TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2021 and the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021, effective at the open on Friday, February 19, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
|
Dividend per common share:
|
$0.01
|
Payable Date:
|
April 15, 2021
|
Record Date:
|
March 31, 2021
|
Ex-dividend Date:
|
March 30, 2021
________________________________________
JESMOND CAPITAL LTD. ("JES.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated January 27, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective January 28, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering is $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening on Friday, February 19, 2021, the Common Shares
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
5,940,100 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Alliance Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
JES.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
476870 1 00
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
Richardson Wealth Ltd.
|
Agent's Options:
|
350,000 non-transferable agent's options exercisable at $0.10
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 27, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Gordon Chmilar, CFO, Secretary and Director
|
Company Address:
|
1600, 421 – 7th Avenue SW
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(403) 298-1049
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between People Corporation (the "Company") and 2799825 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser, an entity controlled by certain investment funds managed by the Merchant Banking business of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for C$15.22 in cash per Share, other than certain Shares held by certain senior management shareholders and their affiliates and associates who will receive, in respect of such Shares, consideration consisting of cash and shares of the direct parent of the Purchaser.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 11, 2021, and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on February 12, 2021. The Arrangement is expected to be completed on February 18, 2021. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated as of January 13, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.
Delisting:
As a result of and subject to the completion of the Arrangement, the Company will be delisted effective at the close of business on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
________________________________________
STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR") ("STRR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Star Royalties Ltd.'s (the "Company") initial public offering ("IPO") prospectus dated February 12, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 12, 2021, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Commence Date: The Common Shares and warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on February 19, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.
The closing of the IPO is scheduled on February 19, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $24,000,200 for a total of 34,286,000 Units at $0.70 per Unit. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Each Unit shall consist of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00 until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is 36 months following the closing of the IPO (the "Closing Date"), pursuant to the terms and conditions of the warrant indenture dated effective February 19, 2021 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent.
|
New Listing-Shares
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Common Shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
4,901,593 Common Shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
STRR (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
855169108
|
Underwriters:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc., as
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Company has granted an option to the underwriters' entitling them
|
Underwriter's Warrants:
|
Nil issued in connection with the IPO
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening on February 19, 2021, the Common Share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
34,286,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
STRR.WT (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
855169116
These warrants are issued under a warrant indenture dated February 19, 2021 pursuant to the Company's final prospectus dated February 12, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of CDN$1.00 per share expiring on February 19, 2024.
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated February 12, 2021.
Company Contact: Alexandre Pernin
Company Address: 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5C 1C4
Company Phone Number: (647) 801-3549
Company Email Address: [email protected]
_________________________________
21/02/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:38 p.m. PST, February 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AUMENTO CAPITAL VIII CORP. ("AMU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 12, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business February 16, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on February 17, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per share).
__________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 27, 2019 (as to 1,500,000), January 18, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 27, 2022 (as to 1,500,000 warrants)
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,500,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 16, 2018, and amended as per bulletin dated December 6, 2019.
________________________________________
BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, February 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CROWN MINING CORP. ("CWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 06, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated February 8, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,371,747 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$7.50 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,185,874 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,185,874 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$15.00 for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
252 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $490,640.88, 49,700 units and 114,987 finders' warrants
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated January 12, 2021 and January 26, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 08, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,458,334 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.24 per share
|
Warrants:
|
729,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 729,167 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.35
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
DCT Holdings Ltd
|
Y
|
208,333
|
(Alistair MacLennan)
|
Michele Pillon
|
Y
|
10,834
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
384,616 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.65 per flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. receives $20,000 cash and 30,769
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 3, 2020.
________________________________________
IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 195,182 shares to an arm's length creditor at a deemed price of $0.11 and 195,182 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $21,470.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditors
|
Warrants:
|
195,182 share purchase warrants to purchase 195,182 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a letter agreement ("Agreement") dated October 15, 2020, between the Company and Lonsdale Capital Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase the Vendor's rights, title and interest in and to a convertible debenture ("Debenture"), previously issued on April 13, 2020, with $150,000 in principal amount outstanding and payable by CanBiocin Inc.
The Debenture bears an interest rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly with the principal amount due and payable monthly in installments of $3,125.00 after the second anniversary date until paid in full. At any time prior to April 15, 2025, the Company will have the option to convert the principal amount and interest outstanding under the Debenture at a conversion price of $1.25 per share of Canbiocin Inc. In return as total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of 625,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per common share.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
|
Lonsdale Capital Corporation
|
(Alan Savage)
|
Y
|
625,000
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated October 16, 2020.
________________________________________
NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a credit facility effective February 19, 2021 (the "Facility"), between the Company, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. and Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. (collectively, the "Lenders"), whereby up to US$3,000,000 principal amount will be made available to the Company.
Maturing February 19, 2022, the unsecured Facility bears no interest and is repayable on or before the maturity date.
In consideration, the Company will issue to the Lenders an aggregate of 40,000 common shares on closing and 600 common shares per month for each US$50,000 of principal amount outstanding under the Facility from time to time up to the maturity date.
________________________________________
NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,766,667
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 6, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 6, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,133,333 units with 2,066,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on March 12, 2019.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two (2) Purchase Agreements (collectively, the "Agreements") between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has a acquired a combined, existing 0.18% net smelter return royalty interest (the "NSR Royalties") on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project, located in Salta province of Argentina and wholly-owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Together with the Company's previous acquisition of a 0.24% interest in the Taca Taca NSR royalty, it will now hold an aggregate 0.42% interest.
The aggregate purchase price for the NSR Royalties included an upfront cash payment of US$3,000,000 and the issuance of 4,545,454 common shares of the Company on closing.
A finder fee equal to 2% of the transaction value was payable in common shares based on the 5-day VWAP prior to closing, resulting in the issuance of 103,359 shares to Jose Manual Borquez of Santiago, Chile.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 11, 2021 and February 16, 2021.
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2020, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020 and December 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
152,009,629 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per share
|
Warrants
|
76,004,814 share purchase warrants to purchase 76,004,814 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price
|
$0.05 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Ron Pasek
|
Y
|
13,388,500
|
Roger Maggs
|
Y
|
1,062,583
|
John Vettese
|
Y
|
2,152,250
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
P
|
2,500,000
|
RF Securities Clearing LP
|
P
|
500,000
|
RF Securities Clearing LP
|
P
|
600,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Received an aggregate of $4,500 in cash to Canaccord and $9,204 to RGMP.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated February 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,870,626 shares and 4,935,313 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $296,118.79, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020, and December 15, 2020:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Warrants:
|
4,935,313 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,935,313 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a five-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 03, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.075
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Kirill Klip
|
Y
|
2,370,000
|
Konstantino Klip
|
Y
|
180,000
|
Maurice Brooks
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Gregory Johnson
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Nicholas Winton
|
$2,625.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction. The closing of this financing was announced in the news releases dated December 29, 2020 and January 15, 2021.
________________________________________
VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 28, 2021, between the Company and Sagidor Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a group of 24 claims covering 1,398 hectares (the "Property"), located around the city of Belleterre, in the province of Quebec.
The Company will make a cash payment of $20,000 and issue 250,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.
The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2021.
VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 28 janvier 2021, entre la société et Exploration Sagidor inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un groupe de 24 claims couvrant 1 398 hectares (la « propriété ») situé autour de la ville de Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.
La société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 20 000 $ et émettre 250 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.
Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1 % au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 février 2021.
____________________________________
