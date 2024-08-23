VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None today

24/08/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2551

EUREKA CAPITAL CORP. ("EBCD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:48 p.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2552

GREAT QUEST GOLD LTD. ("GQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,841,428.95



Offering: 76,828,579 Listed Shares with 38,414,289 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 1,490,182









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024, July 15, 2024, July 31, 2024, August 12, 2024 and August 16, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2553

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000 Offering: 4,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 8, 2024 and August 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2554

OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $837,000 Offering: 16,740,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 15, 2024, and August 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2555

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $143,575.08



Offering: 435,076 Listed Shares with 217,538 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.33 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per warrant for an 18-Month period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Units Warrants









Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 9, 2024, August 9, 2024 and August 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]