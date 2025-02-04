TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 04, 2025, 22:33 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2025
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0342
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
NHHH
|
2
|
FUELPOSITIVE
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2024/09/30
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2024/09/30
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0343
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
GDP
|
2
|
GOLDEN PURSUIT
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2024/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2024/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2024/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0344
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
MVY
|
2
|
MOOVLY MEDIA INC.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year
|
2024/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2024/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year
|
2024/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0345
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
SAY
|
2
|
SPARTA CAPITAL LTD.
|
Annual audited financial statements, annual
and certification of the annual filings for the
|
2024/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0346
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
LORD
|
2
|
ST. JAMES GOLD
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2024/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2024/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2024/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0347
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
THP
|
2
|
TOTALLY HIP
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2024/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2024/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year
|
2024/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0348
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
IBO
|
2
|
UNIVERSAL
|
Annual audited financial statements, annual
and certification of the annual filings for the
|
2024/07/31
|
Interim unaudited financial reports, interim
and certification of the interim filings for the
|
2024/10/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0349
THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT.H")
[formerly The Limestone Boat Company Limited ("BOAT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of February 6, 2025 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from BOAT to BOAT.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated August 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0350
NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Notice of Distribution - Due-bill Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated January 24, 2025 and special resolution passed by shareholders on June 27, 2024, the Company's Class A restricted voting shares (Listed) (the "Class A Shares") and Class B multiple voting shares (Not listed) (the "Class B Shares") will be split on the basis of five (5) new shares of the applicable class for each one (1) share of the applicable class. The name of the Company has not been changed.
The Share Split will be conducted on a "push-out" basis, with the record date being the close of business on February 6, 2025 (the "Record Date"). The Company will use a direct registration system to electronically register the Class A Shares and Class B Shares issued pursuant to the Share Split.
Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading
The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date will be as set forth below.
|
Stock Split Ratio:
|
5-for-1
|
Record Date:
|
February 06, 2025 (as of the close of business)
|
Payable Date:
|
February 11, 2025
|
Due Bill Period:
|
February 6, 2025 (at the opening) to February 11,
|
Ex-Distribution Date and post-split trading date:
|
February 12, 2025
|
Due Bill Redemption Date:
|
February 12, 2025
Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the Class A Shares receive the distribution. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2025.
The Company is classified as an 'Investment Management' company.
Post - Split
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited Class A Shares with no par value of which
|
unlimited Class B Shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
Nil escrow shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NFD.A (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
66611D103 (UNCHANGED)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0351
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.01 USD
Payable Date: February 20, 2025
Record Date: February 10, 2025
Ex-dividend Date: February 10, 2025
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2025-0352
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 3, 2025 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
OTS.H
|
NEX
|
OPTIMUS GOLD
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2024/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2024/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year
|
2024/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
25/02/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0353
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,416,325.61
|
Offering:
|
408,163 Flow Through Common Sharess
|
Offering Price:
|
$3.47 per Flow Through Common Shares (USD $2.45)
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated December 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0354
AISIX SOLUTIONS INC. ("AISX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to a Non-Arm's Length party (the "Lender") as consideration for a secured loan to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of a loan agreement (the "Agreement"), the Company has borrowed from the Lender a principal amount of $430,000 which bears a 10% annual interest rate for a six-month term. The loan has been issued with an original issue discount of 5% of the principal amount. Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a one-year term.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 27, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0355
BOREALIS MINING COMPANY LIMITED ("BOGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, February 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted a, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0356
BOREALIS MINING COMPANY LIMITED ("BOGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 4, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0357
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 721,872 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $36,094.24.
Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
3
|
$6,956.7
|
$0.05
|
139.130
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0358
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, February 4, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news, this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0359
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 4, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0360
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,024,500
|
Offering:
|
20,245,000 Listed Shares with 20,245,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$ 0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate N.a 86,800
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated Jan 15, 2025 and Jan 29, 2025
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0361
K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
# of Warrants:
|
10,450,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 15, 2025
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 01, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,450,000 common Shares with 10,450,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 10,450,000 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 20, 2024.
Please refer to the Company's new release dated January 27, 2025, for further details.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0362
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ("LPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,613,089.80
|
Offering:
|
8,961,610 Common Shares with 8,961,610 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.18 per Common Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.30 per Share for a 2-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 16, 2024, December 30, 2024, January 27, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0363
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and the amendment of the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
14,825,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 28, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 28, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.36
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.31
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 29,650,000 shares with 14,825,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0364
TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$497,000
|
Offering:
|
13,800,000 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 24 months
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 6, 2024, December 23, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 24, 2025.
CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 février 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
497 000 $
|
Placement :
|
13 800 000 actions inscrites accréditives
|
Prix offert :
|
0,025 $ par action inscrite accréditive
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de souscription
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 24 mois
|
Communication de
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 6 décembre 2024, 23 décembre 2024, 31 décembre 2024, et du 24 janvier 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0365
TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,547,680 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate amount of $185,722.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
4
|
$185,721.53
|
$0.12
|
1,547,680
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 22, 2024, and January 31, 2025.
_______________________________________
