VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0342

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









NHHH 2 FUELPOSITIVE

CORPORATION Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2024/09/30















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2024/09/30















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0343

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









GDP 2 GOLDEN PURSUIT

RESOURCES LTD. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/09/30















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2024/09/30















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0344

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









MVY 2 MOOVLY MEDIA INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year 2024/09/30















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year 2024/09/30















Certification of annual filings for the year 2024/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0345

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









SAY 2 SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the

year. 2024/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0346

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









LORD 2 ST. JAMES GOLD

CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2024/09/30















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2024/09/30















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0347

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









THP 2 TOTALLY HIP

TECHNOLOGIES INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/09/30















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2024/09/30















Certification of annual filings for the year 2024/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0348

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









IBO 2 UNIVERSAL

IBOGAINE INC. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the

year. 2024/07/31















Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the

interim period. 2024/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0349

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT.H")

[formerly The Limestone Boat Company Limited ("BOAT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 6, 2025 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BOAT to BOAT.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated August 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0350

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Notice of Distribution - Due-bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated January 24, 2025 and special resolution passed by shareholders on June 27, 2024, the Company's Class A restricted voting shares (Listed) (the "Class A Shares") and Class B multiple voting shares (Not listed) (the "Class B Shares") will be split on the basis of five (5) new shares of the applicable class for each one (1) share of the applicable class. The name of the Company has not been changed.

The Share Split will be conducted on a "push-out" basis, with the record date being the close of business on February 6, 2025 (the "Record Date"). The Company will use a direct registration system to electronically register the Class A Shares and Class B Shares issued pursuant to the Share Split.

Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date will be as set forth below.

Stock Split Ratio: 5-for-1 Record Date: February 06, 2025 (as of the close of business) Payable Date: February 11, 2025 Due Bill Period: February 6, 2025 (at the opening) to February 11,

2025 (at the close), inclusively Ex-Distribution Date and post-split trading date: February 12, 2025 Due Bill Redemption Date: February 12, 2025

Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the Class A Shares receive the distribution. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2025.

The Company is classified as an 'Investment Management' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: unlimited Class A Shares with no par value of which

14,170,160 shares are issued and outstanding (Listed for Trading)

unlimited Class B Shares with no par value of which

18,600 shares are issued and outstanding (Not Listed)



Escrowed Shares: Nil escrow shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NFD.A (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 66611D103 (UNCHANGED)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0351

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01 USD

Payable Date: February 20, 2025

Record Date: February 10, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: February 10, 2025

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0352

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









OTS.H NEX OPTIMUS GOLD

CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2024/09/30















Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2024/09/30















Certification of annual filings for the year 2024/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

25/02/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0353

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,416,325.61



Offering: 408,163 Flow Through Common Sharess



Offering Price: $3.47 per Flow Through Common Shares (USD $2.45)



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0354

AISIX SOLUTIONS INC. ("AISX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to a Non-Arm's Length party (the "Lender") as consideration for a secured loan to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of a loan agreement (the "Agreement"), the Company has borrowed from the Lender a principal amount of $430,000 which bears a 10% annual interest rate for a six-month term. The loan has been issued with an original issue discount of 5% of the principal amount. Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a one-year term.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0355

BOREALIS MINING COMPANY LIMITED ("BOGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, February 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted a, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0356

BOREALIS MINING COMPANY LIMITED ("BOGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 4, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0357

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 721,872 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $36,094.24.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $6,956.7 $0.05 139.130 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0358

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, February 4, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news, this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0359

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 4, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0360

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,024,500



Offering: 20,245,000 Listed Shares with 20,245,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate N.a 86,800



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated Jan 15, 2025 and Jan 29, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0361

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 10,450,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 15, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 01, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,450,000 common Shares with 10,450,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 10,450,000 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 20, 2024.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated January 27, 2025, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0362

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ("LPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,613,089.80



Offering: 8,961,610 Common Shares with 8,961,610 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.18 per Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 16, 2024, December 30, 2024, January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0363

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and the amendment of the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,825,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2025



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.36 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.31

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 29,650,000 shares with 14,825,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0364

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $497,000



Offering: 13,800,000 Flow Through Listed Shares

7,600,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.025 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.02 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 700,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 24 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 6, 2024, December 23, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 24, 2025.

CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 497 000 $



Placement : 13 800 000 actions inscrites accréditives

7 600 000 actions inscrites



Prix offert : 0,025 $ par action inscrite accréditive

0,02 $ par action inscrite



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 700 000





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 24 mois Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 6 décembre 2024, 23 décembre 2024, 31 décembre 2024, et du 24 janvier 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0365

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,547,680 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate amount of $185,722.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 4 $185,721.53 $0.12 1,547,680

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 22, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]