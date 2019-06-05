VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 12, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 15, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public (the Offering). The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $450,000 (4,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 7, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 7, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

13,690,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 7,430,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent:

Capital Transfer Agency Inc. Trading Symbol:

XCAP.P CUSIP Number:

30163L103 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 240,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 12 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 12, 2019

Company Contact: Mark William Kohler, CEO and Chairman Company Address: c/o Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2900, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0A3 Company Phone Number: 416-209-8016 Company Fax Number: 647-439-1348 Company Email Address: mkohler@exelerate.ca

________________________________________

NOVOHEART HOLDINGS INC. ("NVH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, June 7, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

19/06/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.("BEER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrant") at a deemed price of $0.20 per Warrant to settle outstanding debt for $500,000. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2019.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 29,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 29,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,950,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Option Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated June 4, 2019, in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest of the Fe Bloom project, consisting in 69 claims totalling 643 hectares, located along the northern edge of the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. The consideration payable by the Company consists of the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares, and the performance of exploration works totalizing $250,000 over a period of three years following the agreement date.

The Vendor will retain a 1% Net Smelter Royalty, the first half of which (0.5%) may be repurchased for a sum of $1,000,000, on or before the delivery of a positive feasibility study by the Optionee and one quarter (0.25%) of the remaining 0.5% NSR will be negotiable on or before the commencement of commercial production, pursuant to the option agreement dated June 4, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 24, 2019.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'option d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option datée du 4 juin 2019, concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts du projet Fe Bloom, comportant 69 claims totalisant 643 hectares, localisé au long du bord nordique du camp minier Bathurst au Nouveau Brunswick. La compensation payable par la société est composée d'une émission de 1 000 000 d'actions ordinaires, ainsi qu'un engagement d'un total de 250 000$ en travaux d'exploration sur une durée de trois ans suivant la clôture du contrat.

Le vendeur conservera une royauté « NSR » de 1,0 %, dont une première moitié (0,5 %) peut être rachetée pour une somme de 1 000 000 $, lors de ou avant la délivrance d'une étude de faisabilité positive par le titulaire de l'option, et un quart (0,25%) du 0,5% NSR restant sera négociable lors de ou avant le début de la production commerciale, en vertu de la convention d'option d'achat datée du 4 juin 2019.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 mai 2019.

_______________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, June 05, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 3, 2019 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2019

Number of Placees: 11 placees

________________________________________

SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, June 05, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 05, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 7, 2019 between the Company, Prostorage Services Limited Partnership and Access Self Storage Inc. ("Access"), a Non-Arm's Length Party, whereby the Company acquired of all of the storage assets, property and business used in one store located in Victoria, British Columbia. In consideration, the purchase price of $28,500,000 is paid through i) $21,500,000 cash payment; ii) the issuance of 2,053,571 common shares of the Company at a deemed price $2.80 per common share to Prostorage Services Limited Partnership; and iii) the issuance of 446,428 common shares of the Company at a deemed price $2.80 per common share to Access Self Storage Inc.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Access Self Storage Inc. Y 446,428

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 29, 2019.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,376,934 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 7,376,934 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,376,934 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Amuka Capital Corp. $15,960.03 cash; 122,770 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same terms as the Warrants in the Financing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares George A. Brown Y 1,200,000

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

