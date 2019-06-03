VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ -

MINERVA INTELLIGENCE INC. ("MVAI")

[formerly Two Owls Ventures Corp. ("OWL.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Two Owls Ventures Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 28, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Minerva Intelligence (Canada) Ltd . ("Minerva") by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"), and issued 38,575,005 Common Shares on a post-consolidation basis at a deemed price of $0.25 to the shareholders of Minerva. Prior to the closing of Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Minerva Intelligence Inc.".

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 11,666,670 resulting issuer common shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value escrow.

The resulting issuer is classified as an "Other scientific and technical consulting services" issuer (NAICS Number: 541690).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 28, 2019 available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 7, 2018, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "OWL.P" to "MVAI".

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors on March 6, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Two Owls Ventures Corp." to "Minerva Intelligence Inc.".

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the common shares of "Minerva Intelligence Inc." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Two Owls Ventures Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 42,675,005 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.



Escrow: 12,766,670 common shares, of which 1,276,667 shares are released at the date of this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto) Trading Symbol: MVAI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 60337M109 (NEW)



Issuer Contact: Clinton Smyth, CEO, President and Director Issuer Address: Suite 301, 850 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1E1 Issuer Phone Number: 604-620-1051 Issuer Fax Number: 604-620-1051 Issuer email: info@minervaintelligence.com Issuer website: www.minervaintelligence.com

P SQUARED RENEWABLES INC. ("PSQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 21, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 21, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening June 10, 2019, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 13, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business June 13, 2019.

TRADE DATES

June 10, 2019 - TO SETTLE - June 11, 2019

June 11, 2019 - TO SETTLE - June 12, 2019

June 12, 2019 - TO SETTLE - June 13, 2019

June 13, 2019 - TO SETTLE - June 13, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the three trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

[formerly MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. ("MXX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 03, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Shareholders on May 29, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 05, 2019, the common shares of Stampede Drilling Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Services to Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

131,769,355 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SDI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 852813104 (NEW)

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")

[formerly VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP. ("VONE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 5, 2019, the common shares of Vanadium One Iron Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Vanadium One Energy Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

51,316,042 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 0 shares



Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency Inc. Trading Symbol: VONE (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 92143B100 (new)

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1 – Mining Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2019.

ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 07, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 13,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow through share



Warrants: 13,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 13,000,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per non flow through share



Warrants: 13,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Christina Boddy Y 35,000 Robert Sierd Eriks Y 50,000 Patrick Groening Y 50,000 Jody and Deborah Dahrouge Y 135,000 Warren Stanyer Y 117,000







Finder's Fee:

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc., operating as Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners $86,903.40 cash; 1,512,480 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $432.00 cash; 7,200 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,080.00 cash; 18,000 warrants Raymond James Ltd. $1,080.00 cash; 18,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $306.00 cash; 5,100 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: One warrant for one common share, exercisable for 24 months from closing.





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 7, 2018:

Number of Shares: 10,383,225 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 10,383,225 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,383,225 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 58 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Edward Skoda Y 75,000

Finder's Fee: Robert Reaugh – $300.00

Mike Hoy - $49,255.00

Valeries McArdon - $600.00

Rachel Skoda - $500.00

Nolan Ashworth - $1,500.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 4, 2018, January 11, 2019, March 29, 2019 and May 3, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 171,521 shares to settle outstanding interest payments of $17,151.14 owed to holders of convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 10, 2019 between Ethos Gold Corp. (the "Company"), 1026452 BC Ltd. and Doug Leishman whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in mineral claims known as the Perk Property and Rocky Property located west of Williams Lake, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a three year period, is $690,000 cash, 2,900,000 common shares and $350,000 in work commitments. The Vendor will be granted a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which 1% may be repurchased for US$2,000,000 and an additional 1% on or before six months following commencement of commercial production for US$5,000,000.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2019.

GEGS CAPITAL CORP. ("GEGS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 30, 2019, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,137,500 common shares and 550,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share and $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,687,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,687,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dave Kelsch Y 312,500 Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 562,500 ECEE Money Limited (W. Douglas Eaton) Y 1,875,000 William A. Barclay Y 75,000 Larry Donaldson Y 250,000 flow-through Glenn R. Yeadon Y 100,000 flow-through Nick DeMare Y 100,000 flow-through

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 875,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 18, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 18, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 875,000 shares with 875,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 20, 2018.

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 28, 2019, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated May 22, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the Ontario Securities Commission. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 28, 2019, for gross proceeds of $28,751,035.

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, AltaCorp Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc.



Offering: 9,914,150 common shares.



Share Price: $2.90 per common share.



Agents' options: 594,849 options were issued to the underwriters.

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2019 and May 28, 2019.

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, June 3, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 985,291 shares to settle outstanding debt for $167,500 due as interest on an outstanding convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 71 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares David Farrell Y $37.50 $0.17 221 Chris Park Y $25.00 $0.17 147 Davisa Consulting Corp. (D. Farell) Y $37.50 $0.17 221 Gordon Ulrich Y $25.00 $0.17 147 James McDonald Y $25.00 $0.17 147 Joseph Bardswich Y $25.00 $0.17 147









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1Creditor] $25.00 $0.17 147

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,192,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,192,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,192,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period

$0.20 in the second year

$0.25 in the third year



Number of Placees: 18 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kim Evans Y 400,000







Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $8,006.40 and 66,720 non-transferable warrants, where each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 29, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

PURE ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED ("PE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 203,707 shares and $0.095 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $19,352.16.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Schlumberger Canada Limited Y $19,352.16 $0.095 203,707

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company s

Effective at 4.35 a.m. PST, June 3, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

REBEL CAPITAL INC. ("RBL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gestion Pierre Chadi Inc. (Pierre Chadi) Y 200,000







Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $22,800

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 31, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 37,395,443 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 37,395,443 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,395,443 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 18 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 4,000,000







Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $12,000.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $8,000.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 4, 2018 between Softrock Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Exoro Minerals Ltd and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter override, in the 135 mineral claims encompassing approximately 2,763 hectares in the Dagny Lake area of Ontario, 80 kilometers northeast of Kenora. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay $48,000 as cash consideration over two years and issue 400,000 common shares.

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-arm's length share purchase agreement dated January 30, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Panag Pharma Inc. ("Panag").

The consideration for the acquisition of Panag, payable by the Company, includes a total of $3,000,000 in cash, the issuance of a total 16,304,348 class A common shares of the Company, as well as up to $15,000,000 in cash in milestone payments upon the achievement of operational targets.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 6, 2018, January 30, 2019 and May 1, 2019.

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12.15 p.m. PST, May 31, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation to a workover participation and earning agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and New Star Energy Ltd. (the "Vendor") pursuant to which the Company will participate in a planned workover program with respect to a well near Highvale, Alberta. Upon execution of the Agreement, the Company paid $10,000 as consideration for the opportunity to participate in the workover. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will also pay $50,000 upon receiving a workover notice as a fee for its participation in the workover, and will earn a 3.833% working interest in the well subject to the workover.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 30, 2019.

