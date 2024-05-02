TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

24/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

None for today

24/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1275

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of a 40% interest in the Evesham / Macklin Production Project (the "Project"), including the Oil Production from 33 vertical wells and the Gas Capture facility and all related pipelines and equipment. As consideration, Angkor Resources Corp. (the "Company") made a closing cash payment of $4,392,000 in exchange for the 40-per-cent interest in the Project.  

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1276

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share, to an arm's length party, to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:  N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1277

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2024:

Number of Shares:                   

14,126,250 shares

Purchase Price:                         

$0.16 per share

Warrants:                                 

7,063,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,063,125 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.24 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   

53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

500,000





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$37,008

N/A

N/A

The Company issued news releases on April 18, 2024, and April 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1278

DAURA CAPITAL CORP.  ("DUR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, May 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1279

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:

Convertible Debenture               

$2,500,000

Conversion Price:                     

Convertible into 5,000,000 common shares at a price $0.50

Maturity date:                           

January 12, 2028

Interest rate:                             

Convertible debenture bears interest at the rate equal to the lesser of: (a) the United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus seven percent (7%) per annum; and (b) 12.5%.

Number of Placees:                   

1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:    

1

5,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 01, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. 

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1280

EVP CAPITAL INC.  ("EVP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:13 p.m. PST, May 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1281

HEMPALTA CORP. ("HEMP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Hemp Carbon Standard Inc.

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$40,000

12,500,000 Common Shares

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1282

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 23, 2024

Number of Shares:                   

2,001,300 shares

Purchase Price:                         

$0.50 per share

Warrants:                                 

2,001,300  share purchase warrants to purchase 2,001,300 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.75 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry

Number of Placees:                   

24 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:     

3

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$6,452

NA

NA

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1283

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2024:

Number of Shares:                   

16,198,566 common shares

Purchase Price:                         

$0.40 per common share

Warrants:                                 

16,198,566 common share purchase warrants to purchase 16,198,566 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.70 per common share for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees:                   

43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,125,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

438,566 common shares





Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants





Finder's Fee:

$30,000

N/A

75,000 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for a period of 18 months.

The Company issued news releases on March 19, 2024, April 11, 2024 and April 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 mai 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 7 mars 2024 :

Nombre d'actions :                   

16 198 566 actions ordinaires

Prix :                                       

0,40 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription :             

16 198 566 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 16 198 566 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons :         

0,70 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs :         

43 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs

# total de souscripteurs:

# total d'actions

Participation total d'initiés existants:

2

2 125 000 actions ordinaires

Participation total de Groupe Pro:

2

438 566 actions ordinaires





Montant total en
espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de
souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

30 000 $

S/O

75 000 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,70 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 19 mars 2024, 11 avril 2024, et 24 avril 2024. 

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1284

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's mineral property option agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") dated May 8, 2023, to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Daggett Lithium Project (the "Property"), a mineral property located in San Bernardino County, California. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can earn a 60% interest in the Property by: (i) issuing 2,000,000 shares to the Vendor and paying to the Vendor the sum of USD$150,000 upon regulatory approval of the Agreement; and (ii) making USD$400,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within 12 months of regulatory approval of the Agreement. The Company can acquire an additional 20% interest in the Property by issuing an additional 2,000,000 shares to the Vendor and making an additional USD$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within 36 months of regulatory approval of the Agreement.

For further, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023, October 2, 2023, October 16, 2023, and October 19, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1285

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,492,320 shares to settle outstanding debt for $174,616.

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1286

SOUTH PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("SPMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2024:

Number of Shares:                   

7,500,000 shares

Purchase Price:                         

$0.20 per share

Warrants:                                 

N/A

Number of Placees:                   

28 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

1,900,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. 

_______________________________________

