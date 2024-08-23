TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 23, 2024, 20:31 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None today
24/08/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2551
EUREKA CAPITAL CORP. ("EBCD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:48 p.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2552
GREAT QUEST GOLD LTD. ("GQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,841,428.95
|
Offering:
|
76,828,579 Listed Shares with 38,414,289 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
1,490,182
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024, July 15, 2024, July 31, 2024, August 12, 2024 and August 16, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2553
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,000,000
|
Offering:
|
4,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 8, 2024 and August 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2554
OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$837,000
|
Offering:
|
16,740,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 15, 2024, and August 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2555
WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$143,575.08
|
Offering:
|
435,076 Listed Shares with 217,538 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.33 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.45 per warrant for an 18-Month period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 9, 2024, August 9, 2024 and August 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article