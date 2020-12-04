VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

[formerly Fabled Copper Corp. ("FCO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on December 8, 2020, trading in the shares of Fabled Copper Corp. (Fabled Silver Gold Corp. following the name change) will resume.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated December 4, 2020, between Golden Minerals Company (the "Vendor") and Fabled Copper Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will have the sole and exclusive right and option to purchase a 100% interest in certain mining claims making up the Santa Maria Mine in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Property") for a period of two years.

As consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with a combination of cash payments and common shares satisfied as follows:

1,000,000 common shares at deemed price $0.07 per common share and US$500,000 in cash provided on the closing date of the transaction; US$1,500,000 in cash 12 months after the closing date of the transaction; and US$2,000,000 in cash 24 months after the closing date of the transaction.

In connection with the Agreement, the Company will be assuming a 2% net smelter royalty obligation in respect of three out of the five mining claims on the Property to be paid to certain previous concession holders along with an aggregate of US$480,000 in cash payments as per the scheduled terms.

Upon exercising the option to acquire the Property, the Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter Royalty to the associated mining claims.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2020 and December 4, 2020.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 92,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 92,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 92,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 65 placees



Agent's Fee:

$368,000 cash and 7,280,000 Agent Warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each Agent

Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months

following the date of satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. Each unit consists of one common share and

one common share purchase warrant, each share purchase warrant being exercisable for until the date that is 24

months following the date of satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 14, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Name Change

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 19, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on December 8, 2020, the common shares of Fabled Silver Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Fabled Copper Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Metals & Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

140,051,903 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FCO (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 30317M106 (new)

KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. ("KRL")

[formerly PLB Capital Corp. ("PLB.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered Name change/New Symbol, Resume Trading,

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated October 29, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

QT Agreement

Share Exchange Agreement dated June 16, 2020 ("Share Exchange Agreement"), as amended Aug 5, 2020 ("Amendment Agreement") and October 7, 2020 ("Second Amendment Agreement") (together, the "Agreement") amongst the Company, Kainantu Resources Pte Ltd ("KRPL"), Pacific Energy Consulting Ltd. ("PEC") and the six vendor shareholders of KRPL; Fuato Limited, Season Cove Limited, Snowfields Wealth Management Limited, Tanuki Holdings Limited, Axis Mining and Metals Limited and Game Plan Limited. ("Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of KRPL, which holds an interest in the Kainantu Project, through an Option Agreement and Services Agreement between Kainantu Resource Ltd. ("KRL PNG") (a wholly owned subsidiary of KRPL) and PEC.

Consideration under the Agreement consists of:

20,000,000 shares to all Vendors, proportional to their ownership of KRPL; and.

5,000,000 Deferred Consideration Shares to be issued to all Vendors, proportional to their ownership of KRPL as of closing for no additional consideration upon establishing and publishing a NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource.

A corporate finance fee of 490,000 warrants exercisable @ $0.40 for 36 months will be paid to PI Financial in connection with the Qualifying Transaction.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Non-Brokered Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 10,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period, subject to early acceleration



Number of Placees: 82 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Matthew Jonathon Rayden Salthouse Y 826,270 Geoffrey Allan Lawrence Y 2,463,866 Bart Richard Lendrum Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: Cash of $38,220 and 572,400 Units (7%) and Brokers Warrants of 763,700 (7%)

payable to 4Front Capital Partners Inc., Each Broker Warrant is convertible to

one share @ $0.20 for 3 years Finder's Fee: Finder Warrants of 437,000 (4%) payable to Oceanside Group Ltd., Each Finder

Warrant is convertible to one share @ $0.20 for 3 years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Name Change:

The Company has changed its name to KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD.. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the common shares of KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of PLB Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Exploration and Mining Company'.

Effective at the open on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Further information on these transactions is available on the Company's SEDAR profile, in the Filing Statement dated October 29, 2020 and news releases from June 16, 2020 to Dec 3, 2020

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

45,072,400 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,000,000 shares subject to CPC escrow

10,117,629 shares subject to Tier 2 Value escrow, plus 5,000,000 Deferred Consideration Shares if as and when issued.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KRL (new) CUSIP Number: 48301H107 (new)



Company Contact: Matthew Salthouse Company Address: 3 Philip St, #19-01 Royal Group Building, Singapore, 048693 Company Phone Number: + 65 6920 2020 Company Fax Number: + 65 6920 2121 Company Email Address: [email protected]

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 3, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 11, 2020, the shares of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

41,049,982 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: UCU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 90348V 30 1 (new)

20/12/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,070,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $1.00 per Flow-through share



Number of Shares: 807,846 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.89 per Non Flow-through share



Number of Placees: 47 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Hecla Canada Ltd. Y 807,846



Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corp. $148,500 cash payable.

Eventus Capital Corp. $249,000 cash payable.

Accilent Capital Management Inc. $6,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$7.35 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$294,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Creditors are two (2) former Directors and Insiders of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated November 18, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $17,596,136



Conversion Price: Convertible into 31,992,975 shares at a conversion price of $0.55 per common share



Maturity date: December 31, 2022



Interest rate: 7.0 % per annum



Warrants: 10,664,324 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,664,324 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.69 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P Convertible Debenture Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y $17,596,136





Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 27, 2020.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 4 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 novembre 2020:

Débenture convertible: 17 596 136 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 31 992 975 actions ordinaires à un prix de

conversion de 0,55 $ par action



Date d'échéance: 31 décembre 2022



Taux d'intérêt: 7 % par année



Bons de souscription : 10 664 324 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 664 324 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,69 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Débenture Convertible Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 17 596 136 $







Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 27 novembre 2020.

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:37 a.m. PST, Dec. 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 26, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated October 26, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Ontario Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 29, 2020, for gross proceeds of $14,369,488. (5,282,900 Units @ $ $2.72)

Agents: Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc.



Offering: 5,282,900 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one Common

Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one

Common Share at an exercise price of $3.55 at any time for a period of two (2)

years following the Closing Date (as defined herein).



Unit Price: $2.72 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $3.55 per share to October 29, 2022.



Agents' Warrants: 422,632 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at

$2.72 per share to December XX, 2022. Corporate finance shares: 39,621 shares were issued to each of Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc.

Further information is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in the Prospectus dated October 26, 2020 and News release dated from October 14, 2020 to October 29, 2020

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Loan Agreement dated August 19, 2020 with seven related and unrelated lenders for a secured loan of US$2.5 million in consideration of the Company's disposition of a 3% overriding royalty interest on the 72% working interest in all gross production from the SN-9 Block located in Cordoba, Colombia. The loan bears interest at 15% per annum for two years. An additional 3% overriding royalty interest may be granted in the event the US$2.5 million loan is converted at the option of the lenders.

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,782,564 shares to settle outstanding debt for $126,027.40 of accrued interest owing on a convertible debenture issued March 6, 2019.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company]

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one year period



Number of Placees 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Zijian Wu Y 364,166 Logan B. Anderson Y 50,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,448,623 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $3.40 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Finder's Fee: BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. receives $261,011 and 51,179 non-

transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $3.40 for

12 months.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $30,000 and 5,882 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $3.40 for 12 months.

Accilent Capital Mangement Inc. receives $4,508 and 884 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $3.40 for 12 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 30, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 02, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 487,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow through share



Warrants: 243,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 243,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,665,268 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,332,635 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,332,635 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 40 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Deepak Varshney Y 100,000 Navin Varshney Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 60,000





Finder's Fee:





PI Financial Corp. $2,520.00 cash; 11,550 warrants



Haywood Securities Inc. $262.50 cash; 1,050 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Finder's issued for FT are exercisable at $0.35. Both are subject to acceleration.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



