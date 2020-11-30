TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 30, 2020, 21:41 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NEX COMPANY:
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")
[formerly Barolo Ventures Corp. ("BVC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover Completed/Symbol Change, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement – Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
NEX Company
Reverse Takeover
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Filing Statement dated November 20, 2020.
The RTO consists of the arm's length acquisition, by triangular amalgamation, of mining properties and a portfolio of marketable securities from Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX & NYSE: OR) ("Osisko") in consideration of 100,000,100 common shares of the Company at the price of Cdn $7.50 per share, on a post-consolidation basis, representing a deemed value of Cdn $750 million.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 20, 2020, available on SEDAR.
Resume Trading
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated October 6, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 1 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "BVC.H" to "ODV".
Private Placement – Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts of Osisko Development Holdings Inc., which have been converted into the following securities of the resulting issuer:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,350,000 common shares, on a post-consolidation basis
|
Purchase Price Paid:
|
Cdn $7.50 per common share, on a post-consolidation basis
|
Warrants:
|
6,675,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,675,000 common shares, on
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
Cdn $10.00 per common share on a post-consolidation basis for an 18-month
|
Number of Placees:
|
236 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Underwriters:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns
|
Underwriters' Fee:
|
An aggregate fee in cash of Cdn $3,016,710.23 was paid to the Underwriters
The Company confirmed the closing of that Private Placement by news release dated October 29, 2020. The Company confirmed the conversion of the subscription receipts by news release dated November 25, 2020.
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a board resolution passed October 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 60 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Osisko Development Corp (the "Company"). The Company confirmed the name change and consolidation by news release dated November 23, 2020.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the common shares of Osisko Development Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Barolo Ventures Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).
|
Post-Consolidation and
|
Post-Transactional
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 113,583,495
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company – Montréal and Toronto
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ODV
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
68828E106
|
(NEW)
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
|
Company Contact:
|
Benoit Brunet, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Finance and Corporate
|
Sean Roosen, Chief Executive Officer, Chair and Director
|
Company Address:
|
1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec,
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(514) 940-0685
|
Company Fax Number:
|
(514) 940-0669
|
E-mail Address:
|
Web site:
|
www.osiskodev.com
____________________________________
20/11/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AIM4 VENTURES INC. ("AIMD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
ARCTIC HUNTER ENERGY INC. ("AHU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a purchase agreement dated September 29, 2020 with two arm's length vendors Michael Magrum and Benjamin Harnisch, the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in certain mineral claims, known as the Trans Canada Gold Property, in the Dryden area of Ontario, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") by paying $60,000 and issuing 4,000,000 shares of the Company.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
For further details, please read the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2020 and November 5, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,078,431 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1275 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,078,431 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,078,431 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
|
Number of Placees:
|
43 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Adam Cegielski
|
Y
|
1,500,000
|
Sam Mithani
|
Y
|
784,314
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $13,739.40 and 107,760 Finder's Warrants that are
|
PI Financial Corp. - $918.00 and 7,200 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
|
Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $3,595.50 and 28,200 Finder's Warrants that
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $3,021.75 and 23,700 Finder's Warrants that
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,885,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,442,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,442,500 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Derek Macpherson
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$810.00 cash; 8,100 warrants
|
Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc.
|
$600.00 cash; 6,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Exercisable for one common share for a period of 2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,178,418 common shares at a deemed price of $0.17 per common shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,220,331.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
7 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Nitin Kaushal
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
$0.17
|
294,118
|
Arthur Kwan
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
$0.17
|
294,118
|
Binyomin Posen
|
Y
|
$31,831
|
$0.17
|
187,241
|
Rahim Kanji
|
Y
|
$12,500
|
$0.17
|
73,529
|
Andy Palalas
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.17
|
176,471
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
HORNBY BAY MINERAL EXPLORATION LTD. ("HBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,280,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,280,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,280,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Josip Kozar
|
Y
|
1,280,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_____________________________________
MENE INC. ("MENE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
CAPITAL METEORITE INC. ("MTR.P")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : SCD – Déclaration de changement d'inscription, Arrêt maintenu
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 novembre 2020
Societe du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt par la société, d'une déclaration de changement d'inscription de SCD datée du 27 novembre 2020, pour les fins de dépôt sur SEDAR.
Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 19 mai 2020, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.
__________________________________________
NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated November 6, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec on November 9, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on November 13, 2020, for gross proceeds of $12,006,000 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).
|
Underwriters:
|
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., INFOR Financial Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Offering:
|
13,340,000 Units, including 1,740,000 Units issued pursuant to the full exercise
|
Share Price:
|
$0.90 per Unit
|
Underwriter's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $720,360, plus 800,400 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants")
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to
For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 6, 2020, filed on SEDAR.
________________________________________
NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2020 and October 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,607,678 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Dale Corman
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Sam Lee
|
Y
|
1,230,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$110,040 in cash payable to Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION ("OIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov.30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
POCML 5 INC. ("PCML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
POCML 5 INC. ("PCML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated October 22, 2020 ("the Agreement"), between Satori Resources Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the New Delhi Gold Project ("the Property"), an advanced polymetallic gold property located in Temagami, Ontario.
In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of CDN$210,000 in cash and issue 759,000 common shares to the Vendors, over a three (3) year period. The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter royalty on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2020.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a loan in the principal amount of $200,000. The loan bears interest at 10% per annum for a term of one year. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a one year period..
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,815,060 shares to settle outstanding debt for $190,753.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
7 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Leo Power
|
Y
|
$12,000
|
$0.05
|
240,000
|
George Molyviatis
|
Y
|
$24,000
|
$0.05
|
480,000
|
Jocelyn Bennett
|
Y
|
$24,000
|
$0.05
|
480,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 27, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,700,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 3, 2020 to December 2, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. ("ZMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between Zecotek Photonics Inc. (the "Company") and Wang Holding Corp. ("WHC"), pursuant to which WHC has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Zecotek Photonics Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("ZPS"), for the consideration of US$550,000 and releasing the Company from its obligation to repay C$5,983,000 to WHC previously provided to the Company. The disposition was approved by the shareholders on October 16, 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 12:38 p.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Casper Bych
|
Y
|
500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 12, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
