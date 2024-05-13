TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 13, 2024, 23:38 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1423
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.005
Payable Date: Jun 11, 2024
Record Date: May 27, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: May 24, 2024
_______________________________________
24/05/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1424
ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1425
ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1426
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,360,825 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,072,165.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$2,072,165
|
$0.20
|
10,360,825
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2024, April 24, 2024 and May 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1427
BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, May 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1428
BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1429
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2024:
Number of Shares: 3,878,441 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.08 per share
Warrants: N/A
Number of Placees: 18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placees
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
N/A
|
55,000
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 1,920
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 10, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1430
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:46 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1431
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2024:
Number of Shares: 9,999,999 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through share
Number of Placees: 12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
200,000 flow-through shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$13,560
|
314,215 shares
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on March 27, 2024 and April 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 mai 2024
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 27 mars 2024 :
Nombre d'actions : 9 999 999 actions accréditives
Prix : 0,065 $ par action accréditive
Nombre de souscripteurs : 12 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés
|
1
|
200 000 actions accréditives
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire
|
13 560 $
|
314 215 actions
|
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 mars 2024 et du 26 avril 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1432
SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:
Number of Shares: 30,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 15,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of two (2) years
Number of Placees: 53 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee(s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing
|
3
|
1,600,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
9
|
3,900,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1433
TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1434
TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1435
US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 26,400,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 20, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 19, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 30,000,000 common shares with 30,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 24, 2020.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1436
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 6, 2024:
Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Share").
Purchase Price: $0.20 per Share.
Number of Placees: 1 placee.
Finder's Fee: None
Insider / Pro Group
Participation: None
The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2023, and on January 2, 2024 to confirm the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
