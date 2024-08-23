TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None today

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2551

EUREKA CAPITAL CORP.  ("EBCD.P") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 1:48 p.m. PST, Aug. 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2552

GREAT QUEST GOLD LTD. ("GQ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:

$3,841,428.95


Offering:

76,828,579 Listed Shares with 38,414,289 warrants attached


Offering Price:

$0.05 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:    

Shares  

Warrants

Finders

0

1,490,182





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year period.


Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024, July 15, 2024, July 31, 2024, August 12, 2024 and August 16, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2553

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$1,000,000

Offering:

4,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached


Offering Price:

$0.25 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:

N/A


Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news releases dated August 8, 2024 and August 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2554

OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$837,000

Offering:

16,740,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price:

$0.05 per Listed Share




Non-Cash Commissions:                                                   

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)         

N/A             

N/A


Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news releases dated July 15, 2024, and August 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2555

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:

$143,575.08


Offering:

435,076 Listed Shares with 217,538 warrants attached


Offering Price:

$0.33 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.45 per warrant for an 18-Month period


Non-Cash Commissions:   

Units

Warrants                        





Finders (Aggregate)                               

N/A     

N/A



Commission Terms: N/A


Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 9, 2024, August 9, 2024 and August 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

