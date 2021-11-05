TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 05, 2021, 23:05 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
21/11/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2021 and October 14, 2021:
Number of Shares: 13,208,000 shares
Purchase Price: $2.65 per share
Warrants: 6,604,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,604,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $4.00 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 143 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Andrew Bowering Y 335,000
Simon Clarke Y 20,000
Ailsa Craig Capital (Simon Clarke) Y 10,000
Summercroft Holdings Ltd. (Philip Gibbs) Y 50,000
Emily Ketchen Y 6,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 29,200
[2 placees]
Agent's Fees: Eight Capital - $618,485.35
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $618,485.35
TD Securities Inc. - $618,485.35
Roth Canada, ULC - $206,161.80
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Net Smelter Returns Agreement dated August 20, 2021 (the "NSR Agreement") between the Castle Sika Mining Ltd. ("Castle Sika"), a wholly owned Ghanian subsidiary of the Company, and Wononuo Investment Ltd. (the "Vendor") in respect of the Definitive Agreement dated February 15, 2019 (the "Agreement") regarding the purchase of a prospecting license for a mineral deposit located in Ghana.
Pursuant to the terms of the NSR Agreement, Castle Sika will pay 1.5% NSR to the Vendor in lieu of USD $350,000, being the final cash payment for the balance of the purchase price stipulated in the Agreement, with options to buy out the NSR from the Vendor for: (i) USD $500,000 within 24 months following closing; (ii) USD $750,000 after 24 months and one day of closing but before 36 months of closing; (iii) USD $1,000,000 after 36 months of closing.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 20, 2019, September 23, 2021, October 27, 2021 and November 1, 2021 for further details.
__________________________________________
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:41 p.m. PST, November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,360,974 shares at a deemed price of $0.205 per share to settle outstanding debt for $$2,739,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price
Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares
1323552 B.C. Ltd.
(Ranjeet Sundher) Y $2,739,000 $0.205 13,360,974
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 5, 2021:
Number of Shares: 37,703,975 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share
Warrants: 28,277,981 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,277,981 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a period of 36 months
Number of Placees: 11 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Lassonde Industries Inc. Y 8,333,333
Austin Beutel Y 2,222,300
J. Murray Souter Y 277,800
Joao (John) De Sousa Y 120,000
Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $294,805 and 1,636,807 broker warrants payable to Paradigm Capital Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months. Each unit is comprised of one common share and three-quarters of one common share purchase warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 6, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Equity Wine Acquisition:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (the "Company"), Equity Wine Group Inc. ("Equity Wine") and the shareholders of Equity Wine (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Equity Wine.
Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire Equity Wine, the Company will pay and issue to the Vendors an aggregate of: (i) $1,500,000 in cash, (ii) 30,555,557 common shares at a deemed value of $0.18 per share, and (iii) 22,916,670 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 22,916,670 common shares at an exercise price of $0.22 per share for a period of 36 months, whereby common shares and warrants will be deposited in escrow and released to the Vendors 12 months from the closing date (equal portions being released every quarter). Additionally, the Company will assume the indebtedness of Equity Wine that shall not exceed $4,100,000.
Stonechurch Acquisition:
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated September 24, 2021, between the Company and Stonechurch Vineyard and Winery Holdings Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the rights and title to the Shiny Apple Brand from the Seller in exchange for a consideration of $2,500,000, which will be satisfied by a (i) closing payment of $1,100,000; (ii) $1,100,000 million earn-out payment (deposited into escrow and payable quarterly over the course of 12 months following closing depending on certain milestones being met), and (iii) $300,000 inventory holdback.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 5, 2021, August 26, 2021, September 24, 2021, and October 6, 2021.
________________________________________
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt with Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,495,342 common shares and 7,871,507 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,889,162. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
Progroup=P
|
Amount
Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Lassonde Industries Inc.
|
Y
|
$1,197,501
|
$0.18
|
6,652,785
|
Oakwest Corporation Limited
|
Y
|
$619,397
|
$0.18
|
3,441,096
|
J. Murray Souter
|
Y
|
$51,616
|
$0.18
|
286,758
|
Ryan Conte
|
Y
|
$20,647
|
$0.18
|
114,703
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2021 and October 6, 2021.
________________________________________
ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated September 3, 2021:
Number of Securities: 6,153,845 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.65 per common share
Warrants: 3,076,922 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,076,922 shares
Warrants Exercise Price: $1.00 per share until September 24, 2024
Number of Placees: 154 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees)
|
P
|
70,000
Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $139,212.87
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 24, 2021.
ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION (« ECM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 3 septembre 2021:
Nombre d'actions: 6 153 845 actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,65 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 3 076 922 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 076 922 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $ par action jusqu'au 24 septembre 2024
Nombre de souscripteurs: 154 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
70 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 139 212,87 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 septembre 2021.
________________________________________
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an acquisition agreement dated July 13, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Entourage Health Corp. (the "Company"), CannTX Life Sciences Inc. ("CannTX" or "the Target") and arm's length shareholders of CannTX (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CannTX, an Ontario, Canada-based craft cannabis cultivator.
Under the terms of the Agreements, the purchase price was satisfied via issuance of 57,352,488 common shares of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2021, September 16, 2021 and November 01, 2021.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, November 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NATUREBANK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ("COO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021:
Convertible Debenture: $250,000
Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of $0.125 per common share of principal outstanding for a 5-year period.
Interest rate: 10% per annum
Number of Placees: 1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P Debenture
Guy O'Loughnane Y $250,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, Nov. 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Great Panther Mining Limited (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cangold Limited, who is a fully owned subsidiary of the Vendor and has a 100% interest in the Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of Northwestern Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company made cash payments totalling $100,000 and issued 4,461,007 shares at a deemed price of $0.145707 per share (with a deemed value of $650,000) on November 1, 2021. Additionally, the Company will issue further consideration of $250,000 in shares on November 1, 2022 at the greater of: (i) 90% of the volume weighted average price at which the common shares have been traded on the Exchange during the 20 trading days preceding November 1, 2022; and (ii) $0.1125.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 5, 2021 and November 1, 2021 for further details.
__________________________________________
VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities: 4,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share
Warrants: 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per share until September 4, 2022
Number of Placees: 20 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate ProGroup (2 placees)
|
P
|
200,000
Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $47,825 and 318,832 warrants to purchase 318,832 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per unit until September 4, 2022. Each Unit entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrants to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per common share until September 4, 2022.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 8, 2021.
LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 novembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions: 4 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 4 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ par action jusqu'au 4 septembre 2022
Nombre de souscripteurs: 20 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
200 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 47 825 $ et 318 832 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter 318 832 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,15 $ par unité jusqu'au 4 septembre 2022. Chaque unité permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société et un bon de souscription permettant d'acquérir une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,25 $ par action jusqu'au 4 septembre 2022
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 septembre 2021.
________________________________________
XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
