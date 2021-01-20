VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ILOOKABOUT CORP. ("ILA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated October 30, 2020, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Friday, January 22, 2021.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated November 2, 2020, December 31, 2020 and January 15, 2021.

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, January 22, 2021, the securities of iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 15, 2020, a news release was issued on January 11, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Change of Business as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

NEX COMPANIES

KING'S BAY RESOURCES CORP. ("KBG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated December 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 22, 2021, the common shares of King's Bay Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on consolidated basis. The Company is classified as 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization:



unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,881,021 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: KBG.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 49579X402 (new)

21/01/ 20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 06, 2021:

Number of FT Shares: 30,000,000 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share







Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07







Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years







Number of Placees: 5 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





MMCAP International Inc. SPC Y 28,011,205 (MM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.)









Finder's Fee:









Red Cloud Securities Inc.









Finder's Fee:









Red Cloud Securities Inc. 2,240,896 shares; 2,240,896 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable 5 years from date of issue



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:11 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. ("BRAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 21, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment to a Securities Purchase Agreement dated September 29, 2020 (the "Amendment") (Originally dated August 17, 2018, as amended on November 13, 2018, December 3, 2018, December 10, 2018 and May 13, 2020) (together "the Agreement"), between Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (the "Company"), and non-arm's length parties - K.A.V.O. Holdings Limited and Matevz Mazij (together "the Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company had acquired the securities of Oryx Gaming International LLC.

Pursuant to the Amendment, the second earn-out payment forming part of the Agreement for €22 million (approximately CDN$34,289,200), will be satisfied by the Company via issuance of 47,000,000 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$0.73 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020, November 07, 2020, December 02, 2020 and January 20, 2021.

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 31, 2020, among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% of the shares in the capital of truLOCAL Inc. ("Target"), an Ontario corporation based in Kitchener, Ontario, which operates an e-commerce subscription delivery service and marketplace for high-end, locally-sourced meat products.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by paying an aggregate of $6,500,000.00 in cash and issuing 4,666,667 common shares on closing. Additionally, the Company is required to make the deferred cash payment of $1,500,000, earn out cash payment of up to $3,000,000, and issue up to 1,630,434 common shares over two years following closing, if certain performance targets are achieved.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2021.

FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated January 13, 2021 between First Vanadium Corp. (the "Company") and Nevada Gold Ventures, LLC. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 40 unpatented lode claims referred to as the AVP Property located 23 km southwest of Eureka, Nevada, USA. Consideration, staged over a five-year period, is US$50,000 cash, 1,500,000 common shares and US$2,000,000 in work expenditures. The Vendor retains a 3% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may purchase up to 2% in aggregate for US$1,000,000 cash for each 1% of the NSR prior to the commencement of commercial production.

For more information, refer to the Companies news release dated January 14, 2021.

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the Purchase Option Agreement dated December 14, 2020 (the 'Amending Agreement') between Fremont Gold Ltd. and Pilot Gold (USA) Inc. (the 'Optionor') in respect of the Purchase Option Agreement dated December 17, 2019 (the 'Agreement') regarding 100% interest in 89 unpatented mining claims located in White Pine County, Nevada (the 'Property'). The Option Agreement was accepted by the Exchange on January 23, 2020. The Amending Agreement provides for changes to .



CASH SHARES

Original Amended Original Amended December 2020 US $50,000 US $25,000 Number of shares 2,500,000 that would bring the total ownership to 9.9%











December 2022 US $75,000 No Change Nil 2,500,000 December 2023 US $100,000 No Change Nil 2,500,000

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2021 for further details.

GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2020:

Number of FT Units: 3,000,326 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant







Purchase Price: $0.39 per FT Unit







Warrants: 1,500,163 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,163 common shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 until December 31, 2022







Number of Placees: 6 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P FT Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 141,026 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Mine Equities Ltd. - $17,999.98 in cash payment









BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $1,800.00 in cash payment









Accilent Capital Management Inc. – $7,002.45 in cash payment and 17,955 Finder's Warrants









Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $50,056.46 in cash payment and 128,350 Finder's Warrants



Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.39 until December 31, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on December 21, 2020 and December 23, 2020, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:15 p.m. PST, January 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LEAF MOBILE INC. ("LEAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: RTO - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Amended and Restated Filing Statement dated January 18, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated October 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 15, 2021 to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated January 10, 2019, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of the issuance of 10,345,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.45 per Common Share.



Offering Price: $1.45 per Common Share



Underwriter: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriter will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)).



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriter was granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 15, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 11,896,750 Common Shares, including 1,551,750 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $1.45 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,250,287.50.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au supplément de prospectus daté du 15 janvier 2021, du prospectus de la société daté du 10 janvier 2019, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en l'émission de 10 345 000 actions ordinaires (les « actions ordinaires ») au prix de 1,45 $ par action ordinaire.



Prix de l'offre : 1,45 $ par action ordinaire.



Preneur ferme: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Commission du preneur ferme: Le preneur ferme recevra une commission égale à 6 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)).



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Le preneur ferme a reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'actions ordinaires égal à 15 % du nombre d'actions ordinaires souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 15 janvier 2021.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 11 896 750 actions ordinaires, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 1 551 750 actions ordinaires, a été émis au prix de 1,45 $ par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 17 250 287,50 $.

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to several Purchase Agreements (collectively, the "Agreements") between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired a combined, existing 0.24% net smelter return royalty interest (the "NSR Royalties") on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project, located in Salta province of Argentina and wholly-owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

The aggregate purchase price for the NSR Royalties includes an upfront cash payment of US$8,500,000 and the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company on closing.

Additional cash payments of: US$500,000 are due six months after closing, US$1,000,000 are due 12 months after closing and US$500,000 are due 24 months after closing.

A finder fee equal to 2% of the transaction value was payable in common shares based on the 5-day VWAP prior to closing, resulting in the issuance of 212,702 shares to Jose Manual Borquez of Santiago, Chile.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 8, 2020 and November 30, 2020.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement, as announced on news releases dated December 2, 2020 and December 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 5,367,050 common shares



Purchase Price: $7.50 per common share



Warrants: 2,683,525 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,683,525 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $10.00 per share until December 1, 2023



Number of Placees: 47 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Eight Capital, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Scotia Capital Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. received a cash commission totaling $2,012,643.75.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 30, 2020.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 2 décembre 2020 et 8 décembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 5 367 050 actions ordinaires



Prix : 7,50 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 683 525 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 683 525 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 10,00 $ par action jusqu'au 1 décembre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 47 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Eight Capital, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Scotia Capital Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. et Paradigm Capital Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 2 012 643,75 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 30 décembre 2020.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, as announced on news releases dated December 2, 2020 and December 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 9,346,464 common shares



Purchase Price: $7.50 per common share



Warrants: 4,673,139 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,673,139 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $10.00 per share until December 1, 2023



Number of Placees: 919 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 8, 2021.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 2 décembre 2020 et 8 décembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 9 346 464 actions ordinaires



Prix : 7,50 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 673 139 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 673 139 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 10,00 $ par action jusqu'au 1 décembre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 919 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 8 janvier 2021.

SUNORA FOODS INC. ("SNF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 14, 2021 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,000 shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the common shares currently issued and outstanding, during the period January 21, 2021 to January 21, 2022. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by ATB Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("WGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,250,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.







Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit







Warrants: 1,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,625,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a period of 18 months. The warrants contain an acceleration right in favor of the Issuer that allows the Issuer to accelerate the time of expiry to a date that is at least 20 days following the delivery of the acceleration notice to the holders of the warrants if, at any time following the issuance of the warrants and provided that all statutory hold periods on the warrants have expired, the common shares of the company trade on the Exchange at a price equal to or greater than $1.10 for a period of 14 consecutive trading days.







Number of Placees: 23 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units Zila Corporation



(Valerie Huxley) Y 500,000 Barry & Partner AG



(Harry Dobson) Y 700,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 162,500 [ 4 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Up to $12,000 cash commission payable to Richardson Wealth Ltd.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

YSS CORP. ("YSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

