OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

[formerly Barolo Ventures Corp. ("BVC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover Completed/Symbol Change, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement – Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Filing Statement dated November 20, 2020.

The RTO consists of the arm's length acquisition, by triangular amalgamation, of mining properties and a portfolio of marketable securities from Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX & NYSE: OR) ("Osisko") in consideration of 100,000,100 common shares of the Company at the price of Cdn $7.50 per share, on a post-consolidation basis, representing a deemed value of Cdn $750 million.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 20, 2020, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated October 6, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 1 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "BVC.H" to "ODV".

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts of Osisko Development Holdings Inc., which have been converted into the following securities of the resulting issuer:

Number of Shares: 13,350,000 common shares, on a post-consolidation basis



Purchase Price Paid: Cdn $7.50 per common share, on a post-consolidation basis



Warrants: 6,675,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,675,000 common shares, on

a post-consolidation basis



Warrant Exercise Price: Cdn $10.00 per common share on a post-consolidation basis for an 18-month

period (expiring on May 25, 2022)



Number of Placees: 236 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns

Inc., Eight Capital, CIBC World Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (Canada)

Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital

Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance

Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., PI Financial Corp., Raymond James

Ltd., Sprott Capital Partners LP, TD Securities Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. and

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriters' Fee: An aggregate fee in cash of Cdn $3,016,710.23 was paid to the Underwriters

The Company confirmed the closing of that Private Placement by news release dated October 29, 2020. The Company confirmed the conversion of the subscription receipts by news release dated November 25, 2020.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a board resolution passed October 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 60 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Osisko Development Corp (the "Company"). The Company confirmed the name change and consolidation by news release dated November 23, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the common shares of Osisko Development Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Barolo Ventures Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

Post-Consolidation and Post-Transactional Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 113,583,495

common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Montréal and Toronto



Trading Symbol: ODV (NEW)





CUSIP Number: 68828E106 (NEW)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Benoit Brunet, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Finance and Corporate

Secretary

Sean Roosen, Chief Executive Officer, Chair and Director Company Address: 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec,

Canada, H3B 2S2 Company Phone Number: (514) 940-0685 Company Fax Number: (514) 940-0669 E-mail Address: [email protected] and [email protected] Web site: www.osiskodev.com

____________________________________

20/11/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM4 VENTURES INC. ("AIMD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ARCTIC HUNTER ENERGY INC. ("AHU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a purchase agreement dated September 29, 2020 with two arm's length vendors Michael Magrum and Benjamin Harnisch, the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in certain mineral claims, known as the Trans Canada Gold Property, in the Dryden area of Ontario, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") by paying $60,000 and issuing 4,000,000 shares of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For further details, please read the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2020 and November 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,078,431 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1275 per share



Warrants: 16,078,431 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,078,431 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares exceeds $0.45

for 5 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 43 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Adam Cegielski Y 1,500,000 Sam Mithani Y 784,314





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $13,739.40 and 107,760 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share to November 16, 2022 and

subject to an accelerated exercise provision





PI Financial Corp. - $918.00 and 7,200 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.40 per share to November 16, 2022 and subject to an

accelerated exercise provision





Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $3,595.50 and 28,200 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share to November 16, 2022

and subject to an accelerated exercise provision





Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $3,021.75 and 23,700 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share to November 16, 2022

and subject to an accelerated exercise provision

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,885,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,442,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,442,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Derek Macpherson Y 100,000





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $810.00 cash; 8,100 warrants Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc. $600.00 cash; 6,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for one common share for a period of 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,178,418 common shares at a deemed price of $0.17 per common shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,220,331.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Nitin Kaushal Y $50,000 $0.17 294,118 Arthur Kwan Y $50,000 $0.17 294,118 Binyomin Posen Y $31,831 $0.17 187,241 Rahim Kanji Y $12,500 $0.17 73,529 Andy Palalas Y $30,000 $0.17 176,471

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,280,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,280,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,280,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Josip Kozar Y 1,280,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

MENE INC. ("MENE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

CAPITAL METEORITE INC. ("MTR.P")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : SCD – Déclaration de changement d'inscription, Arrêt maintenu

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 novembre 2020

Societe du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt par la société, d'une déclaration de changement d'inscription de SCD datée du 27 novembre 2020, pour les fins de dépôt sur SEDAR.

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 19 mai 2020, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.

__________________________________________

NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated November 6, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec on November 9, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on November 13, 2020, for gross proceeds of $12,006,000 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., INFOR Financial Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 13,340,000 Units, including 1,740,000 Units issued pursuant to the full exercise

of the Over-Allotment Option. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Share Price: $0.90 per Unit



Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $720,360, plus 800,400 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants")

has been paid to the Underwriters. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder

to acquire one Broker Warrant Share at a price of $0.90 per Broker

Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is

24 months after the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to

purchase up to an additional 1,740,000 Units at $0.90 per Unit. The Underwriters

have fully exercised the Over-Allotment Option.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 6, 2020, filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2020 and October 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,607,678 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Number of Placees: 27 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dale Corman Y 300,000





Sam Lee Y 1,230,000





Finder's Fee: $110,040 in cash payable to Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited

Partnership.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION ("OIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov.30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POCML 5 INC. ("PCML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POCML 5 INC. ("PCML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated October 22, 2020 ("the Agreement"), between Satori Resources Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the New Delhi Gold Project ("the Property"), an advanced polymetallic gold property located in Temagami, Ontario.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of CDN$210,000 in cash and issue 759,000 common shares to the Vendors, over a three (3) year period. The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter royalty on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2020.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a loan in the principal amount of $200,000. The loan bears interest at 10% per annum for a term of one year. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a one year period..

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,815,060 shares to settle outstanding debt for $190,753.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Leo Power Y $12,000 $0.05 240,000 George Molyviatis Y $24,000 $0.05 480,000 Jocelyn Bennett Y $24,000 $0.05 480,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 27, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,700,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 3, 2020 to December 2, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. ("ZMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between Zecotek Photonics Inc. (the "Company") and Wang Holding Corp. ("WHC"), pursuant to which WHC has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Zecotek Photonics Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("ZPS"), for the consideration of US$550,000 and releasing the Company from its obligation to repay C$5,983,000 to WHC previously provided to the Company. The disposition was approved by the shareholders on October 16, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 12:38 p.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Casper Bych Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 12, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

