million by October 10, 2034. The property being acquired by the Company will be subject to a 3 % net smelter return royalty, which will be paid to the Optionor, which the Company may repurchase 3% to 2.5% by paying US$1,500,000 to the Optionor no later than April 2, 2032

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 04, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0534

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement dated February 05, 2025, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Issuer will acquire 100% of the right, title and interest in the Mineral Claims the Hickman project (the "Project"). The Project comprises two claims totaling 3,008 hectares and is located west of and contiguous with Kingfisher's HWY 37 project in northwestern British Columbia, within the Golden Triangle.

In Consideration, the Company shall issue 256,410 common shares. In addition, the Project is subject to an underlying royalty agreement that includes a 2 percent net smelter return to be retained by the Vendor and a provision for the Company to buy back 1 percent of the net smelter return for C$5,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 06, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0535

NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0536

NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0537

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: CDN$3,025,578 Securities Issued: 9,168,418 Listed Shares Issue Price: CDN$0.33 per Listed Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 23, 2024, January

02, 2025 and February 20, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0538

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,205,350 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 27, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 27, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,205,350 common shares with 1,205,350 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0539

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,851,960 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2024 First Amendment Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,851,960 common shares with 1,851,960 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0540



ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK") ("RCK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0541

SMITHE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMTH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]