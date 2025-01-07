VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0059

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, January 9, 2025, under the symbol "APM".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "APM" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 8, 2025, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0060

CORSA COAL CORP. ("CSO.H")

[formerly Corsa Coal Corp. ("CSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated January 6, 2025 and Corsa Coal Corp.'s (the "Company") press release dated January 6, 2025, effective at opening on Thursday, January 9, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, January 9, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of January 9, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CSO to CSO.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0061

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 6, 2025, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) KAC.P 2 KALON ACQUISITION CORP. Interim financial report for the period. 2024/10/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2024/10/31





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2024/10/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2025-0062

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD.WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on January 14, 2025, the company's Share Purchase Warrants will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Warrants expire on January 14, 2025, and will, therefore, be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on January 14, 2025.

TRADE DATES

January 14, 2025 - TO SETTLE – January 14, 2025

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash on the same day, and settlement will be on the expiration date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T., and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

25/01/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0063

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,868,036 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $1,740,616.36.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0064

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,686,259.35



Offering: 3,747,243 Listed Shares with 3,747,243 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.45 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.75 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 10,080





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one unit at $0.45 for a period of 2 years from the closing date, with each unit being comprised of one Listed Share and one warrant exercisable at $0.75 for a period of 2 years from the closing date



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 25, 2024, December 13, 2024, and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0065

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement







Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000.80







Offering: 1,388,890 Flow Through Units with 694,445 Warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.72 per Flow Through Unit







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per Listed Share for a 1-year period.







Commissions in Securities: Finder Shares Finder Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) 138,889 138,889









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.90 for a 1-year period.







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 3, 2024, December 13, 2024, and December 19, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0066

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,100,039.60 Offering: 8,750,165 Listed Shares with 4,375,086 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.24 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.36 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 30, 2024, November 20, 2024, December 3, 2024, December 20, 2024, and January 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0067

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of all the Company's mining claims, mineral rights, permits, and property agreements that comprise the Bell Mountain Project located in Nevada (the "Property") to an arm's length party, Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln Gold"). Lincoln Gold will issue a total of 4,500,000 shares to the Company; of the 4,500,000 shares to be issued, 3,000,000 shares will be issued on the closing date at a deemed price of $0.1275 per share, and the remaining 1,500,000 shares will be issued upon Lincoln Gold having a minimum of 28,500,000 common shares issued and outstanding. Lincoln Gold will also grant the Company an entitlement to a 7.5% net profit interest from gold and silver produced or extracted from the Property up to a maximum amount of US$2,000,000.

No finder's fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 9, 2023, May 6, 2024, August 12, 2024, August 27, 2024, September 25, 2024, and January 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0068

GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP. ("GPAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 2, 2025, the warrant exercise price Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per Listed Share for a two-year period.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0069

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,562,500 shares and 781,250 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 781,250 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0070

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST"

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Value of Services: $60,000 in the 3-month period ended in October 2024 Securities Issued: 747,305 Listed Shares with 747,305 warrants Issue Price: $0.092 per Listed Share for 217,391 shares issued in September 2024, $0.09 per Listed Share for 222,222 shares issued in October 2024, and $0.065 per Listed Share for 307,692 shares issued in November 2024



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for 217,391 shares, $0.09 per Listed Share for 222,222 shares, and $0.06 per Listed Share for 307,692 shares for a 5-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 16, 2024 and December 13, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0071

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $310,000 Securities Issued: 1,240,000 Subordinate Voting Shares



Issue Price: $0.25 per Subordinate Voting Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: n/a



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 20, 2024 and January 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0072

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,360,746 common shares at a deemed value of US$0.46 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$1,085,944.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0073

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD. ("MRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,100,809.40



Offering: 11,335,132 Common Shares with 5,667,563 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.45 per Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per Listed Share for a 1-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 25, 2024, November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0074

REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Reko International Group Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 19, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 276,260 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 9, 2025 to January 8, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0075

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $565,000.01



Offering: 16,666,667 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 8,333,333 warrants attached

2,600,000 Listed Shares with 1,300,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.03 per FT Listed Share

$0.025 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a period of 2 Years from date of issuance.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,166,666





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.03

relating to FT Units and at $0.025 relating to Units for a 2-Year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 19, 2024, December

2, 2024, December 18, 2024, December 24, 2024, and January 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0076

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Loan Value: $15,000,000 USD or $21,540,000 CAD (based on exchange rate of 1.436)



Bonus Securities: Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) N/A 5,867,376





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.73 CAD for a 42-month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 17, 2024, and January 2, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0077

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.NT.U") ("WRLG.WT.A") ("WRLG.WT.B") ("WRLG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, Jan. 7, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0078

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.NT.U") ("WRLG.WT.A") ("WRLG.WT.B") ("WRLG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 7, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

