VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1866

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV.H")

[formerly Avivagen Inc. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, June 21, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of June 21, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VIV to VIV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated March 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1867

NATIONS ROYALTY CORP. ("NRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Friday, June 21, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

144,730,637 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 133,122,025 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NRC CUSIP Number: 63861X 10 3

For further information, please refer to the Company's filing statement, dated June 14, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Alicia Krywaniuk Company Address: 3123 – 595 Burrard Street,

Vancouver, BC

V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: (604) 609-6112 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1868

OOOOO ENTERTAINMENT COMMERCE LIMITED ("OOOO.H")

[formerly OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited ("OOOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, June 21, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of June 21, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from OOOO to OOOO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated March 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/06/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-1869

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $254,522.40 Offering: 3,181,530 Listed Shares with 3,181,530 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per warrant for a 1-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 30, 2024, June 3, 2024, and June 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1870

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a ten (10) year lease on exclusive surface rights and access to the Ulu Project located on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut. The Company will be required to make an annual cash rental fee payment and issue 2,460,000 shares upon closing to the vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1871

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 17, 2024, the content of the bulletin should have read as follows:

Gross Proceeds: $ 162,400



Offering Price: $0.04 per FT shares

$0.035 per NFT shares



All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1872

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $2,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 5,263,157 Listed Shares.



Conversion Price: $0.38 per Listed Share



Maturity date: June 14, 2028. The Company may elect to redeem the convertible debentures at 102% of the nominal value at any time after June 14, 2027, and prior to June 14, 2028.



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 27, 2024 and June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1873

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,037,650 shares to settle outstanding debt for $701,882.50.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $605,245 $0.05 12,104,900









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, refer to the news release dated March 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1874

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 7,586,669

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 11, 2026

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,673,336 common Shares with 8,336,669 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 8,336,669 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 02, 2021. The 750,000 warrants that were not being extended were previously exercised by the holder thereof.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated June 04, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1875

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment agreement (the "Amending Agreement") between Metal Energy Corp. (the "Company") and Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango") wherein the Company and Mistango agreed to amend a mining property call option agreement dated October 28, 2022 (the "Call Option Agreement"). The Call Option Agreement grants the Company the option to re-acquire a 15% working interest in the Manibridge project (the "Interest"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the outside date in which the Company may exercise the call option to acquire the Interest from Mistango was extended from April 30, 2024 to April 30, 2026. As consideration for the extension, the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares to Mistango.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1876

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $113,107.50 Offering: 345,750 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.33 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 8, 2024, June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1877

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $999,992.55 Offering: 6,666,617 Listed Shares with 6,666,617 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 10, 2024 and June 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1878

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,378,575.06



Offering: 4,439,706 Common Shares at $0.085, 2,714,667 Flow-Through Shares at $0.15 and 3,712,500 Charity Flow-Through Shares at $0.16



Non-Cash Commissions: nil



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 27, 2023, July 12, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 378 575,06 $



Offre : 4 439 706 actions ordinaires à 0,085 $, 2 714 667 actions accréditives

à 0,15 $ et 3 712 500 actions accréditives de bienfaisance à 0,16 $



Commissions non monétaires : aucun



Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société daté du 27 juin 2023, 12 juillet 2023 et 28 juillet 2023.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1879

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $12,599,454



Offering: I) 51,577,707 common shares (each, a "Common Share") attached with 51,577,707 warrants (each, a "Warrant"), and

II) 74,416,836 pre-funded warrants (each, a "Pre-Funded Warrant") attached with 74,416,836 Warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Common Share

$0.10 per Pre-Funded Warrant



Pre-Funded Warrant Terms: Each Pre-Funded Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a nominal amount of $0.00001, subject to certain beneficial ownership restrictions on exercise as prescribed on the Pre-Funded Warrant certificate. Each Pre-Funded Warrant will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire when exercised in full.



Warrant Exercise Terms: Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase either: (i) one Common Share, or (ii) where the exercise of such Warrant would otherwise cause the holder directly or indirectly to hold over 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (unless an election has been made by the holder to the Corporation that this restriction shall not apply, and a personal information form has been cleared with the TSX Venture Exchange) or 19.99% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares (unless disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained in accordance with applicable Exchange policies), one Pre-Funded Warrant, at a price of $0.11 per Common Share or per Pre-Funded Warrant for a five-year period from the date of the issuance, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 4,164,510





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.11 for a five-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 6, 2024, May 10, 2024 and June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1880

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED ("TBLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

_______________________________________

