TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 19, 2022

Record Date: January 05, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 04, 2022

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 5 CORP. ("ECCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 14, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated as of September 17, 2021, among Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled Silver Gold") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ("Spinco") pursuant to which the parties will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, which is fully described in Fabled Silver Gold's Management Information Circular dated September 27, 2021, Fabled Silver Gold will distribute all of the shares of SpinCo to the shareholders of Fabled Silver Gold on a pro rata basis.

Following the completion of the Plan of Arrangement the following, which were formerly assets of Fabled Silver Gold by virtue of its ownership of Spinco, will be assets of SpinCo:

(i) all of Fabled Silver Gold's legal and beneficial interest in the Muskwa Project, and the non material Bronson Property consisting of its rights and obligations in the High Range and Churchkey options; less

(ii) $774,708 in liabilities

(the "Net Assets").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, Fabled Silver Gold will (i) re-classify and re-designate its existing common shares as "Class A Shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) create a new class of common shares (the "New Fabled Silver Gold Shares"); and (iii) distribute to the shareholders of Fabled Silver Gold (A) one New Fabled Silver Gold Share and (B) 0.2 of one Spinco Share in exchange for each Class A Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the Fabled Silver Gold shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on October 28, 2021 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia by Final Order dated November 12, 2021. The Plan of Arrangement is expected to have an effective date of December 21, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

No Spinco Shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Fabled Silver Gold Management Information Circular, dated as of September 27, 2021, which is available under the Fabled Silver Gold profile on SEDAR.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Fabled Silver Gold shareholders who previously held Fabled Silver Gold Common Shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares re-designated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for one basis for New Fabled Silver Gold Shares. Accordingly, the New Fabled Silver Gold Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on December 21, 2021.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

208,533,577 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: FCO (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 30317M304 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of Fabled Silver Gold will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday December 20, 2021 the Old Shares of Fabled Silver Gold will be delisted.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders on July 7, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on an eight (8) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the common shares of Southern Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

77,122,652 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SOU (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 842813 30 5 (new)

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.002761

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.126027398

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 18, 2021:

Convertible Debenture CAD$1,262,300 (approximately US$1,000,000) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debenture ("Debenture"), issued at a 17.50% discount to the original purchase price

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.355 of principal amount outstanding per common share until the Maturity Date (as defined below)

Maturity date: Twelve (12) months from the date of issuance

Additional Information: Monthly payments will commence on February 15, 2022 in an amount equal to one-eight of the outstanding principal amount on the Debenture. Upon meeting certain Equity Conditions (as defined in the debenture certificate), the Company will have the option to repay the principal repayment amount on the Debenture in shares of the Company subject to Exchange review and approval at the time when it is proposed. Additional filings may be made by the Company, subject to further Exchange review and approval, upon mutual consent of the Company as well as the creditor, to amend the conversion price on the Debenture and/or to issue additional shares in lieu of cash payments to fulfill certain obligations in accordance with the terms of the debenture certificate and in compliance with the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

Interest rate: 0%

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: USD$70,000 payable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a water rights purchase and sale agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Cypress Holdings (Nevada) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Intor Resources Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has completed the purchase of Water Rights Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631, which gives the Company access to 1,770 acre-feet of water per year for mining, milling, and domestic use.

By way of consideration, the Company made cash payments totalling USD $2,150,000 and issued 546,909 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.9808 per share at closing.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 8, 2021 and December 8, 2021 for further details.

_______________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:28 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,326,986 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $597,143.58 due as dividends on Series A Preferred Shares of the Company.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

DHCT II Luxembourg SARL Y $597,143.48 $0.45 1,326,986

(Graeme Stening)

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. ("ERA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 19, 2021, between the Company and Mr. Es-Sebaa My Larbi (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Ermazone Sarlau ("Ermazone"), holder of 12 mining titles in different regions in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor US$500,000 in cash, and issue 4,500,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.11 per Common Share in order to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Ermazone.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 24, 2021.

____________________________________

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,545,857 common shares at a deemed value of $3.00 per share and 1,577,841 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $3.60 per share for a period of three (3) years from issuance, to settle outstanding debt for $43,567,844.11.

Number of Creditors: 20 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares # of Warrants Dan Shmitt Y $465,534.25 $3.00 155,178 N/A Derek Burney Y $355,972.60 $3.00 118,657 N/A Louis De Jong Y $412,273.97 $3.00 137,424 N/A Craig Mode Y $71,555.90 $3.00 23,851 N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5] P $9,852,343.78 $3.00 2,861,272 338,271

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 7, 2021.

________________________________________

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "First Agreement") dated December 15, 2021, between the Company and Ryan Rysinger, Roy Rysinger and Jeffrey J. Rysinger as trustee of The Jeffrey J. Rysinger Living Trust (collectively, the "JCO Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of JCO Inc. ("JCO").

The Exchange has also accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Second Agreement"; together with the First Agreement, the "Agreements") dated December 15, 2021, between the Company and Steven J. Mance, Thomas Russell, Thomas Mance and Christopher Jaeger (collectively, the "Environmental Consultants Vendors"; together with the JCO Vendors, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of all the membership interests in Environmental Consultants, LLC ("Environmental Consultants"; together with JCO, the "Targets").

The purchase price for these acquisitions, which cannot be disclosed for competitive reasons, will be satisfied from cash on hand, the recently amended credit facility and by the issuance of an aggregate of 1,107,733 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $2.375 per Common Share. A contingent consideration is payable 12 months after closing subject to the achievement of certain revenue objectives by each of the Targets.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 15, 2021.

H2O INNOVATION INC. (« HEO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « première convention ») datée du 15 décembre 2021, entre la société et Ryan Rysinger, Roy Rysinger et Jeffrey J. Rysinger comme fiduciare de The Jeffrey J. Rysinger Living Trust (collectivement, les « vendeurs JCO ») concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de JCO Inc. (« JCO »).

La Bourse a aussi accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « deuxième convention »; ensemble avec la première convention, « les conventions ») datée du 15 décembre 2021, entre la société et Steven J. Mance, Thomas Russell, Thomas Mance, et Christopher Jaeger (collectivement, les « vendeurs Environmental Consultants Vendors »; ensemble avec les vendeurs JCO, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de tous les intérêts dans Environmental Consultants, LLC (« Environmental Consultants »; ensemble avec JCO, les « cibles »).

Le prix d'achat de ces acquisitions, qui ne peut être divulgué pour des raisons concurrentielles, sera payé à partir de l'encaisse, de la facilité de crédit récemment modifiée et par l'émission d'un total de 1 107 733 d'actions ordinaires (les « actions ordinaires ») au prix de 2,375 $ par action ordinaire. Une contrepartie conditionnelle est payable douze mois après la clôture sous réserve de l'atteinte de certains objectifs de revenus par chacune des cibles acquises.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 décembre 2021.

_______________________________

H2O INNOVATION INC. (« HEO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « première convention ») datée du 15 décembre 2021, entre la société et Ryan Rysinger, Roy Rysinger et Jeffrey J. Rysinger comme fiduciare de The Jeffrey J. Rysinger Living Trust (collectivement, les « vendeurs JCO ») concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de JCO Inc. (« JCO »).

La Bourse a aussi accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « deuxième convention »; ensemble avec la première convention, « les conventions ») datée du 15 décembre 2021, entre la société et Steven J. Mance, Thomas Russell, Thomas Mance, et Christopher Jaeger (collectivement, les « vendeurs Environmental Consultants Vendors »; ensemble avec les vendeurs JCO, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de tous les intérêts dans Environmental Consultants, LLC (« Environmental Consultants »; ensemble avec JCO, les « cibles »).

Le prix d'achat de ces acquisitions, qui ne peut être divulgué pour des raisons concurrentielles, sera payé à partir de l'encaisse, de la facilité de crédit récemment modifiée et par l'émission d'un total de 1 107 733 d'actions ordinaires (les « actions ordinaires ») au prix de 2,375 $ par action ordinaire. Une contrepartie conditionnelle est payable douze mois après la clôture sous réserve de l'atteinte de certains objectifs de revenus par chacune des cibles acquises.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 décembre 2021.

_______________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement of Purchase and Sale dated October 28, 2021 (the "Agreement") between HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica"), and Thomas Obradovich, Leslie Dyment and Jocelyne Kidston (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired (through Epica) an aggregate of 10 single-cell mining claims and 14 boundary cell mining claims located in the Larder Lake Mining Division, in the Timmins region of Ontario (the "Property").

By way of consideration, the Company made cash payments totalling $50,000 and issued 100,000 common shares to the Vendors at a deemed price of $1.60 per share. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR (the "Royalty") in favour of the Vendors. The Company may purchase one-half of the Royalty (being 1%) from the Vendors, or their assignees, for a purchase price of $1,500,000, at which time the Royalty shall immediately and automatically be reduced to one percent (the "Buy-Down Option"). The Company shall have a right of first refusal to purchase all or any part of the Vendors' 1.0% Royalty interest that is not subject to the Buy-Down Option.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2021 for further details.

_____________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 6, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 26, 2021 to the Company's amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated November 18, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 6, 2021, for gross proceeds of US$10,917,500 (including the full exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriter: Maxim Group LLC

Offering

(including over-allotment): 2,415,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price: US$4.50 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable at US$4.75 for a five-year period.

Underwriter's Compensation: Maxim Group LLC – US$869,400 cash

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriter fully exercised their over-allotment option for 315,000 units in connection with the offering for gross proceeds of $1,417,500.

________________________________________

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,950,000 charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $1.18 per charity flow-through share

Number of Placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 233,315

2 placees

Underwriters' Fees:

National Bank Financial Inc. - $513,688.55 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $171,229.52 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $171,229.52 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES CANADA INC. ("OML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation for the sale and lease-back agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 5, 2021 between the Company and CIM Financial, LLC (the "Buyer"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell their California manufacturing facility and real estate (the "Property") to the Buyer for $6,750,000, which is to be paid in cash upon closing. The Company has agreed to lease-back the Property from the Buyer on closing.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 17, 2021.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 29, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired a right to purchase 100% interest in the Joutel Eagle Property in the Joutel region of the Quebec Abitibi (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Targets by paying up to $1,625,000 in cash over the five-year period, half of which can be satisfied by issuance of the Company's common shares, and incurring up to $2,775,000 in exploration expenses. Additionally, the Vendor was granted 3.5% Gross Metal Royalty (the "GMR"). The Company can buy up to 1.5% of the GMR for $2,000,000 and retains the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 2%. On closing, the Company has satisfied the first payment of $225,000 via $112,500 cash payment and issuance of 632,023 common shares at $0.178 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2021.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 15, 2021, between the Company and 10121568 Canada Inc. (Emilio Ousset), Gestion Karl Bélisle Inc. (Karl Bélisle) and Sophie Carrière-Groulx (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of 10366358 Canada Inc. ("Agento Marketing").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 1,518,987 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.79 per Common Share, in consideration for the acquisition of Agento Marketing. The Company will also have to make a contingent share payment totaling up to $600,000 payable 12 months following the closing of the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 16, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 15 décembre 2021, entre la société et 10121568 Canada Inc. (Emilio Ousset), Gestion Karl Bélisle Inc. (Karl Bélisle) et Sophie Carrière-Groulx (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de 10366358 Canada Inc. (« Agento Marketing »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 1 518 987 actions ordinaires (les « actions ordinaires ») à un prix de 0,79 $ par action ordinaire, en compensation pour l'acquisition de Agento Marketing. La société devra aussi effectuer un paiement conditionnel en actions totalisant jusqu'à 600 000 $ payable 12 mois suivant la clôture de la convention.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 décembre 2021.

. ___________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

DATUM VENTURES INC. ("DAT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $70,000.00

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Boris Aryev Y $70,000 $0.05 1,400,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

