TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on November 3, 2022 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) BNXA 2 Banxa Holdings Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2022/06/30 TGS 2 TGS Esports Inc. Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2022/06/30





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2022/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 3, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) LRC.H NEX Lovitt Resources Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2022/06/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2022/06/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ENWAVE CORPORATION ("ENW.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 11, 2022 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 15, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 15, 2022

TRADE DATES

November 11, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 14, 2022

November 14, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 15, 2022

November 15, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 15, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 12, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of November 8, 2022, the shares of Hunter Technology Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Technology''.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,266,600 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: HOC (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 445737307 (new)

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR.H")

[Formerly Noble Iron Inc. ("NIR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition

to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement between an Arm's Length Party and Noble Iron Inc. (the "Company"), whereby the Company will dispose of the remaining minority "rollover interest", representing approximately 7.4% of the outstanding Preferred LP interests in the capital of BP Tex Parent, LP for the consideration of US$3,257,797.

Further to Company's news release issued on November 4, 2022, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 8, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NIR to NIR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Effective at the open November 8, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume under "NIR.H".

ROYAL FOX GOLD INC. ("FOXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Royal Fox Gold Inc. (the "Company"), and Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Purchaser") dated September 6, 2022, pursuant to which the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares, common share purchase warrants, and stock options of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's security holders was received at a special meeting of security holders held on October 31, 2022, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on November 2, 2022. The Arrangement was completed on November 4, 2022. Under the Arrangement, former shareholders of the Company received 0.12 of a Northern Superior common share and a non-transferable right for each Royal Fox common share held.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on November 8, 2022, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated September 30, 2022, and news releases dated September 6, 2022, November 1, 2022 and November 4, 2022.

22/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Montreal to Vancouver.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length sale of securities through market facilities of 36,512,500 common shares of Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 24, 2022, October 31, 2022, and November 2, 2022.

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue 806,876 units to two arm's length parties at a deemed price of CAD$0.14 per unit and paid CAD$10,000 to settle the outstanding debt of CAD$122,962.77 and issue 892,857 units and make a staged cash payment of $10,000(paid) and $90,000 to a non-arm's length party to settle outstanding debt for $ 225,000. Each unit is comprised of one share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share at a price of $0.28 per share for a period of two years from issuance.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 12, 2022, August 08, 2022, and October 07, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length arrangement agreement dated September 6, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior") and Royal Fox Gold Inc. ("Royal Fox"). On November 4, 2022, pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement under Section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), Northern Superior completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Royal Fox (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, former shareholders of Royal Fox received 0.12 Northern Superior common shares and certain non-transferable rights for each Royal Fox common share held.

Royal Fox's securityholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting held on October 31, 2022. The Superior Court of Ontario approved the Arrangement on November 2, 2022 and the Arrangement closed on November 4, 2022.

For further details, please refer to Northern Superior's news releases dated September 6, 2022, September 20, 2022 and November 4, 2022 and Royal Fox's information circular dated September 30, 2022, each of which is available on SEDAR.

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 30,103,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.035 per share

Warrants: 30,103,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,103,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,511.55 301,030 100,300

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 3, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 14, 2022, and October 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,554,441 shares

Purchase Price: $0.22 per share

Warrants: 6,777,219 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,777,219 shares,

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 113,600 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 300,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $81,994.60 N/A 372,700

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.33 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on October 20, 2022, October 21, 2022 and October 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that effective November 4, 2022, the Company's Final Short Form Prospectus dated October 28, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System ("MI 11-102") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the MI 11-102 have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 4, 2022, for gross proceeds of $25,300,000, including the gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Underwriters: Research Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Tennyson Securities

Offering: 63,250,000 shares (including full exercise of the over-allotment option)

Offering Price: $0.40 per share

Underwriters' Commission: An aggregate of $1,431,300 in cash

Over-allotment Option: The Underwriters was granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 shares at a price of $0.40 per share within thirty days from closing of the Offering. The over-allotment option was fully exercised.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus dated October 28, 2022, and the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2022, October 12, 2022, October 28, 2022 and November 4, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

