TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business October 30, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol EPIX.

________________________________________

FURA GEMS INC. ("FURA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business October 30, 2020, the common shares of Fura Gems Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from 2771063 Ontario Inc. acquiring 100% of the Company's common shares that it did not already own pursuant to an Amalgamation Agreement dated October 28, 2020. The delisting has been approved by the majority of the minority of the Company's shareholders with a resolution dated October 6, 2020. The Company's shareholders will receive one (1) redeemable preferred share of the amalgamated corporation for every one (1) Fura Gems Inc. common share held, and each redeemable preferred share will be immediately automatically redeemed for cash consideration of 15 cents per share.

For further information please refer to the Company's information circular dated September 4, 2020 and the company's news release dated October 6, 2020 and October 26, 2020.

________________________________________

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, October 30, 2020, the subordinate voting common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

The listing of the Company will consist of 46,844,140 subordinate voting common shares and 450,000 multiple voting common shares. The multiple voting common shares are entitled to convert into subordinate voting common shares on a 1:100 basis.

The subordinate voting common shares include the conversion of debentures into 21,655,882 units. Each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one-half of one subordinate share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting common share for a term expiring two years from date of listing at a price of $0.50.

Only subordinate voting common shares will be listed on the Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited subordinate voting common shares with no par value of which

46,844,140 subordinate voting common shares are issued and outstanding and

450,000 multiple voting common shares are outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 772,501 subordinate voting common shares

450,000 multiple voting common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: HAPB CUSIP Number: 41136M 10 2

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 26, 2020.

Company Contact: Herrick Lau, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: Suite 2250 – 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver BC, V6E 2E9 Company Phone Number: 604-688-9588 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Pivotree Inc.'s (the "Company) Initial Public Offering ("Offering") Prospectus dated October 23, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on October 23, 2020, by the Securities Commission in Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Acts and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as "computer systems design and related services" company (NAICS Number 541514).

Offering: 7,059,000 common shares

Offering price: $8.50 per common share

Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead underwriter, National Bank Financial Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.

Agent's fee: A cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering except for certain shares that are from the president's list will be lower. There are no agent warrants payable.

Greenshoe Option: The Agent may over-allot the shares in connection with the Offering and the Company has granted to the Agent, an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the offering, at $8.50 per share, for a period of 30 days from the closing of the Offering

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday, October 30, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.



The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Friday, October 30, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $60,001,500 for a total of 7,059,000 common shares at $8.50 per share. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 23,625,273 common shares will be issued and outstanding after the closing of the Offering.



Escrowed Shares: None

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PVT

CUSIP Number: 72583B109



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 23, 2020.

Company contact: Bill Dinardo, CEO

Company address: 250 Yonge Street, 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5B2L7

Company phone number: 877 767-5577

Company E-mail address: [email protected]

Company website: https://pivotree.com

_______________________________________

VLCTY CAPITAL INC. ("VLCY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 26, 2020, effective at market open on Monday, November 2, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on October 28, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

20/10/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LTD. ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option, Joint Venture and Net Smelter Royalty Agreement dated October 7, 2020 as amended by Letter Agreement October 21, 2020 between A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Denis M. Walsh (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in and to the Yalgogrin Gold Project located near West Wyalong, NSW, Australia. Consideration for the initial 60% interest is Aus$275,000 cash, 4,000,000 common shares and $750,000 in work expenditures during the following twelve-month period. The remaining 40% interest may be acquired for consideration of Aus$600,000 in common shares up to a maximum of 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares with any balance remaining to be paid in cash. The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") until 50,000 ounces of gold have been sold.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 7, 2020.

________________________________________

ALPHANCO VENTURE CORP. ("AVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:14 a.m. PST, October 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 14, 2020, the Exchange has accepted the following amendments to the share purchase warrants issued with respect to the Debenture Agreement announced January 14, 2020 and January 30, 2020.

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2020

The warrants are being extended in correspondence with the extension of the Debenture Agreement with Cancor Debt Agency Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's new release dated October 23, 2020.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on Oct 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,908,300 shares







Purchase Price: $0.18 per share







Warrants: 5,954,147 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,954,147 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.27







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 17 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 2,722,222





Finder's Fee: mPartners $80,875.24 cash; 374,422 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: up to 2 years



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FURA GEMS INC. ("FURA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, October 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,804,952 shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $672,260.00.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ITASCA CAPITAL LTD. ("ICL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures announced September 17, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $4,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 8,000,000 common shares and 8,000,000 common share purchase warrant at $0.50 of principal outstanding subject to closing of a Qualified Investment (as defined in the press release)



Maturity date: October 22, 2022



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance of the debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.60



Interest rate: 4% per annum until completion of a Qualified Investment and 2% thereafter. An additional 10% per annum will be charged in the event the Requisite Approval (as defined in the press release) from both shareholders and the Exchange is not obtained prior to December 31, 2020



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement also announced September 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated April 27, 2020 between Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Ltd. ("Rio Tinto") and Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the "Company"), whereby Rio Tinto may earn up to a 75% interest in the Solwezi licences in Zambia (the "Project") by making an initial cash payment of US$700,000 and conducting an initial work program of US$3 million, of which US$2 million is a firm commitment, and a further US $300,000 payment to the Company after the initial firm commitment. Post the initial work program, Rio Tinto can earn up to a 75% interest in the Project by meeting three stages of earn-in requirements, incurring a total work expenditures of US$45 million and cash payments of US$2 million to the Company.

________________________________________

ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION ("OIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, October 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 297,600 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totalling $35,437.50 provided to the company between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("SR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 29 and September 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,170,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.35 per share







Warrants: 3,585,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,585,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for an 18-month period







Number of Placees: 37 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Martin Rip Y 60,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 829,000 [4 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $20,818



Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $1,568



Trimark Capital receives $7,980



First Globe Capital International receives $9,982



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on October 20, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,231,992 shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for $191,969.29.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

