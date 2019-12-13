VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMV CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange Bulletin dated Dec 11, 2019, effective at the opening Tuesday, December 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading.

________________________________________

ARROWSTAR RESOURCES LTD. ("AWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business December 17, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: January 31, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")("AFCC.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 16, 2019, the 6.75% convertible senior unsecured debentures maturing on June 30, 2022 (the "Debentures") of Automotive Finco Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") due to redemption of the Debentures.

Pursuant to a notice of redemption dated October 07, 2019, each Debenture is redeemable as of December 16, 2019, at a redemption price equal to the aggregate of 103% of $1,000 and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to but excluding the Redemption Date.

Security: 6.75% unsecured convertible debentures



Symbol(s): AFCC.DB



Trading Halt: December 12, 2019 (Currently Halted)



Delisting Date: December 16, 2019 (at the close)



Redemption Date: December 16, 2019



Redemption price: $1,061.2534 per $1,000 principal amount representing $1,000 principal amount and $61.2534 for accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to but excluding the redemption date

The Company's common shares ("AFCC") will continue to trade on the Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 07, 2019.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

DORÉ COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

[formerly ChaiNode Opportunities Corp. ("CXD.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Name Change and Consolidation, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since May 2, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the common shares of Doré Copper Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DCMC".

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders August 21 2019, prior to the Qualifying Transaction the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten point eight (10.8) to one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the common shares of Doré Copper Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ChaiNode Opportunities Corp. will be delisted.

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing ChaiNode Opportunities Corp. ("ChaiNode" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 28, 2019. As a result, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from CXD.P to DCMC and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction has been completed. The full particulars of the Company's Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement dated November 28, 2019 which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

The Company entered into an arm's length definitive business combination agreement dated August 16, 2019 (the "Agreement") with AmAuCu Mining Corporation ("AmAuCu") whereby the Company agreed to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of AmAuCu. AmAuCu holds a 100% interest in the combined Corner Bay and Cedar Bay properties located in the Chibougamau area of Quebec that will be the Principal property of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired all of the common shares of AmAuCu in exchange for 24,876,678 post-consolidated common shares of the Company and settled debt of approximately $2,043,389.40 in exchange for 1,571,838 at deemed price of $1.30 per share.

The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Private Placement-Brokered

AmAuCu completed a Brokered Private Placement announced by ChaiNode on August 19, 2019.

Number of Shares: 3,861,983 shares



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share



Warrants: 1,930,990 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,930,990 shares Broker Warrants: 188,260 share purchase warrants to purchase 188,260 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.95 per share for a two-year period Broker Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30 per share for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 23

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Canaccord Genuity Corp. P 77,000 Ewan Downie Y 75,000 RCF Opportunities L.L.C. (Dave Thomas) Y 192,307 OMF II (Be) Ltd. (Oskar Lewnowski) Y 288,461

Post Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,710,011 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 11,430,300 escrow shares

555,554 CPC escrow shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DCMC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 25821T 10 0 (NEW)



Company Contact: Gavin Nelson, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 133 Richmond Street West, Suite 501

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2L3 Company Phone Number: 416-792-2229 Company Email Address: info@dorecopper.com Company Website: www.dorecopper.com

______________________________________________________________________________

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated November 29, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta Securities and Ontario Commissions effective December 4, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open December 17, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on December 17, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Olympia Trust Company Transfer Agent:

Trading Symbol: HSC.P CUSIP Number: 436091102 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent's Options: 250,000 non-transferable Options. One option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 29, 2019

Company Contact: Trumbull G. Fisher Company Address: 1500-1055 West Georgia St., Vancouver BC V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: 416-917-5847 Company Email Address: trumbullgfisher@gmail.com

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated September 26, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 17, 2019, the common shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,790,167 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MTA UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 59124U605 NEW

________________________________________

PETROTAL CORP. ("TAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.0017 Payable Date: January 20, 2020 Record Date: December 20, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

________________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.225

Payable Date: March 16, 2020

Record Date: March 2, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

RED OAK MINING CORP. ("ROC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

NEX Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on November 26, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three and a half (3.5) old for one (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the shares of Red Oak Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'unclassified' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,833,593 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ROC.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 756825402 (new)

________________________________________

19/12/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,590,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share Warrants: 1,295,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,295,000 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.13 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Renaud Hinse Y 20,000 Normand Hinse Y 50,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 8, 2019, November 8, 2019 and December 11, 2019.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 2 590 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 295 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 295 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,13 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 8 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Renaud Hinse Y 20 000 Normand Hinse Y 50 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 8 octobre 2019, 8 novembre 2019 et 11 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,752,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,876,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,876,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.16 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Renaud Hinse Y 800,000 Normand Hinse Y 120,000

Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $7,680 and 40,960 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 40,960 shares at a price of $0.13 per share until October 8, 2020

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 8, 2019, November 8, 2019 and December 11, 2019.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 3 752 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,125 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 876 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 876 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,16 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 21 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Renaud Hinse Y 800 000 Normand Hinse Y 120 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 7 680 $ et 40 960 bons de souscription non-transferables permettant de souscrire à 40 960 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,13 $ par action jusqu'au 8 octobre 2020

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 8 octobre 2019, 8 novembre 2019 et 11 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 135,416 common shares at a deemed price of $0.165 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $22,344.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 3, 2019.

RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 13 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 135 416 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,165 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 22 344 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 3 septembre 2019.

_______________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 541,656 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$113,747.77 at a deemed price of $0.21 per share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ ProGroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Stratus Aeronautics Inc. Y CAD$113,747.77 $0.21 541,656

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.43 a.m. PST, December 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, December 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, December 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANADA JETLINES LTD. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.52 p.m. PST, December 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 283,920 shares at a deemed price of $2.37 per share to settle outstanding unpaid legal fees of $672,890.52.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,080,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $454,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 240,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $12,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 4,152,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.155

These warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant exercise incentive program for total of 4,152,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on August 2, 2018.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM INC. («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 4 152 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 17 janvier 2020 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 31 janvier 2022 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,155 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un programme incitatif à l'exercice de bons de souscription pour un total de 4 152 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 2 août 2018.

_______________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,778,000 flow-through shares and 8,056,858 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through share and 0.40 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 4,028,429 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,028,429 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Common Shares NexGen Energy Ltd. Y 7,371,858 Craig Parry Y 50,000 Steven Blower Y 10,000

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $210,006 cash and 466,680 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue non-convertible secured Debenture ("Debenture") for gross proceeds of $1,250,000 and issue 1,800,000 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.10 per share expiring on December 31, 2020. The Debenture is being issued to replace an outstanding $1,250,000 Debenture with a maturity date of December 31, 2019, shall bear interest of 12% per annum and shall mature on December 31, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 28, 2019.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced in press releases dated October 22, 2019 and November 15, 2019:

Number of Securities: 4,167,273 common shares

8,908,258 charity flow-through common shares

7,105,517 flow-through common shares of Quebec



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share

$0.40 per charity flow-through common share

$0.29 per flow-through common share of Quebec



Number of Placees: 37 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Charles Main Y 300,000 Mario Caron Y 90,900 Normand Champigny Y 20,000 John Hick Y 181,818 Aggregate ProGroup (6 Placees) P 2,415,011

Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together, the "Underwriters") received a cash commission of $392,442. The Underwriters and Leede Jones Gable Inc. also received 1,210,863 non-transferable compensation warrants to purchase 1,210,863 at a price of $0.30 expiring on November 29, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 29, 2019.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC («CJC»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 22 octobre 2019 et 15 Novembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions: 4 167 273 actions ordinaires

8 908 258 actions accréditives de charité

7 105 517 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec



Prix : 0,22 $ par action ordinaire

0,40 $ par action accréditive de charité

0,29 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec



Nombre de souscripteurs: 37 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Charles Main Y 300 000 Mario Caron Y 90 900 Normand Champigny Y 20 000 John Hick Y 181 818 Ensemble Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs) P 2 415 011

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Valeurs Mobilières Banque Laurentienne Inc. et Canaccord Genuity Corp. (les « Preneurs fermes ») ont reçu une commission en espèces de 392 442 $. Les Preneurs fermes et Leede Jones Gable Inc. ont aussi reçu 1 210 863 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 1 210 863 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,30 $ par action expirant le 29 novembre 2021.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 novembre 2019.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2019 and August 21, 2019:

Unlisted Class A Preferred Shares $435,650

Conversion Price: The holders of the Class A Preferred Shares will be entitled to convert the paid-up-amount on any Class A Preferred Share, from time to time, into common shares at any time prior to the date that is five years from the date of issuance of the Class A Preferred Shares at a conversion price of $0.33 per share.

Maturity date: Five years from issuance. The Company may, in its discretion at any time, redeem all of the Class A Preferred Shares at the following prices:

Up to an including the first anniversary of the issue date $0.468

After the first anniversary up to and including the second anniversary of the issue date: $0.536

After the second anniversary up to and including the third anniversary of the issue date: $0.604

After the third anniversary up to and including the fourth anniversary of the issue date: $0.672

After the fourth anniversary up to and including the fifth anniversary of the issue date: $0.74

On the fifth anniversary of the issue date, all remaining outstanding Class A Preferred Shares must be redeemed at a price of $0.74





Interest rate: The Class A Preferred Shares will receive dividends at a rate of 7% per annum and have first priority as to the payment of dividends and upon liquidation. The payment of the dividends in shares or redemption price in shares is subject to separate Exchange approval. Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Schutte Y 250,000 Peter W. Lewis Y 37,500 David Hall Y 37,500





Finder's Fee: GMP Securities LP receives $19,652



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 10, 2019.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 13, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,966,202 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 18, 2019 to December 17, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced in a press release dated October 22, 2019:

Number of Securities: 2,680,000 non-flow-through common shares

5,604,668 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per non-flow-through common share

$0.15 per flow-through common share



Number of Warrants: 1,340,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,340,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.18 per warrant until June 6, 2021



Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Dale Burstall Y 167,000 Jens Eskelund Hansen Y 150,000 Mathieu Brunet-Stephens Y 160,000 Aggregate ProGroup (3 Placees) P 202,667

Finder's Fee: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (the "Agent") received a cash commission in the amount of $85,306.52. The Agent also received 187,050 non-transferable compensation warrants to purchase 187,050 non-flow-through common shares at a price of $0.125 per share until December 6, 2021, and 412,835 non-flow-through compensation warrants to purchase 412,835 non-flow-through common shares at a price of $0.15 per share until December 6, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the private placement in a news release dated December 6, 2019.

________________________________________

VERSAPAY CORPORATION ("VPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.22 a.m. PST, December 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VERSAPAY CORPORATION ("VPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, December 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

