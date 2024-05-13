VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1423

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: Jun 11, 2024

Record Date: May 27, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: May 24, 2024





24/05/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1424

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1425

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1426

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,360,825 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,072,165.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party

Involvement: 1 $2,072,165 $0.20 10,360,825 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2024, April 24, 2024 and May 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1427

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, May 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1428

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1429

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,878,441 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per share

Warrants: N/A

Number of Placees: 18 placees

Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 1,920 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 10, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BULLETIN V2024-1430

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:46 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1431

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2024:

Number of Shares: 9,999,999 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,560 314,215 shares N/A

The Company issued news releases on March 27, 2024 and April 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 mai 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 27 mars 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 9 999 999 actions accréditives

Prix : 0,065 $ par action accréditive

Nombre de souscripteurs : 12 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés

existants: 1 200 000 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O









Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire

d'intermédiation: 13 560 $ 314 215 actions S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 mars 2024 et du 26 avril 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1432

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 15,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of two (2) years

Number of Placees: 53 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee(s)

Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

3

1,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

9

Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1433

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1434

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1435

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 26,400,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 20, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 19, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 30,000,000 common shares with 30,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 24, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1436

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 6, 2024:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Share").

Purchase Price: $0.20 per Share.

Number of Placees: 1 placee.

Finder's Fee: None

Insider / Pro Group

Participation: None

The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2023, and on January 2, 2024 to confirm the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]