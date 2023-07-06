VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated November 3, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 10, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. ("MEEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening of Monday, July 10, 2023, the shares of the Company (operating as ME 2 C Environmental) will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an "All Other Basic Organic Chemical Manufacturing" company, NAICS 325199.

The Company is presently trading on the OTCQB market under the stock symbol MEEC.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Delaware, U.S.A.



Capitalization: common shares with no par value of which

94,267,296 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 0 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MEEC CUSIP Number: 59833H101





For further information, please refer to the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated July 5, 2023 and filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Stacey Hyatt Company Address: 1810 Jester Drive, Corsicana, Texas 75109 Company Phone Number: 614-505-6115 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 11, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 10, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 10, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 10, 2023, the securities of Ocean Shore Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 10, 2023, a news release was issued on June 30, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on June 6, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 10, 2023, the shares of SKRR Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,255,340 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SKRR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 78446Q209 (NEW)

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, July 7, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

It is expected that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange following completion of the previously announced transaction with Nuclear Fuels Inc. as previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated March 2, May 8 and May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Emerene Corporation S.A., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 2,700,000 common shares at a

deemed price of $0.55/share. N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2023.

________________________________________

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.085 of principal outstanding in year one, and at $0.10 thereafter.



Maturity date: 5 years from the date of issuance



Detachable Warrants: 1,666,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,500 shares. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.10



Interest rate: 10 %



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase agreement dated June 2, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Inomin Mines Inc (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 20-hectare claim, which is adjacent to the Issuer's Beaver-Lynx project. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.0525 per share to Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,992,142 shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per share Warrants: 3,992,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,992,142 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a three-year period



Number of Shares: 3,275,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 3,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,275,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 407,142



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,573.50 NA 256,550

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant (Non flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. Each warrant (Flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 31, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 5, 2023, the following information is corrected.

Finder's Fee: Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.





All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Supplemental Agreement dated June 30, 2023, (the "Agreement") to a Royalty Purchase Agreement between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length parties ("the Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire an additional 0.03% net smelter return interest (the "NSR Royalty") on the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona, USA and owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (the "Transaction"). In aggregate, the company will now hold a total of 0.315 % NSR.

Under the terms of the Agreement, consideration for the additional NSR Royalty is: a cash payment of US$340,000 and issuance of US$170,000 in common shares (134,646 shares) payable upon closing of the Transaction, and US$150,000 cash payable one year from closing.

Additional future cash payments of an aggregate of US$740,000 are due after closing and are contingent upon certain time and/or production milestones having been achieved.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2023.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 91,233,776 common shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $4,561,689. The settlement of debt occurred on December 19, 2022.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2022, December 19, 2022 and a correction news release dated June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

On June 23, 2023, the Company filed a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated August 29, 2022. The prospectus supplement was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with each of the provinces and territories of Canada Securities Commissions, other than Quebec, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec. The short form base shelf prospectus was filed with and receipted in all provinces and territories of Canada.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 30, 2023, for gross proceeds of $6,923,000

Agents: Scotia Capital Inc. and Eight Capital



Offering: 19,780,000 shares (including overallotment)



Share Price: $0.35 per share



Agents' Compensation: $415,380 cash commission





________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 31, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired from an arm's length party ("Vendor") an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the mineral claims comprising the Sheba Property in Sheba and Robertson Townships, Ontario ("Property"). In consideration for the purchase, the Company has paid to the Vendor $3,000 cash, and has issued 250,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.17 per Share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2023, and July 5, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,035,714 shares to settle outstanding debt for $170,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $120,000 $0.056 2,142,856 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]