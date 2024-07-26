VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2285

CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS INC. ("CYBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on June 28, 2024, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 30, 2024, the common shares of CyberCatch Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a "Computer Systems Design and Related Services" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,692,165 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,924,980 escrow shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CYBE (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 23250C201 (new)

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2286

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on July 4, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of July 30, 2024, the shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,854,718 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GIT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37636Q304 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2287

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Rome Resources Ltd. ("Rome") on July 12, 2024, Rome and Pathfinder Minerals PLC ("Pathfinder") have completed a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on July 26, 2024, and has resulted in Pathfinder acquiring all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rome for consideration consisting of 19.54 ordinary shares of Pathfinder for each Rome share acquired.

For additional information, please refer to the information circular of Rome dated May 27, 2024 and news releases dated June 14, 2024, June 27, 2024, July 9, 2024, July 12, 2024, July 17, 2024 and July 26, 2024, available on Rome's profile on SEDAR+.

Delist

As a result of the completion of the Plan of Arrangement and at the request of Rome, effective at the close of business on Monday July 29, 2024, the common shares of Rome will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

Trading in the shares of Rome will remain halted until delisting.

_______________________________________

24/07/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2288

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 16,630,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 11, 2024 (6,215,000 warrants) and August 25, 2024 (10,415,000 warrants) New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 11, 2027 (6,215,000 warrants) and August 25, 2027 (10,415,000 warrants) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.38

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,630,000 shares with 16,630,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 26, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2289

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,575,110.78



Offering: 14,306,171 Listed Shares with 7,153,085 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 495,286

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 16, 2024, July 18, 2024, July 23, 2024, and July 26, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2290

Canadian Gold Corp. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,634,995



Offering: 9,593,750 Flow through shares

714,250 Non- Flow through shares



Offering Price: $0.16 per FT share

$0.14 per NFT share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 13, 2024, June 21, 2024 and July 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2291

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2024:

Number of Shares: 220,122,500 shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per share Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 88,049,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2024 and July 8, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2292

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a membership and share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 23, 2024, between Indigo Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length party. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100 percent interest in a private limited liability Arizona company which holds the Hot claims located in the Shirley basin of Wyoming. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share and $20,000 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2293

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an agreement dated July 3, 2024 with an arm's length vendor to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent right, title and interest in the Jupiter Uranium project. The Company will pay by consideration the issuance of 2,200,000 common shares to the vendor and a cash payment of $25,000 (U.S) to the vendor within 30 days of signing the agreement. Additionally, further payment of $75,000 (U.S) will be made on or before the earlier of November 1, 2024, or 10 business days following the closing of a private placement by the Company.

The Company commits to conducting a drilling program totalling 1,500 metres on the Jupiter Uranium project within 30 days following the first anniversary of the agreement.

As the Company establishes additional uranium resources on the Jupiter Uranium project, the company will pay the vendor a resource bonus of $100,000 (U.S.) for every increment of 500,000 pounds of uranium up to 2.5 million pounds, as discovered on the Jupiter Uranium project. The first resource bonus payment will be due within 90 days from the date the initial resource calculation exceeding 475,000 pounds of uranium is issued. The vendor will retain a 2.5% NSR royalty on the resource.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2294

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 8, 2024, between the Company and arm's length parties, Rudolf Wahl and Mike Dorval, (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in forty-two (42) unpatented cell claims in Killala Lake Area Townships, Thunder Bay Mining District, in the Province of Ontario (the "Claims").

As consideration on closing, the Company paid the Vendors a one-time cash payment of $20,000, and issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company priced at $0.02 per share. The Vendors were granted a 3.0% net smelter return royalty from all commercial production on Claims. (the "Royalty"). The Company shall have the right to purchase two and one-half percent (2.5%) of the three percent (3.0%) Royalty at any time for CAD$2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2295

POWER ONE RESOURCES CORP. ("PWRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 26, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 26, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which closed on July 26, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2296

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:56 a.m. PST, July 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]