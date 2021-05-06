VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC. ("GRID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on May 10, 2021, under the symbol "GRID".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GRID" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of market May 7, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 20, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a one hundred (100) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, May 10, 2021, the common shares of Zinc One Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 1,939,572 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: nil escrow shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: Z (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98959W 20 3 (new)

NEX COMPANY:

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 8, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated April 7, 2021, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 10, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

21/05/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, May 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,460,184 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0616 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $1,138,631:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 12, 2021.

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 6 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 18 460 184 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,0616 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 1 138 631 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 mars 2021.

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,217,391 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.115 per share



Warrants: 2,608,696 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,608,696 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: Marquest Asset Management Inc. received and aggregate of $36,000 in cash and 313,044 finders' warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.115 per share for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2021.

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 417,646 bonus shares purchase warrants to an arms-length creditor, Bank of Nova Scotia, in consideration of a $7-million revolving term facility. The revolving term facility will mature on April 6, 2022 and will bear interest at an initial interest rate will be 8.0% and will be reduced to 4.50% after completion of the Novus Acquisition, and further reduced to 3.25% from completion of an equity injection that the Company has undertaken to complete within 120 days from the closing of the financing for $11-million or $7-million if the Novus Acquisition is not completed.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.22 until April 6, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2021.

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 6, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Carebook Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), George Paletta and Zorianna Hyworon, the vendors' representative for InfoTech Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company is acquiring 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of InfoTech Inc., a Manitoba corporation that provides a health risk assessment and decision support platform for corporate wellness, from the Vendor.

By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $8,994,013 and will issue 4,132,232 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.21. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.96, being the Discounted Market Price.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2021 for further details.

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 06, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 83,333,334 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.30 per share



Warrants: 83,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 83,333,334 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.40 per share for a 42-month period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Broker's Commission: CDN$$1,750,000.01 in cash and 5,833,333 non-transferrable broker warrants payable to H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.375 for a 42-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 18 and 23, 2021:

Convertible Debenture 2,892 convertible debenture units in the aggregate principal amount of $2,892,000. Each Debenture has a principal amount of $1,000.



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 22,246,127 common share and 11,123,032 common share purchase warrant at a conversion price of $0.13 per unit, subject

to acceleration clause.



Maturity date: March 31, 2024 for the first tranche composed of debentures of aggregate principal amount of $1,505,000





April 22, 2024 for the final tranche composed of debentures of aggregate principal amount of $1,387,000



Warrants Each full warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.13.



Interest rate: 10%



Number of Placees: 94 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Grand Rock Capital Inc. (Kim Oishi) Y 200,000 Rob Craig Y 276,923





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placees] P 29,900

Finder's Fee:

First Tranche

$5,600.00 and 5 finder's warrants payable to Hampton Securities Limited

$7,000.00 and 7 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$13,300.00 and 13 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$56,000.00 and 56 finder's warrants payable to Richardson Wealth Limited

$12,950.00 and 12 finder's warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$4,900.00 and 4 finder's warrants payable to Sightline Wealth Management LP

Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Debenture at a price of $1,000 per Debenture until March 31, 2023. The Debentures issued to the finders have the same terms as the Debentures offered in this private placement.

Second Tranche

$38,850.00 and 298,846 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$32,550.00 and 250,384 finder's warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$1,050.00 and 8,076 finder's warrants payable to Fortification Capital Inc.

$17,500.00 and 134,615 finder's warrants payable to Foundation Markets Inc.

Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit of the Issuer (each, a "Finder's Unit") at a price of $0.13 per Unit until April 22, 2023. Each Finder Unit will comprise of one common share and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a "Finder's Unit Warrant"). Each Finder's Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 until August 22, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 1 and 22, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,985,752 shares



Purchase Price: $0.115 per share



Warrants: 6,985,752 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,985,752 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 33 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Andrew Skafel Y 100,000 Brian Imrie Y 170,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placees] P 893,370

Finder's Fee:

$23,904.94 and 207,869 Finder's Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$2,012.50 and 17,500 Finder's Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$644 and 5,600 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$7,001.75 and 60,885 Finder's Warrants payable to Granger Cumberford

$603.75 and 5,250 Finder's Warrants payable to MTHM Consulting Ltd.

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23



Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 30, 2021 and April 28, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,238,881 shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per share

Warrants: 10,238,881 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,238,881 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 62 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Andrew Skafel Y 720,000 Brian Imrie Y 730,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[13 placees] P 823,846

Finder's Fee:

$9,205 and 70,807 Finder's Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$1,400 and 10,769 Finder's Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$455 and 3,500 Finder's Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$10,920 and 84,000 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$7,001.75 and 53,859 Finder's Warrants payable to Granger Cumberford

$700.70 and 5,390 Finder's Warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$3,500 and 26,923 Finder's Warrants payable to iA Capital Markets

$3,500 and 3,500 Finder's Warrants payable to Hobart Capital Markets LLP

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 9, 2021 and April 28, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

EFH HOLDINGS INC. ("EFH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 1, 2021, between EFH Holdings Inc. (the "Company") and Cooke Holdings Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the remaining 25% ownership of the Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island ("ICPEI"). In order to acquire all of the remaining issued and outstanding shares of ICPEI, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $6,315,000 to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 11, 2021, and April 1, 2021.

FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FORT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,794,700 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.63 per share

Warrants: 14,794,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,794,700 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.82 for a period of five years

Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Broker's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received and aggregate of $559,239.66 in cash and 887,682 brokers' warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.63 for a period of five years. Each underlying warrant is exercisable into one common share on the same terms as the private placement warrant.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 24, 2021 and March 26, 2021.

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:03 a.m. PST, May 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, May 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, May 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 29, 2021, between Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Bounty Gold Corp. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the Curie Lake and Root Lake properties (the "Properties"), covering 76,511 hectares and located in the Red Lake District, in the province of Ontario.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make aggregate cash payments of $175,000 and issue common shares with an aggregate value of $175,000 subject to a floor price of $0.70 per share, over a two-year period from the date of the Agreement. The common shares will have a deemed issuance price equivalent to the 20 day volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's shares, for the period immediately prior to the date on which such common shares are due, subject to a floor price of $0.70 per share.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Properties. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 30, 2021.

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,250,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $187,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to Company's new release dated April 29, 2021.

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated October 15, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Power Group Projects Corp. (the "Company"), Pallplat Metals Inc. ("Pallplat"), and shareholders of Pallplat (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pallplat held by the Vendors ("Vendors Shares"). In consideration for the Vendors Shares, the Company must issue 11,700,000 common shares to the Vendors at the closing.

Furthermore, the Exchange has also accepted for filing a mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") between Prospectus Alliance Syndicate (the "Syndicate") and the Company. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Syndicate will grant an option to the Company to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Muddy Gullies project in Newfoundland, Canada (the "Property"). In order to acquire the Property, the Company is required to: (i) issue 1,200,000 common shares to the Syndicate upon closing and an additional 1,800,000 common shares over a three-year period; (ii) pay $20,000 to the Syndicate upon closing and an additional $60,000 payable over a three-year period; and (iii) incur $800,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property over a three-year period. In the event that the option is exercised, the Company will grant a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favour of the Syndicate, subject to the ability of the Company to purchase 0.75% of the NSR for a purchase price of $1,250,000 at any time before the commencement of commercial production on the Property.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 8, 2020, November 12, 2020, December 4, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:26 p.m. PST, May 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 6, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 14, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021 and March 18, 2021.

Number of Shares: 46,980,000 shares



Warrants: 46,980,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 46,980,000 shares

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:10 a.m. PST, May 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, May 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANY:

FIRE RIVER GOLD CORP. ("FAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

