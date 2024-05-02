TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 02, 2024, 22:53 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -
24/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
None for today
24/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1275
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of a 40% interest in the Evesham / Macklin Production Project (the "Project"), including the Oil Production from 33 vertical wells and the Gas Capture facility and all related pipelines and equipment. As consideration, Angkor Resources Corp. (the "Company") made a closing cash payment of $4,392,000 in exchange for the 40-per-cent interest in the Project.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1276
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share, to an arm's length party, to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1277
CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
14,126,250 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,063,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,063,125 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
53 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$37,008
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on April 18, 2024, and April 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1278
DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, May 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1279
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$2,500,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 5,000,000 common shares at a price $0.50
|
Maturity date:
|
January 12, 2028
|
Interest rate:
|
Convertible debenture bears interest at the rate equal to the lesser of: (a) the United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus seven percent (7%) per annum; and (b) 12.5%.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
5,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 01, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1280
EVP CAPITAL INC. ("EVP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:13 p.m. PST, May 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1281
HEMPALTA CORP. ("HEMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Hemp Carbon Standard Inc.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$40,000
|
12,500,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1282
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 23, 2024
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,001,300 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,001,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,001,300 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$6,452
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1283
LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,198,566 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
16,198,566 common share purchase warrants to purchase 16,198,566 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.70 per common share for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
43 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
2,125,000 common shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
438,566 common shares
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$30,000
|
N/A
|
75,000 finder's warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for a period of 18 months.
The Company issued news releases on March 19, 2024, April 11, 2024 and April 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 mai 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 7 mars 2024 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
16 198 566 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,40 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
16 198 566 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 16 198 566 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,70 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
43 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés existants:
|
2
|
2 125 000 actions ordinaires
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
2
|
438 566 actions ordinaires
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
30 000 $
|
S/O
|
75 000 bons d'intermédiation
Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,70 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 19 mars 2024, 11 avril 2024, et 24 avril 2024.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1284
M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's mineral property option agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") dated May 8, 2023, to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Daggett Lithium Project (the "Property"), a mineral property located in San Bernardino County, California. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can earn a 60% interest in the Property by: (i) issuing 2,000,000 shares to the Vendor and paying to the Vendor the sum of USD$150,000 upon regulatory approval of the Agreement; and (ii) making USD$400,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within 12 months of regulatory approval of the Agreement. The Company can acquire an additional 20% interest in the Property by issuing an additional 2,000,000 shares to the Vendor and making an additional USD$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within 36 months of regulatory approval of the Agreement.
For further, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023, October 2, 2023, October 16, 2023, and October 19, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1285
NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,492,320 shares to settle outstanding debt for $174,616.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1286
SOUTH PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("SPMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
1,900,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article