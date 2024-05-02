VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

24/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

None for today

24/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1275

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of a 40% interest in the Evesham / Macklin Production Project (the "Project"), including the Oil Production from 33 vertical wells and the Gas Capture facility and all related pipelines and equipment. As consideration, Angkor Resources Corp. (the "Company") made a closing cash payment of $4,392,000 in exchange for the 40-per-cent interest in the Project.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1276

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share, to an arm's length party, to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1277

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2024:

Number of Shares: 14,126,250 shares Purchase Price: $0.16 per share Warrants: 7,063,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,063,125 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 500,000











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $37,008 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on April 18, 2024, and April 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1278

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, May 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1279

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 20, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $2,500,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,000,000 common shares at a price $0.50 Maturity date: January 12, 2028 Interest rate: Convertible debenture bears interest at the rate equal to the lesser of: (a) the United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus seven percent (7%) per annum; and (b) 12.5%. Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 01, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1280

EVP CAPITAL INC. ("EVP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:13 p.m. PST, May 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1281

HEMPALTA CORP. ("HEMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Hemp Carbon Standard Inc.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $40,000 12,500,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1282

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 23, 2024

Number of Shares: 2,001,300 shares Purchase Price: $0.50 per share Warrants: 2,001,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,001,300 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry Number of Placees: 24 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,452 NA NA

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1283

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2024:

Number of Shares: 16,198,566 common shares Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share Warrants: 16,198,566 common share purchase warrants to purchase 16,198,566 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 per common share for a period of 36 months Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,125,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 438,566 common shares











Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $30,000 N/A 75,000 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for a period of 18 months.

The Company issued news releases on March 19, 2024, April 11, 2024 and April 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 7 mars 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 16 198 566 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,40 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription : 16 198 566 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 16 198 566 actions ordinaires Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,70 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois Nombre de souscripteurs : 43 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 2 2 125 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: 2 438 566 actions ordinaires











Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 30 000 $ S/O 75 000 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,70 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 19 mars 2024, 11 avril 2024, et 24 avril 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1284

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's mineral property option agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") dated May 8, 2023, to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Daggett Lithium Project (the "Property"), a mineral property located in San Bernardino County, California. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can earn a 60% interest in the Property by: (i) issuing 2,000,000 shares to the Vendor and paying to the Vendor the sum of USD$150,000 upon regulatory approval of the Agreement; and (ii) making USD$400,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within 12 months of regulatory approval of the Agreement. The Company can acquire an additional 20% interest in the Property by issuing an additional 2,000,000 shares to the Vendor and making an additional USD$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within 36 months of regulatory approval of the Agreement.

For further, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023, October 2, 2023, October 16, 2023, and October 19, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1285

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,492,320 shares to settle outstanding debt for $174,616.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1286

SOUTH PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("SPMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2024:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: N/A Number of Placees: 28 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,900,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]