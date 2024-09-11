TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2696
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20
Payable Date: October 31, 2024
Record Date: September 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2697
JASPER COMMERCE INC. ("JPIM.H")
[formerly Jasper Commerce Inc. ("JPIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 13, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of September 13, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from JPIM to JPIM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2698
GLOBAL COPPER CORP. ("CUCU")
[formerly Li3 Lithium Corp. ("LILI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 22, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Global Copper Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Friday, September 13, 2024, the common shares of Global Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Li3 Lithium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a ''Gold and Silver Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
41,322,738 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
N/A common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CUCU (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
37964Y101 (NEW)
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2699
BANTAM CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC.H")
[formerly IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
NEX Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on August 30, 2024 the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening of September 13, 2024, the shares of Bantam Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of IDG Holdings Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Unclassified' company.
|
Post – Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
1,383,950 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Olympia Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BCC.H (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
066825100 (new)
_______________________________________
24/09/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2700
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,950,411 shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,348,099.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$1,673,783
|
$0.24
|
6,974,095
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2701
SAGE POTASH CORP. ("SAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2702
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 9, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$1,000,000 principal amount outstanding
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to 9,090,909 common shares at $0.11 per share of principal outstanding
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
September 11, 2024
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
September 11, 2025
|
Interest Rate:
|
12% per annum
This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 9, 2024.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 6, 2024, March 11, 2024, and the Exchange bulletin dated May 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2703
INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, Sep. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2704
INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2705
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension; Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated June 3, 2024, the following information is amended:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,379,150 Warrants
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 19, 2027, and subject to accelerated expiry. In the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation is equal to or greater than $0.18 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation will have the right to accelerate the expiry date by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of the Warrants that such securities will expire on the date that is 30 days after the issuance of such news release.
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2706
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension; Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated June 3, 2024, the following information is amended:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,692,359 Warrants
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 19, 2027, and subject to accelerated expiry. In the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation is equal to or greater than $0.18 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation will have the right to accelerate the expiry date by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of the Warrants that such securities will expire on the date that is 30 days after the issuance of such news release.
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2707
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated June 5, 2024, the following information is amended:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,561,345 Warrants
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.13 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to acceleration right. In the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation is equal to or greater than $0.18 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation will have the right to accelerate the expiry date by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of the Warrants that such securities will expire on the date that is 30 days after the issuance of such news release.
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2708
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2709
Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$400,000
|
Offering:
|
4,444,444 common shares with 4,444,444 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.09 per common share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a period of 24 months, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2710
JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ("JAEG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
NEX Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$300,000
|
Offering:
|
30,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.01 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 27, 2024 and August 20, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2711
JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ("JAEG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,322,970 shares to settle outstanding debt for $223,229.70.
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
4
|
$186,360
|
$0.01
|
18,636,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release August 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
