24/11/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3380
AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:32 p.m. PST, November 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3381
ASTRON CONNECT INC. ("AST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$400,000
|
Offering:
|
13,333,335 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 2, 2024 and November 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3382
CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 30, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 5,170,903 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 15, 2024 to November 14, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Eight Capital on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3383
CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:39 p.m. PST, November 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3384
CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3385
EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,072,000
|
Offering:
|
13,537,000 Flow-through Shares and 8,777,778 hard dollar Shares with 22,314,778 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Flow-Through Share and $0.045 per Hard Dollar Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.06 per warrant for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,232,220
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a two year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 21, 2024, June 12, 2024, July 5, 2024, and August 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3386
FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,642,685.32
|
Offering:
|
60,666,671 Listed Shares with 60,666,671 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.09 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 196,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.09 for a three-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 16, 2024, October 21, 2024 and October 30, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3387
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 564,796 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $163,742.47.
Number of Creditors: 34 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
3
|
$28,202.05
$16,357.18
|
$0.2927
$0.2832
|
96,351
57,757
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3388
GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
6,250,000
|
Current Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
5,650,000 warrants expire on November 28, 2024 and
|
600,000 warrants expire on December 13, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 28, 2025 for all 6,250,000 warrants
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,250,000 common shares with 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 20, 2022.
For more information, please refer to the Company's new release dated November 13, 2024.
MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
|
Nombre de bons :
|
6 250 000
|
Date d'échéance actuelle des bons :
|
5 650 000 bons expirent le 28 novembre 2024 et
|
600 000 bons expirent le 13 décembre 2024
|
Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons :
|
Le 28 novembre 2025 pour tous les 6 250 000 bons
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,15 $
Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 6 250 000 actions ordinaires et 6 250 000 bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 décembre 2022.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 novembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3389
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement, and subsequent amendment agreements, (collectively, the "Agreements") between Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Purchaser had the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Moose Lake Property, located in the Province of Quebec, and has since acquired such an interest by paying the Company a total of $1,491,000 in cash within an 8-month period that ended in February 2023 and by issuing 6,000,000 shares of the Purchaser to the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 20, 2022, August 10, 2022 and August 30, 2022.
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Suspension maintenue
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option, et des subséquentes conventions amendées (collectivement, les « conventions ») entre Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (l' « acheteur »). Conformément aux termes des conventions, l'acheteur avait l'option d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété Moose Lake, situé dans la province de Québec, et depuis a acquis l'intérêt en versant à la société 1 491 000 $ au total en espèces dans une période de 8 mois qui a terminé en février 2023, et en émettant 6 000 000 actions de l'acheteur à la société.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presses émises par la société le 20 juin 2022, 10 août 2022, et le 30 août 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3390
INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Loans Value:
|
$170,000
|
Bonus Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Recipients (Aggregate) 680,000 0
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated October 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3391
MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,956,485 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from November 19, 2024, to November 18, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Ventum Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.
Please refer to the Company's new release dated November 14, 2024, for further details.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3392
MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. ("MIVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,186,000
|
Offering:
|
5,930,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 2,965,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Non-Flow Through Common Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a one-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 357,350
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a one-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 10, 2024, November 4, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3393
MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$435,000 principal amount of promissory notes, convertible into 2,175,000 Listed Shares
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share, to convert automatically upon the closing of the proposed reverse takeover transaction.
|
Maturity date:
|
December 31, 2024
|
Interest rate:
|
0% per annum
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 31, 2024, September 3, 2024
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Change of Business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3394
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, November 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3395
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, November 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3396
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 22, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 17, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 17, 2027
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,000,000 common shares; with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2024.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3397
VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$150,000
|
Offering:
|
2,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.075 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.11 per Listed Share for a period of 2 years
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated November 7, 2024.
LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
150 000 $
|
Placement :
|
2 000 000 actions inscrites et 2 000 000 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,075 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,11 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 2 ans
|
Commissions en titres :
|
S.O.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 7 novembre 2024.
_______________________________________
