TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
06 Jul, 2023, 18:50 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated November 3, 2023 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 10, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. ("MEEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening of Monday, July 10, 2023, the shares of the Company (operating as ME2C Environmental) will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an "All Other Basic Organic Chemical Manufacturing" company, NAICS 325199.
The Company is presently trading on the OTCQB market under the stock symbol MEEC.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Delaware, U.S.A.
|
Capitalization:
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
94,267,296 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
0 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MEEC
|
CUSIP Number:
|
59833H101
For further information, please refer to the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated July 5, 2023 and filed on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Stacey Hyatt
|
Company Address:
|
1810 Jester Drive, Corsicana, Texas 75109
|
Company Phone Number:
|
614-505-6115
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 11, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 10, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 10, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 10, 2023, the securities of Ocean Shore Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 10, 2023, a news release was issued on June 30, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_______________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on June 6, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 10, 2023, the shares of SKRR Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
15,255,340
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SKRR (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
78446Q209 (NEW)
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Friday, July 7, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
It is expected that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange following completion of the previously announced transaction with Nuclear Fuels Inc. as previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated March 2, May 8 and May 30, 2023.
________________________________________
23/07/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Emerene Corporation S.A., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
2,700,000 common shares at a
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2023.
________________________________________
HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$500,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares at $0.085 of principal outstanding in year one, and at $0.10 thereafter.
|
Maturity date:
|
5 years from the date of issuance
|
Detachable Warrants:
|
1,666,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,500 shares. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.10
|
Interest rate:
|
10 %
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase agreement dated June 2, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Inomin Mines Inc (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 20-hectare claim, which is adjacent to the Issuer's Beaver-Lynx project. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.0525 per share to Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2023.
________________________________________
INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 2, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,992,142 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,992,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,992,142 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.13 for a three-year period
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,275,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,275,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
407,142
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$24,573.50
|
NA
|
256,550
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant (Non flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. Each warrant (Flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 31, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 5, 2023, the following information is corrected.
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Supplemental Agreement dated June 30, 2023, (the "Agreement") to a Royalty Purchase Agreement between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length parties ("the Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire an additional 0.03% net smelter return interest (the "NSR Royalty") on the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona, USA and owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (the "Transaction"). In aggregate, the company will now hold a total of 0.315 % NSR.
Under the terms of the Agreement, consideration for the additional NSR Royalty is: a cash payment of US$340,000 and issuance of US$170,000 in common shares (134,646 shares) payable upon closing of the Transaction, and US$150,000 cash payable one year from closing.
Additional future cash payments of an aggregate of US$740,000 are due after closing and are contingent upon certain time and/or production milestones having been achieved.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2023.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 91,233,776 common shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $4,561,689. The settlement of debt occurred on December 19, 2022.
Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2022, December 19, 2022 and a correction news release dated June 14, 2023.
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
On June 23, 2023, the Company filed a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated August 29, 2022. The prospectus supplement was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with each of the provinces and territories of Canada Securities Commissions, other than Quebec, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec. The short form base shelf prospectus was filed with and receipted in all provinces and territories of Canada.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 30, 2023, for gross proceeds of $6,923,000
|
Agents:
|
Scotia Capital Inc. and Eight Capital
|
Offering:
|
19,780,000 shares (including overallotment)
|
Share Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Agents' Compensation:
|
$415,380 cash commission
________________________________________
RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 31, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired from an arm's length party ("Vendor") an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the mineral claims comprising the Sheba Property in Sheba and Robertson Townships, Ontario ("Property"). In consideration for the purchase, the Company has paid to the Vendor $3,000 cash, and has issued 250,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.17 per Share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2023, and July 5, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2023
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,035,714 shares to settle outstanding debt for $170,000.
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
4
|
$120,000
|
$0.056
|
2,142,856
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
