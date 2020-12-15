VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

Re: Temporary Relief of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement – Further Extension

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") previously issued a bulletin (the "April 8, 2020 Bulletin") providing notice that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Exchange would provide temporary relief (the "Temporary Relief") from certain requirements of the Exchange's Corporate Finance Manual (the "Manual") as described in more detail in the April 8, 2020 Bulletin. In summary, the purpose of the April 8, 2020 Bulletin was to revise the minimum price at which Listed Shares may be issued from $0.05 to $0.01 in certain circumstances. If the Market Price of an Issuer's Listed Shares is not greater than $0.05, the minimum price at which that Issuer may issue its Listed Shares in particular circumstances is equal to that Market Price, subject to a minimum price of $0.01. If the Market Price of an Issuer's Listed Shares is greater than $0.05, the minimum price at which that Issuer may issue its Listed Shares remains equal to the Market Price less the existing allowable maximum discounts based on closing price, subject to a minimum price of $0.05. In the case of any discrepancy, the details of the Temporary Relief set out in the April 8, 2020 Bulletin prevail.

The April 8, 2020 Bulletin stipulates that such Temporary Relief applies to Listed Shares that are issued on or before September 30, 2020. On September 16, 2020, the Exchange issued a bulletin to extend that deadline to December 31, 2020. The Exchange now wishes to provide notice that it is extending the Temporary Relief such that it will apply to Listed Shares that are issued on or before June 30, 2021.

The April 8, 2020 Bulletin may be found at the following link: https://www.tsx.com/resource/en/2264

Capitalized terms not specifically defined in this Bulletin have the meanings ascribed to them in the Manual.

If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : 15 décembre 2020

Objet : Assouplissement provisoire de l'application de l'exigence relative à la fixation du prix minimal de 0,05 $ – Prolongation supplémentaire

Dans un bulletin publié récemment (le « bulletin du 8 avril 2020 »), la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a fait état de mesures prises en réponse à la pandémie de la COVID-19. La Bourse souhaitait ainsi offrir un assouplissement provisoire (l'« assouplissement provisoire ») à l'égard de certaines dispositions du Guide du financement des sociétés de la Bourse de croissance TSX (le « Guide »), comme décrit plus en détail dans le bulletin du 8 avril 2020. En résumé, ce bulletin visait à annoncer la révision de la fixation du prix minimal d'émission des actions inscrites de 0,05 $ à 0,01 $ dans certaines circonstances. Si le cours des actions inscrites d'un émetteur n'est pas supérieur à 0,05 $, le prix minimal auquel cet émetteur peut émettre ses actions inscrites, dans certaines circonstances, correspond au cours, sous réserve d'un prix minimal de 0,01 $. Si le cours des actions inscrites d'un émetteur est supérieur à 0,05 $, le prix minimal auquel cet émetteur peut émettre ses actions inscrites demeure égal au cours moins la décote maximale permise existante fondée sur le cours de clôture, d'un prix minimal de 0,05 $. En cas de divergence, le détail de l'assouplissement provisoire figurant dans le bulletin du 8 avril 2020 prévaut.

Le bulletin du 8 avril 2020 stipule que l'assouplissement provisoire sera en vigueur jusqu'au 30 septembre 2020 et s'appliquera aux actions inscrites émises jusqu'à cette date, inclusivement. Le 16 septembre 2020, la Bourse a publié un bulletin prolongeant la date limite au 31 décembre 2020. Par la présente, la Bourse annonce qu'elle prolonge l'assouplissement provisoire de telle sorte qu'il s'applique désormais aux actions inscrites émises jusqu'au 30 juin 2021, inclusivement.

On peut consulter le bulletin du 8 avril 2020 en cliquant sur ce lien : https://www.tsx.com/resource/fr/2264 .

Sauf définition contraire dans le présent bulletin, les termes clés utilisés aux présentes ont le sens qui leur est attribué dans le Guide.

Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :

Charlotte Bell Conseillère principale en matière de politique 604 643-6577 [email protected] Kyle Araki Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary) 403 218-2851 [email protected] Tim Babcock Directeur général, Formation de capital 416 365-2202 [email protected] Andrew Creech Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver) 604 602-6936 [email protected] Sylvain Martel Directeur, Formation de capital (Montréal et Toronto) 514 788-2408 [email protected]

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 15 , 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued June 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.015



Payable Date: January 31, 2021



Record Date: January 15, 2021



Ex-dividend Date: January 14, 2021

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ") ("JJ.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated December 8, 2020 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 19, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 12,919,304 units were issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share for total gross proceeds of $645,965.20. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant may be exercised to purchase one common shares at a price of $0.10 until November 20, 2025. In addition, a total of 2,250,000 non-transferable compensation warrants were issued in consideration of providing a stand-by guarantee. Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the units issued under the offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 27, 2020.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Thursday, December 17, 2020, the 12,919,304 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 12,919,304 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated November 20, 2020 of which 12,919,304 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JJ.WT.C CUSIP Number: 466391216

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated October 22, 2020. The 12,919,304 warrants entitle the holder to purchase common shares at a price of $0.10 per share and will expire on November 20, 2025.

________________________________________

NEW WEST ENERGY SERVICES INC. ("NWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, December 24, 2020, the common shares of New West Energy Services Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The delisting of the Company's shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders on December 11, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's comprehensive news release dated December 14, 2020.

_______________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: USD $0.28125



Payable Date: January 29, 2021



Record Date: December 31, 2020



Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2020

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), which has expired on November 30, 2020. The Company has bought for cancellation 3,958,203 Preferred Units at US$25.0894 per unit.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 23, 2020 and December 1, 2020.

________________________________________

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 16, 2020, any Warrants that have not been exercised by 3:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on December 16, 2020 will automatically be cancelled.

Effective at the opening December 15, 2020, the Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 16, 2020 and therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 16, 2020.

TRADE DATES

December 15, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 16, 2020

December 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 17, 202

On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Dividend per Unit: $0.0375



Payable Date: January 15, 2021



Record Date: December 31, 2020



Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2020

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

[formerly Kismet Resources Corp. ("KSMT.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since July 24, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 17, 2020, the common shares of TDG Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "TDG".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of TDG Gold Corp. in consideration of 25,244,928 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share. An additional 18,973,699 shares were issued to Talisker Resources Ltd. pursuant to an asset purchase agreement respecting the Qualifying Property.

21,905,458 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 1,000,000 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Talisker Resources Ltd. Y 18,973,699 Fletcher Morgan Y 1,078,871 Andrew French Y 965,022 John-Paul Dau Y 721,200 Doris Meyer Y 166,666

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 5, 2020 and December 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,645,000 non-flow-through shares

6,917,907 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per non-flow-through share

$0.425 per flow-through share



Warrants: 5,281,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,281,454 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a one year period





$0.45 in the second year





$0.45 in the third year



Number of Placees: 33 Places

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Lee P 227,371 Bradley Willems P 162,408 Fletcher Morgan Y 85,000 Andrew French Y 67,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 2 Placees

Finder's Fee: 487,135 units payable to Blue Lake Advisors at $0.30 per unit, comprising of 1

share and a ½ warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 share

at $0.45 for 3 years from issuance.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "TDG Gold Corp.".

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 17, 2020, the common shares of TDG Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kismet Resources Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Capitalization (post-consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

57,268,669 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 22,905,458 shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TDG (new) CUSIP #: 87190J 10 5





Company Contact: Fletcher Morgan, CEO Company Address: Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, BC V4B 1E6 Company Phone Number: (604) 536-2711 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

NEX COMPANIES

J.A.G. LTEE (LES MINES) ("JML.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees – Delist, Correction, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 9, 2020; the Company will be listed on NEX, where it will remain suspended, effective the open on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

________________________________

LOON ENERGY CORPORATION ("LNE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 8, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, December 17, 2020, the common shares of Loon Energy Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,250,265 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: LNE.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 543512305 (new)

________________________________________

PROSMART ENTERPRISES INC. ("PROS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated February 4, 2019, and November 5, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 1, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 17, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

SAVANNAH MINERALS CORP. ("SV.H")

[formerly Upper Canyon Minerals Corp. ("UCM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on November 17, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Thursday, December 17, 2020, the common shares of Savannah Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Upper Canyon Minerals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,911,868 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SV (new) CUSIP Number: 805010105 (new)

________________________________________

20/12/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2020 and November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,970,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 18,970,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,970,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the Company's shares are greater than $0.15 for 10

consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Anthony Balme Y 800,000 Kiki Smith Y 83,500 Martyn Element Y 275,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,650,000 [3 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Daphne Killas - $3,640.00 and 52,000 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a one-year period subject to an accelerated exercise provision.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,400.00 and 120,000 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a one-year period subject to an accelerated exercise provision.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $840.00 and 12,000 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a one-year period subject to an accelerated exercise provision.





Sightline Wealth Management LLC - $2,800.00 and 40,000 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a one-year period subject to an accelerated exercise provision.





Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $12,040.00 and 172,000 Agent's Options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a one-year period subject to an accelerated exercise provision.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,914,320 shares at deemed price of $0.055 per share and 546,949 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $105,287.59.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Mike and Delayne Weeks Y $45,123.29 $0.055 820,423

Warrants: 546,949 share purchase warrants to purchase 546,949 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,989,120 bonus warrants in consideration of an extension to the maturity dated of the Series A 2020 Secured Debenture in the principal amount of $1,744,000 to December 30, 2021. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.31 per share to December 30, 2021.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,223,364 shares at $0.175 per share to settle outstanding debt for $214,088.70.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 7, 2020 between the Company and VTA Software Corp. ("VTA") whereby the Company is acquiring the issued and outstanding shares of VTA, which holds the VERA software and its related intellectual property and inventory. Consideration is 13,390,000 common shares issuable to the shareholders of VTA on a pro-rata basis.

Fiore Management and Advisory Group will receive a 2% administrative fee of 267,800 common shares.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2020 and December 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,043,478 shares



Purchase Price: $1.15 per share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Wexford Spectrum Trading Limited Y 1,400,000 Wexford Catalyst Trading Limited Y 2,600,000 Wexford Capital LP Y 4,000,000

Finder's Fee: INFOR Financial Inc. - $155,749.99

Cormark Securities Inc. - $161,499.99

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 9, 2020 and December 15, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED ("CIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, due to a Single Stock Circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. ("GBRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement dated October 12, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Sandman Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Newmont USA Limited ("Newmont") and Fronteer Development (USA) LLC (together, the "Sellers") pursuant to which the Company will acquire the Sandman property located in Nevada from the Sellers. The consideration for the property is US$4 million in cash consideration which was paid on closing.

The transaction is not a non-arm's length transaction and there were no finder's fees associated.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 12, 2020 and December 14, 2020.

Private Placement- Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,602,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 13,801,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,801,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 159 Placees

Pro Group Participation:

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

P 618,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[5 Placee(s)]









Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $384,746 cash; 743,510 Broker Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,678 cash; 15,450 Broker Warrants

PI Financial Corp.- $8,946 cash; 18,000 Broker Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $745.00 cash; 1,500 Broker Warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $2,236 cash; 4,500 Broker Warrants

Tectonic Advisory Partners– $254,165 cash; 479,968 Broker Warrants

Bacchus Capital– $63,541 cash; 119,992 Broker Warrants

Aitken Murrary Capital Partners – 61,200 Broker Warrants





Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of two-years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,031,000 flow-through common shares

9,208,142 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through common share

$0.35 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 4,604,071 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,604,071 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.55 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 106 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares François Goulet Y 15,000 Yvon Robert Y 30,000 André Gaumond Y 30,000 Robin Villeneuve Y 10,000 Frank Mariage Y 10,000 Marc Pothier Y 10,000 Aggregate ProGroup (17 Placees) P 865,000

Finder's Fee: Seven finders received a cash commission totaling $110,920.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 9, 2020.

EXPLORATION HARFANG INC. («HAR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 2 031 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

9 208 142 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,35 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 604 071 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 604 071 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,55 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 106 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions François Goulet Y 15 000 Yvon Robert Y 30 000 André Gaumond Y 30 000 Robin Villeneuve Y 10 000 Frank Mariage Y 10 000 Marc Pothier Y 10 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (17 souscripteurs) P 865 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Sept intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 110 290 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 14, 2020, the following symbol should have read as follows:

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT.WT")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

HIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD. ("HOCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020, October 1, 2020 and November 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,607,181 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 18,607,181 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,607,181 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 58 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott Davis Y 1,400,000 Johan Grandin Y 2,100,000 Satvir Dhillon Y 500,000 Seahawk Capital Corp. (Satvir Dhillon) Y 202,700 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 382,000 [2 Placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $11,440 and 104,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for two year. Haywood Securities Inc. receives $11,528 and 104,800 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for two years.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $44,466.40 and 404,240 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for two years.

German Mining Networks GmbH receives $4,400 and 40,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on September 20, 2020, November 18, 2020 and December 9, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants to arm's length lenders in consideration of a reduction in interest payable to 7.5% per annum with an extension to the term until July 21, 2023 for loans in the amount of $6,907,401 including principal and accrued interest. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at price of $0.10 until the maturity of the loan July 21, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2020 and December 14, 2020

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Definitive Purchase Agreement dated October 16, 2020 and two Letter Agreements dated November 29, 2020 and December 11, 2020, (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and an Arm's Length third party vendor (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 38 mining claims comprising of the Miss Pickle Property (the "Property") from the Vendor located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. As total consideration for the Property, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of $255,000 in cash payments, 11,000,000 common shares, 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants and further commit to a total of $300,000 in exploration work to be completed on the Property as per the scheduled terms. Each common share purchase warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Property will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty to the Vendor of which 1% will be available to repurchase for $1 million by the Company along with an additional payment of $25,000 to be advanced for royalty payment on the fifth anniversary of signing.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company news releases dated October 21, 2020 and December 10, 2020.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:69 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuite breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement (the 'Agreement') dated November 11, 2020, between an arms-length party (the "Vendor") and Nobel REIT Limited Partnership, by its general partner Nobel REIT GP Inc. - a subsidiary limited partnership ("Nobel") controlled by Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust"), whereby the Trust will acquire a single-tenant industrial property located in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate $8,000,000 purchase price will be satisfied via cash consideration of $4,800,000 and issuance of 1,600,000 trust units of the Trust, at a deemed value of $2.00 per unit.

For more information, refer to the Trust's news release dated November 16, 2020.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:53 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, December 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated November 2, 2020, between Robert Kaven (the 'Vendor') and Petrolympic Ltd. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in a gold property located in the South of the Sudbury mining camp, Province of Ontario. The Property consists of 24 map designated mining claims.

As consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendor $25,000 and issue 500,000 common shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2020.

_______________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 11, 2020 and December 14, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$500,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 8,896,797 common shares at US$0.0562 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 9 months from the issuance



Interest rate: 15.75% (21% per annum), payable monthly



Warrants: 8,896,797 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,896,797 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.0562 per share for a period of 60 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2019, July 25, 2019 and August 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,937,800 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,937,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,937,800 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Finder's Fee: Richard Zecchel receives $2,850

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 13, 2019.

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,251,430 shares and 1,251,430 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $325,143.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Nexvu Capital Corp.







(Brian Leeners, Greg Pearson) Y $200,000 $0.10 2,000,000

Warrants: 1,251,430 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,252,430 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period which expired on July 26, 2020

_______________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,187,370 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in consideration of corporate and business development services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 1, 2019

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Blue Summit Ventures Inc.







(Tyler Thorburn) Y $118,737 $0.10 1,187,370

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, December 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 11, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,068,111 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 18, 2020 to December 17, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the amendment to the maturity date and the conversion price of the following Convertible Debentures:

Convertible Debenture $12,898,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding until January 8, 2022,

at $0.10 until maturity.



Maturity date: July 9, 2022. The Company may apply to the Exchange to amend the $0.10

conversion price to $0.05 per share no later than 60 days prior to January 9,

2022. If the Exchange does not approve the amendment, then the

Debentureholders have the right to accelerate the maturity date to January 9,

2022. Interest rate: 7% per annum

_______________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2020 and December 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott McLean Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $5,700

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 8, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2020:

Number of Securities: 17,286,842 preferred equity interests of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Real Pipe, LLC.



Description: Each non-voting preferred equity interest is exchangeable into shares of the Company on a 1 to 1 basis



Purchase Price: $1.52 per preferred equity interest



Warrants: 17,286,842 warrants, each exercisable for one common share of the Company



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.90 per share for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Securities Insight Holdings Group, LLC



(A.J. Malhotra) Y 17,286,842

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 3, 2020.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated November 24, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") and Heliostar Metals Ltd., pursuant to which the Company may acquire the remaining 16.5% of the Newman Todd property located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $700,000 and issue 650,000 shares. An additional payment of $1,000,000 is due in the case of NI43-101 compliant measured and indicated reserve and resource on the property of at least 1,000,000 ounces of gold.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated November 22, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") and Pistol Bay Mining Inc., pursuant to which the Company can acquire claims in the Confederation Lake Greenstone Belt Projects, located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $500,000 and issue up to $1,250,000 shares based on a 5-day VWAP.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 06, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,886,997 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 10,943,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,943,499 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.125



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Brian McGrath Y 13,330 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 2,000,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $498.75 cash; 6,650 warrants PI Financial Corp. $618.75 cash

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.125 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Royalty Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 25, 2020, between Sable Metals and Minerals Pty Lt (the "Vendor"), Vox Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and SilverStream SEZC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the 1.75% gross sales royalty held by the Vendor over the Uitvalgrond Portion 3 property of the Brits Vanadium Project in South Africa.

As consideration, the Company is required to (i) pay upfront payment of US$500,000 in cash and issue 140,170 common shares to the Vendor upon closing of the Agreement; (ii) pay US$1,000,000 to the Vendor once 210,000t have been mined over a continuous six-month period; and (iii) pay a further US$250,000 to the Vendor once 1,500,000t have been mined over a rolling 3-year time horizon.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 25, 2020.

________________________________________

