VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1771

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on May 28, 2024 and approved by the Company's shareholders on June 5, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 13, 2024, the common shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,830,292 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ADZ (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 00547Y204 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1772

URZ3 ENERGY CORP. ("URZ")

[formerly NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 22, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 13, 2024, the common shares of URZ3 Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Nevada Exploration Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,264,877 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: URZ (new) CUSIP Number: 91733V104 (new)

_______________________________________

24/06/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1773

ARRAS MINERALS CORP. ("ARK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,269,852.12



Offering: 20,268,662 Listed Shares with 10,134,330 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.26 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 21, 2024, May 28, 2024, May 29, 2024 and June 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1774

EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of their 30% participating interest in oil and gas interests in the Cheal East Block and a 100% interest in assets, agreements, infrastructure, and inventory, all located in New Zealand. Consideration is US$1,000,000 with the purchaser assuming all reclamation obligations. If the purchaser drills a new producing well, an additional US$350,000 is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 1, 2023, and January 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1775

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:10 a.m. PST, June 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1776

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-arms length business combination agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Ensign Minerals Inc. ("Ensign"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ensign, a private company focused on exploring for precious metals within the Mercur District, Utah, USA (the "Transaction").

Under the Agreement, each Ensign shareholder is entitled to receive 1.1667 of a common share of the Company, for each common share of Ensign held. Further, the Exchange notes that as part of the Agreement, the Company will assume all of the outstanding Ensign warrants and Ensign options (each an "Ensign Replacement Security"), whereby upon exercise of an Ensign Replacement Security, the holder thereof will receive the Company's common shares based on the Exchange ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been Ensign shareholders at the effective time of the Transaction).

In accordance, a maximum of up to 61,376,126 common shares of the Company have been issued under the Agreement on closing. Further, up to an aggregate of 10,206,572 common shares may be issuable on exercise of the Ensign Replacement Securities.

Further, in connection with the acquisition an arms-length finder may receive $250,000 in cash and 657,895 common shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 10, 2024 and May 30, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1777

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 15, 2024:

Number of Shares: 22,398,325 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 11,199,163 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,199,163 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 until May 30, 2027



Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 1,402,950 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 475,000

Agent's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – Cash $172,018.80, 671,950 Compensation Warrants

Paradigm Capital Inc. – Cash $215,023.50, 537,560 Compensation Warrants

Beacon Securities Limited – Cash $43,004.70, 134,390 Compensation Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 until May 30, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1778

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,014,500 Offering: 30,740,000 Listed Shares with 15,370,000 warrants attached and 8,681,818 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share and $0.055 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per warrant for a 18-month period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 681,272





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a 18-months period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated May 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1779

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,775,639 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $710,256.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $128,698 $0.40 321,745



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 03, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1780

SUPERBUZZ INC. ("SPZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 39,976,622 common shares and 36,929,955 share purchase warrants to settle an aggregate outstanding debt for $1,199,298.66.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $91,400 $0.03 3,046,667









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 36,929,955 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,929,955 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 21, 2024 and June 03, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1781

TINY LTD. ("TINY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $20,550,009.52



Offering: 7,667,914 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.68 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 30, 2024 and June 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]