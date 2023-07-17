VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENT-AWI HOLDINGS INC. ("AWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.05

Payable Date: August 10, 2023

Record Date: July 27, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 26, 2023

________________________________________

CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the common shares of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (the 'Company') will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Issuer'.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

27,653,045 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,502,956 common shares, are subject to 36 month escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services, Inc. Trading Symbol: CAS CUSIP Number: 146926 10 0

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated July 17, 2023 which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Graham Downs, CEO Company Address: 1500-409 Granville St.

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2 Company Phone Number: 604-785-4505 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: August 15, 2023

Record Date: July 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: July 28, 2023

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: September 15, 2023

Record Date: August 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2023

___________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE:

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.06

Payable Date: August 15, 2023

Record Date: August 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2023

________________________________________

23/07/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BADGER CAPITAL CORP. ("YVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 13, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement for the acquisition of a 100% interest in and to the two claim applications covering approximately 2,352 hectares, located in the Malargue department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$120,000 119,372 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in and to approximately 22,432 hectares of land, located in the Malargue department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$200,000 500,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2023.

Number of Shares: 5,430,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 5,430,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,430,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 5,055,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,000 N/A 200,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition of up to an option earn a 100% interest in the Lapoile lithium property in Newfoundland, Canada (the "Property") pursuant to an option agreement dated November 8, 2021 and amended January 28, 2022.

CONSIDERATION: CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($)







For 51% interest $121,000 535,714 Common Shares Nil







For 75% interest Nil Nil $2,000,000







For 100% interest $50,000 2,023,809 Common Shares Nil

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 16, 2021 and July 17, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,916,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 28, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,833,333 shares with 12,916,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 3, 2020.

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TINONE RESOURCES INC. ("TORC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,508,330 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,254,163 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,254,163 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 206,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,561.20 N/A 38,010

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 2, 2023, June 26, 2023, and July 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

