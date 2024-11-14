VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:32 p.m. PST, November 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3381

ASTRON CONNECT INC. ("AST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $400,000 Offering: 13,333,335 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 2, 2024 and November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3382

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 30, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 5,170,903 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 15, 2024 to November 14, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Eight Capital on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3383

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:39 p.m. PST, November 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3384

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3385

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,072,000 Offering: 13,537,000 Flow-through Shares and 8,777,778 hard dollar Shares with 22,314,778 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share and $0.045 per Hard Dollar Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a two-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,232,220

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a two year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 21, 2024, June 12, 2024, July 5, 2024, and August 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3386

FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $3,642,685.32

Offering: 60,666,671 Listed Shares with 60,666,671 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.09 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A 196,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.09 for a three-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 16, 2024, October 21, 2024 and October 30, 2024



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3387

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 564,796 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $163,742.47.

Number of Creditors: 34 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 3 $28,202.05 $16,357.18 $0.2927 $0.2832 96,351 57,757 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3388

GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 6,250,000 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: 5,650,000 warrants expire on November 28, 2024 and

600,000 warrants expire on December 13, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 28, 2025 for all 6,250,000 warrants Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15



These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,250,000 common shares with 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 20, 2022.

For more information, please refer to the Company's new release dated November 13, 2024.

MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 6 250 000 Date d'échéance actuelle des bons : 5 650 000 bons expirent le 28 novembre 2024 et

600 000 bons expirent le 13 décembre 2024 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 28 novembre 2025 pour tous les 6 250 000 bons Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $



Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 6 250 000 actions ordinaires et 6 250 000 bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 décembre 2022.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 novembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3389

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement, and subsequent amendment agreements, (collectively, the "Agreements") between Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Purchaser had the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Moose Lake Property, located in the Province of Quebec, and has since acquired such an interest by paying the Company a total of $1,491,000 in cash within an 8-month period that ended in February 2023 and by issuing 6,000,000 shares of the Purchaser to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 20, 2022, August 10, 2022 and August 30, 2022.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Suspension maintenue

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option, et des subséquentes conventions amendées (collectivement, les « conventions ») entre Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (l' « acheteur »). Conformément aux termes des conventions, l'acheteur avait l'option d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété Moose Lake, situé dans la province de Québec, et depuis a acquis l'intérêt en versant à la société 1 491 000 $ au total en espèces dans une période de 8 mois qui a terminé en février 2023, et en émettant 6 000 000 actions de l'acheteur à la société.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presses émises par la société le 20 juin 2022, 10 août 2022, et le 30 août 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3390

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Loans Value: $170,000 Bonus Securities: Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) 680,000 0 Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3391

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,956,485 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from November 19, 2024, to November 18, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Ventum Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated November 14, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3392

MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. ("MIVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,186,000 Offering: 5,930,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 2,965,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.20 per Non-Flow Through Common Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a one-year period. Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 357,350 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a one-year period. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 10, 2024, November 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3393

MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $435,000 principal amount of promissory notes, convertible into 2,175,000 Listed Shares Conversion Price: $0.20 per Listed Share, to convert automatically upon the closing of the proposed reverse takeover transaction. Maturity date: December 31, 2024 Interest rate: 0% per annum Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 31, 2024, September 3, 2024



Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Change of Business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3394

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, November 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3395

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, November 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3396

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 22, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 17, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 17, 2027 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,000,000 common shares; with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3397

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $150,000 Offering: 2,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.075 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.11 per Listed Share for a period of 2 years Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 7, 2024.



LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 150 000 $ Placement : 2 000 000 actions inscrites et 2 000 000 bons de souscription Prix offert : 0,075 $ par action inscrite Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,11 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 2 ans Commissions en titres : S.O. Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 7 novembre 2024.

_______________________________________

