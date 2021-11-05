VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None for today

21/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2021 and October 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,208,000 shares

Purchase Price: $2.65 per share

Warrants: 6,604,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,604,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $4.00 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 143 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Andrew Bowering Y 335,000

Simon Clarke Y 20,000

Ailsa Craig Capital (Simon Clarke) Y 10,000

Summercroft Holdings Ltd. (Philip Gibbs) Y 50,000

Emily Ketchen Y 6,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 29,200

[2 placees]

Agent's Fees: Eight Capital - $618,485.35

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $618,485.35

TD Securities Inc. - $618,485.35

Roth Canada, ULC - $206,161.80

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Net Smelter Returns Agreement dated August 20, 2021 (the "NSR Agreement") between the Castle Sika Mining Ltd. ("Castle Sika"), a wholly owned Ghanian subsidiary of the Company, and Wononuo Investment Ltd. (the "Vendor") in respect of the Definitive Agreement dated February 15, 2019 (the "Agreement") regarding the purchase of a prospecting license for a mineral deposit located in Ghana.

Pursuant to the terms of the NSR Agreement, Castle Sika will pay 1.5% NSR to the Vendor in lieu of USD $350,000, being the final cash payment for the balance of the purchase price stipulated in the Agreement, with options to buy out the NSR from the Vendor for: (i) USD $500,000 within 24 months following closing; (ii) USD $750,000 after 24 months and one day of closing but before 36 months of closing; (iii) USD $1,000,000 after 36 months of closing.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 20, 2019, September 23, 2021, October 27, 2021 and November 1, 2021 for further details.

__________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:41 p.m. PST, November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,360,974 shares at a deemed price of $0.205 per share to settle outstanding debt for $$2,739,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

1323552 B.C. Ltd.

(Ranjeet Sundher) Y $2,739,000 $0.205 13,360,974

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 37,703,975 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share

Warrants: 28,277,981 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,277,981 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Lassonde Industries Inc. Y 8,333,333

Austin Beutel Y 2,222,300

J. Murray Souter Y 277,800

Joao (John) De Sousa Y 120,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $294,805 and 1,636,807 broker warrants payable to Paradigm Capital Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months. Each unit is comprised of one common share and three-quarters of one common share purchase warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 6, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Equity Wine Acquisition:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (the "Company"), Equity Wine Group Inc. ("Equity Wine") and the shareholders of Equity Wine (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Equity Wine.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire Equity Wine, the Company will pay and issue to the Vendors an aggregate of: (i) $1,500,000 in cash, (ii) 30,555,557 common shares at a deemed value of $0.18 per share, and (iii) 22,916,670 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 22,916,670 common shares at an exercise price of $0.22 per share for a period of 36 months, whereby common shares and warrants will be deposited in escrow and released to the Vendors 12 months from the closing date (equal portions being released every quarter). Additionally, the Company will assume the indebtedness of Equity Wine that shall not exceed $4,100,000.

Stonechurch Acquisition:

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated September 24, 2021, between the Company and Stonechurch Vineyard and Winery Holdings Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the rights and title to the Shiny Apple Brand from the Seller in exchange for a consideration of $2,500,000, which will be satisfied by a (i) closing payment of $1,100,000; (ii) $1,100,000 million earn-out payment (deposited into escrow and payable quarterly over the course of 12 months following closing depending on certain milestones being met), and (iii) $300,000 inventory holdback.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 5, 2021, August 26, 2021, September 24, 2021, and October 6, 2021.

________________________________________

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt with Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue ‎‎10,495,342 common shares and 7,871,507 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,889,162. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Lassonde Industries Inc. Y $1,197,501 $0.18 6,652,785 Oakwest Corporation Limited Y $619,397 $0.18 3,441,096 J. Murray Souter Y $51,616 $0.18 286,758 Ryan Conte Y $20,647 $0.18 114,703

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2021 and October 6, 2021.

________________________________________

ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated September 3, 2021:

Number of Securities: 6,153,845 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.65 per common share

Warrants: 3,076,922 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,076,922 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $1.00 per share until September 24, 2024

Number of Placees: 154 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P 70,000

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $139,212.87

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 24, 2021.

ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION (« ECM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 3 septembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 6 153 845 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,65 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 3 076 922 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 076 922 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $ par action jusqu'au 24 septembre 2024

Nombre de souscripteurs: 154 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 70 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 139 212,87 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 septembre 2021.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an acquisition agreement dated July 13, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Entourage Health Corp. (the "Company"), CannTX Life Sciences Inc. ("CannTX" or "the Target") and arm's length shareholders of CannTX (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CannTX, an Ontario, Canada-based craft cannabis cultivator.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the purchase price was satisfied via issuance of 57,352,488 common shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2021, September 16, 2021 and November 01, 2021.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, November 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NATUREBANK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $250,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of $0.125 per common share of principal outstanding for a 5-year period.

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Debenture

Guy O'Loughnane Y $250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Great Panther Mining Limited (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cangold Limited, who is a fully owned subsidiary of the Vendor and has a 100% interest in the Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of Northwestern Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company made cash payments totalling $100,000 and issued 4,461,007 shares at a deemed price of $0.145707 per share (with a deemed value of $650,000) on November 1, 2021. Additionally, the Company will issue further consideration of $250,000 in shares on November 1, 2022 at the greater of: (i) 90% of the volume weighted average price at which the common shares have been traded on the Exchange during the 20 trading days preceding November 1, 2022; and (ii) $0.1125.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 5, 2021 and November 1, 2021 for further details.

__________________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 4,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share

Warrants: 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per share until September 4, 2022

Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (2 placees) P 200,000

Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $47,825 and 318,832 warrants to purchase 318,832 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per unit until September 4, 2022. Each Unit entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrants to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per common share until September 4, 2022.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 8, 2021.

LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 4 000 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 4 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 000 000 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ par action jusqu'au 4 septembre 2022

Nombre de souscripteurs: 20 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 200 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 47 825 $ et 318 832 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter 318 832 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,15 $ par unité jusqu'au 4 septembre 2022. Chaque unité permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société et un bon de souscription permettant d'acquérir une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,25 $ par action jusqu'au 4 septembre 2022

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 septembre 2021.

________________________________________

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

