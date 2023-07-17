TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
17 Jul, 2023, 19:54 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.05
Payable Date: August 10, 2023
Record Date: July 27, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: July 26, 2023
________________________________________
CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the common shares of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (the 'Company') will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Issuer'.
Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
27,653,045
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
5,502,956
|
common shares, are subject to 36 month escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services, Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CAS
|
CUSIP Number:
|
146926 10 0
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated July 17, 2023 which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Graham Downs, CEO
|
Company Address:
|
1500-409 Granville St.
|
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-785-4505
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.00125
Payable Date: August 15, 2023
Record Date: July 31, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: July 28, 2023
________________________________________
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: September 15, 2023
Record Date: August 1, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2023
___________________________________
VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.06
Payable Date: August 15, 2023
Record Date: August 1, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2023
________________________________________
23/07/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BADGER CAPITAL CORP. ("YVR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Finder's Fee: N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 13, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement for the acquisition of a 100% interest in and to the two claim applications covering approximately 2,352 hectares, located in the Malargue department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
US$120,000
|
119,372 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2023.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in and to approximately 22,432 hectares of land, located in the Malargue department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
US$200,000
|
500,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2023.
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2023.
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,430,250 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,430,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,430,250 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
5,055,250
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$16,000
|
N/A
|
200,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on July 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition of up to an option earn a 100% interest in the Lapoile lithium property in Newfoundland, Canada (the "Property") pursuant to an option agreement dated November 8, 2021 and amended January 28, 2022.
|
CONSIDERATION:
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
For 51% interest
|
$121,000
|
535,714 Common Shares
|
Nil
|
For 75% interest
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
$2,000,000
|
For 100% interest
|
$50,000
|
2,023,809 Common Shares
|
Nil
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 16, 2021 and July 17, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,916,667
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 28, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 28, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,833,333 shares with 12,916,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 3, 2020.
________________________________________
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TINONE RESOURCES INC. ("TORC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,508,330 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,254,163 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,254,163 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
206,666
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,561.20
|
N/A
|
38,010
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on June 2, 2023, June 26, 2023, and July 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article